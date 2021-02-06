The best tablet for reading

A tablet is a great investment in convenience and portability. However, avid readers often wonder if a tablet, even a premium one, is suitable for reading. Fortunately, there are many that offer a pleasant e-reading experience.

E-readers boast a simple design, but they’re somewhat limited in their capabilities. Using a tablet to read, on the other hand, unlocks considerable reading potential.

To help you find the right tablet for a superior e-reading experience, we’ve put together this buying guide covering essential features to compare. We’re also sharing a few recommendations at the end, including our favorite, the vibrant Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch, which can be used with Apple Pencil, so you can easily highlight and take notes as you read.

Considerations when choosing tablets for reading

Before considering different tablets for reading, you should weigh their benefits and shortcomings when compared with e-readers.

Singular function vs. mixed-use devices

Tablets, by design, are mixed-use devices. E-readers, on the other hand, have a singular function: reading. It comes as no surprise that tablets generally cost more than e-readers given their advanced capabilities. With that said, it’s worth spending extra on a tablet if you intend to use it for more than just reading. Otherwise, it’s cheaper just to stick with a simple e-reader.

Eye strain

One reason consumers have second thoughts about reading on a tablet is eye strain. E-readers have glare-free e-ink displays that are easy on the eyes, while tablets have vibrant, blue-light displays that may cause eye strain.

Fortunately, many tablets are now equipped with settings to reduce eye strain. Turning down the brightness and contrast settings are easy ways to soften illumination. Some tablets even have custom reading modes with one-touch adjustments for your convenience.

E-reading experience

The e-reading experience on tablets differs greatly from that of e-readers — in a good way, that is.

Comic books, graphic novels, and image-heavy magazines are best appreciated on the high-resolution screens of tablets. As for regular books and textbooks, tablets lend themselves to quick and easy research, note-taking, and highlighting. Tablets are also compatible with many interactive reading apps for kids.

Features

There are several essential features to compare when considering different tablet models for reading.

Display resolution

The display resolution refers to how many pixels appear on the display, which is typically expressed in width by height, such as 1920 x 1200. Generally speaking, the more pixels per inch, or ppi, the better the image quality will be.

Some consumers that read only text-based books think they can save money by forgoing a higher resolution. However, you may be disappointed to learn that lower resolutions affect the crispness of the text, which at best creates a subpar e-reading experience. At worst, it contributes to eye strain.

Memory

Memory refers to how much space a tablet has to store information, including e-books.

Most tablets are sold with more than one option for internal memory, such as 32, 64, or 128GB. Many tablets also have expandable memory in the form of slots that hold microSD or USB cards.

Memory is an important feature to consider, but not because it limits how many books the tablet holds. In fact, 8GB houses 5,000 average-size e-books. Instead, your main consideration should be how many apps, photos, and videos you plan to store on your device.

Size

According to many readers, size is important to consider when buying a tablet for reading. Smaller tablets closer to 7 or 8 inches are portable, lightweight, and easy to hold. However, they might not let you appreciate a full page of certain e-books. Larger tablets, which reach over 12 inches, boast enjoyable, full-page viewing, but they’re usually heavy.

Price

Entry-level tablets come in at less than $250 and have decent resolutions, whereas mid-range options closer to $500 offer much crisper images. High-end tablets priced $600 and above come with the most memory and best resolution.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to buy a case for my tablet?

A. Not necessarily, but many consumers think of a case as a cost-effective investment in protection. At the very least, invest in a screen protector to minimize surface scratches and damage to the touch screen.

Q. What are popular apps for reading on a tablet?

A. The Kindle app lets you purchase hundreds of thousands of titles, including many from self-published authors. Overdrive links up to your library card and lets you borrow titles from participating libraries. Homer Learning and Reading Rainbow are popular educational reading apps.

Tablets for reading we recommend

Best of the best: Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch

Our take: Boasts an impressive edge-to-edge liquid display that offers unparalleled text and image crispness.

What we like: Offers up to 10 hours of mixed use. Supports Apple Pencil, which is ideal for students that need to take notes for readings. Many consumers agree that there’s a surprisingly enjoyable user experience with reading online newspapers and magazines.

What we dislike: It’s an expensive investment if you only intend to use it for reading.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-Inch

Our take: An affordable option that is popular for reading comic books and graphic novels.

What we like: Device is light and easy to hold. Easy to read PDFs and online textbooks, especially if you need to jump between pages. Available in 32, 64, or 128GB and has a slot for 512GB MicroSD cards.

What we dislike: Some users felt it was too big and heavy for reading.

Choice 3: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids’ Edition Tablet

Our take: Best option for a kid-friendly reading tablet with immersive reading options.

What we like: Comes with a year of AmazonKids+, which includes thousands of e-books. Has a 1280 x 800 resolution at 189 ppi, which is more than enough to bring illustrated books to live. Equipped with a rugged kid-safe case.

What we dislike: Can be challenging to toggle between parental controls at times.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.