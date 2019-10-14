The best taco holder

Ready to "tac-o-bout" everyone's favorite night of the week? Whether you're using hard or soft tortilla shells, one thing is for sure: taco holders make this tasty dish a whole lot easier to enjoy.

Tacos are messy by nature, which is why taco holders are highly convenient. Taco holders are a plating alternative that are equally stylish and functional. They hold shells upright to ensure that your culinary masterpiece doesn't spill or tip over. Taco holders come in plenty of styles and variations, from minimalist wire frames to animal shapes, so you'll have no trouble finding one to suit your Taco Tuesday needs.

To learn more, keep reading this buying guide. Our top pick is the California Home Goods Stainless Steel Taco Holder Stand, which features a restaurant-style design that gives a modern edge to any taco occasion.

Considerations when choosing taco holders

Taco capacity

On average, taco holders house two to three tacos, whereas specialty holders only hold one at a time. If you waver between two or three tacos, you might be best served with a reversible style that has two options for capacity. There are also buildable taco holders, whose components attach to hold between two to four tacos at a time.

Shape

When classifying taco holders by shape, take a look at their base. V-shaped taco holders come to a point and have wide mouths to accommodate jam-packed tacos. Round-bottom holders are universal because they're ideal for both hard and soft tacos. Some shells are open-bottomed, which are best for hard shell tacos that are rigid enough to stay upright in the holder.

Materials

Taco holders are most commonly found in plastic and stainless steel. Plastic holders are often BPA-free and dishwasher-safe for easy care. Quality varies quite a bit with plastic, so be sure the set isn't flimsy or feels like it would break easily. Stainless steel holders retain heat, so you won't need to worry about room-temperature tacos. They're also easy to clean -- though, wire styles take a bit longer to scrub between grates.

Features

Sets

Kids' sets

Taco holders geared toward children often feature animals or fun shapes. For the most part, they only hold one taco at a time, but that's usually because you can build an individual taco in them. As adorable as kids' sets are, they tend to be a bit pricier given their complex design.

Serving sets

If you're hosting Taco Tuesday, a serving set is worth considering. These taco holders come with or are mounted on serving trays to make them easier to carry across a room. They often have taco-centric accessories as well, such as salsa and guacamole bowls.

Microwavable

Some taco holders are microwave-safe, which is ideal if you want to warm up tacos or melt cheese on them once they're assembled. It's a feature worth considering, especially if you want to prepare taco ingredients ahead of time or intend to reheat leftovers. It can be challenging to keep all ingredients warm before serving them, and taco leftovers can be a time-saving meal if you can simply pop them in the microwave.

Price

Budget-friendly taco holders cost less than $10, however, they're often somewhat flimsy. Mid-range taco holders cost between $10 and $20 and are made with high-quality materials that house tacos better. Premium taco holders are restaurant-quality and boast designs that have other cooking and baking uses.

FAQ

Q. Are all taco holders dishwasher-safe?

A. No. Only certain ones are, and the rest you'll need to handwash and let dry. Some taco holders have plenty of nooks and crannies, so for these, your best bet is to let them soak for a few minutes to dislodge food particles.

Q. What's the best way to store taco holders?

A. Given their unique shape, your best bet is to keep the original box they came in for storage. Otherwise you'll need to make space in your cabinets for awkward-shaped taco holders, which could be a challenge.

Taco holders we recommend

Best of the best: California Home Goods' Stainless Steel Taco Holder Stand

Our take: Restaurant-quality taco holder with a simple modern design.

What we like: Stainless steel set holds up to a dozen tacos. Dishwasher-safe, and stacks for storage.

What we dislike: Edges are a bit sharp, and the stacked set takes up a lot of space.

Best bang for your buck: Amazer's Stainless Steel Taco Holder

Our take: Simple wire design that is wallet-friendly and can be used as a cooling tray in baking and cooking.

What we like: Oven- and grill-safe set made from food-grade stainless steel.

What we dislike: Opening doesn't hold tacos too well, so they lean to one side.

Choice 3: KidsFunwares' TriceraTACO Taco Holder

Our take: Fun for kids and adults, and holds tacos better than others. Even the dinosaur community supports this taco holder.

What we like: Made with plastic free of BPA, phthalates, and lead. Can be paired with TACOsaurus and NACHOsaurus friends.

What we dislike: Not microwave-safe, and not ideal for larger taco shells.

