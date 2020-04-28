The best Tamagotchi toy

If you had a Tamagotchi in the '90s, you can relive your childhood and buy the latest and greatest Tamagotchi toys. Tamagotchi toys of the 21st century expand on the capabilities of their charming predecessors. You still feed and care for your little critters, but now, you're able to play games, create characters, and even connect your Tamagotchi toy to others. Don't think for a minute that this digital pet is low maintenance -- you'll spend plenty of time flexing your nurturing muscles.

If you want to play with a new and improved Tamagotchi or know a young person who is eager to try one, take a look at our buying guide. Our favorite is the Tamagotchi On. This model can connect with friends to share gifts and earn points redeemable for in-game content.

Considerations when choosing Tamagotchi toys

Tamagotchi 101

Tamagotchis are tiny eggs that hold a most active digital pet. Its growth and development is in your hands, as you must ensure they have adequate food, happiness, discipline, cleanliness, and even medicine when they're sick. Your Tamagotchi grows and changes in form, as does its behavior and interests.

Original vs. modern versions

Original Tamagotchis only had a handful of functions, whereas modern iterations include games, connectivity, and downloadable content. Unlike the original versions, newer Tamagotchis employ a points system, similar to those used in traditional video games. Players can cash in points for in-game upgrades to characters and items, which makes for a dynamic gameplay experience.

Size

Tamagotchis range in size from two inches to almost five inches in length. This means they're totally portable -- you can bring them and take care of them everywhere you go. At only three to five ounces, Tamagotchis can be stashed in pockets without weighing them down.

Battery

Tamagotchis rely on either CR2032 or AAA batteries to run. Unfortunately, there aren't any rechargeable versions on the market yet. Changing out the battery can be a bit challenging, so make sure you have a set of eyeglass repair tools. These are the only ones small enough to access the tiny panel's equally tiny screws.

Features

Case colors

Most Tamagotchis are available in up to five colors or designs. Original and Mini Tamagotchis often have two-tone shells, while Tamagotchi On, 4U, and 4U+ versions are more detailed in design. Some colors are more collectible than others, as they may be retired or limited-edition.

Screen types

Just like the '90s version, some modern Tamagotchis retain their original black and white digital display. More expensive versions have adopted a full-color screen with better resolution and detail.

Games

Every Tamagotchi toy has a collection of games, even the most basic. Advanced Tamagotchis have in-depth games and challenges and winning them can unlock bonus items for your pet. These Tamagotchi toys also have point systems, and the points can be cashed in and used to buy upgrades to your pet's home, toys, or outfits.

Price

Tamagotchi Minis and Original Tamagotchis are the most affordable at $15 to $20. Tamagotchi On toys come in around $50 and are a good balance between price and gameplay capability. Those with the most functions -- Tamagotchi 4U and 4U+ -- can cost $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. Can I control whether my Tamagotchi reproduces or marries?

A. Not really, though the way you raise your Tamagotchi can affect how long it takes to reproduce or marry. If your pet is constantly sick, unhappy, or underfed, chances are it will be a bit harder for them to evolve toward their next stage of development.

Q. Are Tamagotchis durable, or do they require extra care with handling?

A. Tamagotchi toys are designed for heavy use, which is why their shell and screen are reinforced and shatter-resistant. Even so, they're not designed to hold up against frequent drops on hard surfaces, as it can dislodge internal components.

Tamagotchi toys we recommend

Best of the best: Tamagotchi On

Our take: Charming retooling of the original '90s sensation.

What we like: Upgraded color screen. Simple 3-button operation. Engaging gameplay, especially when connecting with friends.

What we dislike: Battery life could be much better.

Best bang for your buck: Tamagotchi Mini

Our take: Tiny, pared down version of Tamagotchis. Cute and engaging.

What we like: Most affordable option. Available in a variety of colors. Attaches to keychains or belt loops.

What we dislike: Somewhat limited gameplay due to fewer features.

Choice 3: Tamagotchi 4U+

Our take: Extensive list of features, including connectivity with friends.

What we like: Comes with new games and character design options. Downloadable features.

What we dislike: Menu and instructions are in Japanese, so learning the operations is challenging.

