The best tablet of 2020

Blending the convenience of a smartphone with the power and resolution of a computer, tablets have skyrocketed in popularity in the nearly 20 years that they've existed. Technological innovation continues to create more versatile and impressive tablets today.

Competition and ubiquity also mean tablets are more feature-packed and affordable. With vivid displays, large storage capacity, and easy portability, tablets are a useful accessory to daily life.

Our guide will look at where tablets are now and whether some of our old favorites are still as strong as they once were. We have some new recommendations as well, and all that you need to consider when buying a tablet.

Best tablets of 2020

1. Apple iPad Pro: Still our favorite, this powerful and impressive tablet offers incredible functionality at a premium price.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab X6: A newer generation tablet at a lower cost that offers versatility with its keyboard.

3. Microsoft Surface Pro X: Rising up the ranks, this Microsoft option is a favorite of ours for its power and slim, lightweight design.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a tablet

The first important consideration when shopping for a tablet is the screen size. This determines the size of the content you'll be viewing but also how easy or difficult it may be to take the tablet with you. Screens typically run from as small as 7 inches up to around 14 inches.

Larger screen sizes may be preferred for those who want to watch or stream content, or for anyone who may be using the tablet for work involving design or graphics. Larger screen sizes come with higher costs, though.

Second, take into account which operating systems and devices you're already familiar with, or ones you currently own and use. You'll find increased compatibility and familiarity if you stick to a type; iPhone users will be better served by investing in an iPad, while Android fans may tend toward Samsung tablets.

Look at storage capacity, too. Where once 64GB was a high offering, tablets can store much more data nowadays. 128GB is a fairly common and inexpensive option, while some tablets will include double or quadruple that amount; newer tablets can hold a terabyte (TB) worth of data. Some tablets feature expandable storage, where you can insert SD or microSD cards to extend the limits.

If you plan on typing often with your tablet, you'll likely want an option with a keyboard included to make the task easier. These 2-in-1 tablets let you detach the keyboard as needed.

While you can find decent tablets for under $500, these will be older generations. Newer models with large capacity and high-quality screens may run up to $1,000.

Tablet tips

Embrace LTE: When you're without a WiFi connection, an LTE connection is there to back you up. Some tablets allow LTE access; you'll just need a mobile data subscription.

Use it as a second monitor: Many tablets allow you to connect to your laptop or desktop computer and function as a second screen. This may be especially useful for those working on multiple programs or browser tabs.

Find the right stylus: A stylus can provide more detail and precision than your finger. Some function as a digital pencil and eraser with varying tip sizes.

Set child controls: For those who have kids who will be enjoying the tablet, you can set it up with child-friendly offerings and controls against any adult content.

Upgrade the audio: Tablets have decent speakers, but you'll want to invest in one or two that are of better quality if you plan on listening to content. Consider earbuds as well if you'll be using the tablet in public places.

Acquire a case: Protect the tablet by purchasing a proper-fitting case. Some cases offer a pocket to keep papers or cards, and some may flip over to double as a stand for the tablet.

In-depth reviews for best tablets

Best of the best: Apple iPad Pro

What we like: Powerful, easy-to-use device from the top name in tablets. Fast processor, high-resolution screen, and quality camera.

What we dislike: As with most Apple products, this is an expensive option.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung Galaxy Tab X6

What we like: Versatile tablet that comes with a keyboard. Worthy price for a high-quality investment. Quick charging and long-lasting battery.

What we dislike: Lacks headphone jack. Not ideal for iPhone users.

Choice 3: Microsoft Surface Pro X

What we like: Powerful tablet that runs like a laptop with added convenience and portability. Lightweight, slim design. Terrific graphics.

What we dislike: Compatible keyboard and stylus sold separately.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.