The best tactical pen

Tactical pens are writing instruments that feature an innovative design allowing them to double as self-defense weapons.

Tactical pens feature sharp tips that can help fend off attackers, and more complex designs can have flashlights, glass-breaking capabilities, or store smaller tools inside them. They're also reliable writing instruments, especially in camping or survival situations, as they're often equipped with all-weather ink.

If you're ready to compare tactical pens, read our buying guide to get you started. Our top choice is the Gerber Impromptu Tactical Pen. Its tempered glass design is capable of bursting through glass.

Considerations when choosing tactical pens

Steel construction

Tactical pens are made of high-grade stainless steel, meaning they remain durable and reliable in emergency situations. There are also some tactical pens made with aircraft-grade aluminum, which are equally durable.

Pocket clip

Tactical pens have pocket clips, but they're far superior than those seen on regular pens. They're usually made of high-grade steel that doesn't snap under pressure. Some tactical pens have extended pocket clips with teeth. These ensure they stay put and don't slip out of your pocket, even if you're hiking or running.

Pen design

The pen side of tactical pens is designed for use in extreme conditions. The ink is usually weatherproof, so it won't bleed or wash away like regular pens or markers. Some tactical pens can even write when they're upside down.

Striking tip

Tactical pens are self-defense tools and feature weaponized tips that can strike or stun attackers. They also provide the element of surprise, as they can be concealed in pockets or purses.

Features

Flashlight

A popular and worthwhile feature is a flashlight. A flashlight is helpful to illuminate the path to your car in a dark parking lot or garage, or if you need to change your tire at night. Depending on the brightness, you can also use your flashlight to signal for help.

Glass-breaking capability

Tactical pens with striking tips that can break glass are highly desirable. These effortlessly shatter glass in emergency situations, such as breaking out through the window of your home or car in the event of a fire.

Integrated tools

If you'd like a tactical pen that does it all, it's worth spending a little more on a design featuring integrated tools. These pens can be disassembled into separate working parts (like a can opener) and they can have internal compartments that store mini tools like hex wrenches.

Grip designs

Tactical pens have shapely, grooved designs. While it makes the pen look cool and gives it a rugged appearance, it's actually a functional feature.

Grooves and textured surfaces improve your grip on the pen. This keeps it easier to write with the pen in wet weather, and it helps you retain a firm grip on it in combat situations.

Price

You can pick up an affordable tactical pen with basic features for less than $15. If you'd like one with a flashlight or other survival features, expect to spend up to $35. The most expensive tactical pens run $35 and over, as they tend to have solid reputations for performance due to their superior construction.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between tactical pens with retractable tips versus those with caps?

A. Basically, it's a matter of how you access the striking tip. Retractable models reveal the pen or striking tip when their mechanisms are clicked. Those with caps require removal to reveal the striking tip.

Q. Do all tactical pens come with refill ink?

A. Only some tactical pens come as deluxe sets with refills. More often than not, you need to purchase them separately. Some people opt for subscription deliveries so they always have ink refills on hand.

Tactical pens we recommend

Best of the best: Gerber's Impromptu Tactical Pen

Our take: Well-engineered design from a leader in tactical product manufacturing.

What we like: Weatherproof ink. Made in the USA. Durable steel case that holds up to heavy use outdoors.

What we dislike: Top-quality design is on the heavier side.

Best bang for your buck: TF TakeFlight's 4-in-1 Tactical Pen

Our take: Expanded functionality with a convenient flashlight.

What we like: Lightweight design made with aircraft-grade steel. Can break through glass.

What we dislike: Doesn't have a cap, but it's not a dealbreaker by any means.

Choice 3: Sminiker Professional's Defender Tactical Pen

Our take: Budget-friendly lightweight pen with rugged design detail.

What we like: Anti-skid barrel design. Reliable pocket clip that won't snap off. Comes with 6 pen refills.

What we dislike: Some issues reported with retractable pen mechanisms.

