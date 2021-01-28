One of the keys to successful homeschooling is investing in the right tools and resources — and that often includes a tablet.

Tablets are versatile, flexible devices by nature. However, some are more suitable for homeschooling than others given their capabilities, settings, and features.

To help you find the best tablet for homeschooling, we’ve put together this thorough buying guide. We’re sharing a few of our favorite tablets at the end, including our top choice, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. It earns praise for its enhanced quad speaker system and fast-charging battery.

Considerations when choosing tablets for homeschooling

Tablets vs. laptops

Many parents wonder whether tablets are better than laptops for homeschooling. It’s not necessarily a matter of one being better than the other; rather, it’s choosing the device that suits your homeschooling setup and your child’s learning needs.

Tablets allow for flexible learning spaces given their compact, all-in-one designs. They’re known for their impressive battery life, and they often have superior screen resolutions and speakers. However, tablets have smaller screens than some laptops, which may impede certain activities.

Laptops have keyboards and offer a traditional typing experience. Their larger screens have room to manage multiple tabs and applications. They can be hardwired if necessary for better connectivity. Unfortunately, laptops can be expensive if you need reliable speed or advanced functionality.

Age appropriateness

It’s fairly easy to narrow choices for homeschooling tablets based on age appropriateness. Generally speaking, these tablets fall into three age groups or categories:

Tablets geared toward kids ages 6 and younger usually have limited functionality. They come with a variety of built-in educational apps and have limited access to web browsing and games.

Those for kids up to age 10 offer some educational apps; however, they’re mostly designed to support basic word processing as well as access to interactive online learning platforms.

Tablets for middle and high school-aged kids are essentially adults’ tablets. They’re equipped with full access to high-level features like web browsing, video chatting, word processing, and e-reading.

Features

Peripheral compatibility

One of the top features to compare among tablets for homeschooling is peripheral compatibility.

Most Bluetooth peripherals pair easily with tablets, provided the tablet has a compatible operating system (OS) and is updated. Peripherals, such as keyboards or mice, always list the specifications and system requirements, so be sure to cross-referenced them with the tablet you are considering.

Parental control settings

Parental control settings are important for safety and practicality reasons.

On the safety front, parental settings filter mature websites in browsers and limit access to cameras and chat apps. Certain tablets offer monitoring settings to keep you abreast of your kid’s online activity. Some parental controls are in the form of usage limits and limited access to non-educational apps or content during dedicated learning times.

Expandable memory

Expandable memory refers to a device’s ability to use USB sticks or microSD cards. This means the tablet won’t be limited to content stored on internal memory or in the cloud, which may run low when it’s loaded up with educational apps. Expandable memory also helps optimize power and conserve battery life.

Battery

If the tablet can’t stay powered up through a school day, it’s unlikely to serve its purpose. Many tablets are equipped with batteries that last through 10 hours of mixed use, while others have fast-charging capabilities. Consider not only the length of your child’s school day but also how much they will use their tablet for homework.

Price

Entry-level tablets geared toward kids ages 6 and younger cost between $100 and $150, while those for kids closer to 10 are $150 and $250. Tablets with the most functionality, geared toward middle and high school students, cost between $250 and $600.

FAQ

Q. What causes tablets to run slowly, and how do I fix it?

A. More often than not, the source of slow-running devices boils down to updates. Visit the settings and update all apps. Once the updates are complete, restart the tablet and it should go back to functioning normally.

Q. What type of case should I get for a homeschooling tablet?

A. An ergonomic case is comfortable for kids to hold throughout the day. Some cases are hands-free with kickstands, which lets kids take notes or type while they use the screen. Rugged or weather-resistant cases are often worthwhile if your kids have outdoor homeschooling activities.

Tablets for homeschooling we recommend

Best of the best: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Our take: Ideal for middle and high school students that need device flexibility.

What we like: Impressive resolution for streaming. Expandable memory up to 1 TB. Enhanced, fast-charging battery lasts though 10 hours of mixed use. Works well with online learning platforms.

What we dislike: Doesn’t come with an S Pen. Some reports of screen glitches.

Best bang for your buck: Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition Tablet

Our take: Geared toward kids ages 3 to 9 with plenty of parent-approved configurations and controls.

What we like: Comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ with access to 20,000 educational apps, games, books, and videos. Settings are easy to adjust in the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

What we dislike: Runs a bit slower than other tablets.

Choice 3: Leapfrog LeapPad Ultimate Ready for School Tablet

Our take: A dynamic learning tablet made by learning experts for kids ages 3 to 6.

What we like: Over 1,000 apps and games that focus on core elementary education. Rugged case is ergonomically designed for little hands. Web browser is configured to be kid safe.

What we dislike: Battery life isn’t as long as some parents expected.

