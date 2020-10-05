The best tankless water heater of 2020

Traditionally, your hot water sits in a big tank that holds as much as 80 gallons. The trouble is, as soon as you take hot water out, cold water goes in. It cools what's already there and has to be heated again. They're very inefficient, which shows on your bill.

The tankless water heater supplies hot water on demand. It uses zero energy until you turn on the faucet or shower. Not surprisingly, they're becoming increasingly popular.

We've recently updated our buying guide with the latest information to help you choose the best tankless water heater for your home. Our short list features our three favorite models, which underline the variety available in terms of both performance and value.

Best tankless water heaters of 2020

1. Rheem RTEX-24 Tankless Water Heater: New to our top spot, this powerful and reliable model is capable of generating hot water for the entire home.

2. Atmor ThermoPro Tankless Water Heater: A new entry on our short list, this low-cost unit is ideal for smaller homes and guesthouses, as it offers precise digital control.

3. EcoSmart Eco 27 Tankless Water Heater: A returning favorite of ours, this compact, high-flow, and extremely efficient model performs best in warmer states.

You'll find more details about each at the end of the article.

How tankless water heaters work

The idea is pretty simple. You have a heating element and a sensor. When you open the faucet, that sensor triggers the element, heating the water as it flows through. As soon as you shut off the faucet, it stops. Efficiency is usually 90% or better. There's virtually no wasted energy, so you save money.

You've also got no big tank. Most units take up very little space. That means lots of flexibility in installation. Budget models are perfect for cabins and guesthouses, and prices start at around $150. Powerful models can run a whole home, though prices rise to as much as $650.

You can choose from either electric or propane power. Gas models need to be installed outside, and you'll need at minimum a 20-pound bottle, which will need changing every few weeks (depending on usage). They're great for off-grid situations because they don't need a mains connection, but electric models are more convenient. With the latter, it's important to check demand -- many need a three-breaker set up.

The key figure to check is GPM -- gallons per minute -- which is the amount of water the unit is capable of heating effectively. So for example, a hand sink demands around 0.5 GPM, a shower needs about 2 GPM, so to run both at the same time you'd want a tankless water heater of 2.5 GPM. One big enough for the average home would be around 5.5 or 6 GPM.

The input temperature of the water also makes a difference. If it's 40°F when it gets to your house, the heater has to work harder than if it's at 60°F. As a result it reduces the flow rate (GPM). So although it depends on your particular requirements, if you're living in the northern US, you may need a more powerful model than if you live in the south. Several manufacturers provide charts which are useful as a guide.

Once installed, all are very easy to operate, and have digital control so you can set them accurately to within a single degree. Most are also self-modulating, so if you're not using them at full bore, they'll reduce energy use accordingly.

FAQ

Q. Can I install a tankless water heater myself?

A. While some individuals will have the necessary skills, you have to deal with both plumbing and gas or electrical connections. In general, we'd recommend you call a qualified professional.

Q. How quickly will a tankless water heater fill my tub?

A. It depends on the GPM rating and the size of your tub. A standard tub holds 42 gallons, and you probably put in 30 gallons. So a 3 GPM heater would therefore take approximately 10 minutes. A model with a higher GPM would be quicker.

In-depth reviews of best tankless water heaters

Best of the best: Rheem RTEX-24 Tankless Water Heater

What we like: Consistent high flow provides for multiple simultaneous users, yet this smart unit is only 18-inches square. Easy, accurate control. Automatic power adjustment saves money.

What we dislike: Not much. Faults are rare. Some owners are disappointed with heat output.

Best bang for your buck: Atmor ThermoPro Tankless Water Heater

What we like: Provides high-end features in a low-cost package. Self-modulating control saves energy. Clear temperature display with one-degree increments.

What we dislike: Variable build quality, and poor customer support.

Choice 3: EcoSmart Eco 27 Tankless Water Heater

What we like: Features 0.3 GPM activation, so works well off low-pressure supply. Variable flow rate depending on input temperature. One-degree control accuracy. Takes minimal space.

What we dislike: Performs less well with cooler water. A 200-amp supply is recommended.

