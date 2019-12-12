The best tactical flashlight

Commonly used by military or law enforcement professionals, tactical flashlights are more lightweight, durable, and powerful than most standard flashlights. The majority of tactical flashlights incorporate LED bulbs rather than traditional incandescent bulbs and often have a more concentrated light beam to keep the brightness high.

If you want to get a new tactical flashlight, keep reading our buying guide, which includes expert advice and reviews of a few of our favorites. Our top pick, Streamlight's Pro Tac HL, offers three settings, waterproof design, and long battery life.

Considerations when choosing tactical flashlights

Lumens

Lumens are the standard measure of the total light a flashlight emits. The lowest lumens rating for any tactical flashlight hovers around 100 lumens. The majority shine between 300 and 600 lumens. For reference, a 300 lumen light can reach as far as 500 feet.

Candela

Candela refers to the brightness of the light's beam when focused in a specific direction. Tactical flashlights generally measure between 1,000 and 150,000 candelas. Candelas are the most important measurement in terms of a tactical flashlight's power.

Size and weight

The size and weight of your tactical flashlight depends on a number of factors, most of which relate to convenience and utility. Those who want something highly portable and easy to stow may opt for a smaller flashlight with a more lightweight build. However, for those who want something sturdy and substantial, a larger and heavier tactical flashlight is probably more practical and can even double as a weapon.

Beam

Range: The range of a tactical flashlight's beam is sometimes called its "throw." This refers to how far the beam can reach when on the lowest (and highest) power settings. Tactical flashlights with lumen ratings of at least 3,000 can cast light as far as 2,000 feet.

Width: The beam's width is also referred to as its "flood." A tactical flashlight with a wide flood is convenient because it allows the user to do work with both hands while the flashlight sits flat on the ground or on some sort of stand.

Material

Aluminum tactical flashlights are attractive, durable, and lightweight.

Stainless steel tactical flashlights are sturdier than aluminum models, but with that sturdiness comes additional weight.

Rubber or composite tactical flashlights are the lightest flashlights available, but they are also the least durable.

Batteries

A standard tactical flashlight uses either AA or AAA batteries. While some only use standard batteries, others have the capacity for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Some can also charge via a USB cable; these models usually have built-in lithium-ion batteries. Battery life on most tactical flashlights falls between two and 12 hours. Some have a power-save function that utilizes a lower brightness.

ANSI FL1 standards

ANSI stands for American National Standards Institute, which is an organization that issues guidelines for range, lumens, and even durability. This makes comparing and contrasting different models much easier.

Durability

Most tactical flashlights are relatively durable. However, you can find some that have a drop resistance (height from which it can be dropped without damage) of up to 1.5 meters. Others might be water-resistant, which is helpful if you use your tactical flashlight in the outdoors.

Features

Light functions and modes

Strobe: This mode offers a continuous flash, which is great for catching the attention of emergency vehicles or others if and when you need assistance.

SOS: This feature sends out a distress signal to others who might not know that you're in danger. This is not used very often, but when it is, it can be a lifesaver.

Power-saving: Initiating this mode helps to conserve battery power and gives the flashlight a dimmer light when you don't want to disturb others.

Zoom: This option lets you alter the flood of the beam when you twist the zoom ring. Tactical flashlights with zoom mode are useful for lighting up an entire room, as well as focusing a thin beam on something specific.

Price

Most tactical flashlights cost between $15 and $150. For around $15, tactical flashlights are usually rated up to 900 lumens. If you spend $70, expect to get a flashlight with zoom mode and USB charging. For $150, you can find models with rechargeable batteries and lumens ratings as high as 3,500.

FAQ

Q. Are tactical flashlights illegal anywhere in the U.S.?

A. Yes. Some states and municipalities have laws against flashlights that could be heavy enough to be used as a weapon. Check the laws in your local area if you're concerned that tactical flashlights might be illegal in your state.

Q. Can my eyes be damaged by staring into the beam of a tactical flashlight?

A. Probably not. Although staring directly at a 2,000 lumen tactical flashlight is not advisable, it is unlikely it will cause any permanent damage to your eyesight.

Tactical flashlights we recommend

Best of the best: Streamlight's Pro Tac HL Tactical Flashlight

Our take: With plenty of handy features, it's the top of the line in tactical flashlights.

What we like: Three light functions and a whopping 2,200 lumens. Waterproof. Strobe for signaling. Anti-roll design.

What we dislike: Battery life could be better.

Best bang for your buck: PeakPlus' LFX1000 Super Bright LED Tactical Flashlight

Our take: A durable option at an affordable price.

What we like: Includes a complete accessory kit and carrying case. Five useful light modes.

What we dislike: Lens doesn't feel very well-constructed.

Choice 3: Eastshine's T25 Tactical Flashlight

Our take: A great mid-priced option that still maintains a high-quality standard.

What we like: Military-grade anodized finish. Lifetime maintenance agreement from the manufacturer.

What we dislike: Battery and charger not included.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.