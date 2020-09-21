The best swing set of 2020

Visiting the playground might not be in the cards at the moment for many children, which is why more and more parents are buying swing sets for their backyards.

In 2020, swing sets aren't just for recreation. They've emerged as a premier activity center, host to homeschool gym class, and beloved piece of independent play equipment.

To help you find the best swing set for your family, we've taken a closer look at classic designs and trending models. This overview includes our updated short list, with one long-standing favorite as well as a couple of new ones with fun features kids are loving.

Best swing sets of 2020

1. Backyard Discovery's Skyfort II All-Cedar Swing Set: A long-running favorite among kids and parents, this set allows kids to enjoy a wealth of activities, from rock climbing to bird-watching at the crow's nest.

2. Fitness Reality Kids' Ultimate 8-Station Swing Set: A newcomer to our list, this affordable set offers a variety of activities that up to nine kids can enjoy.

3. Lifetime's Monkey Bar Adventure Swing Set: This classic metal design is built to last with a weather-resistant powder coating. It also includes a number of smart safety features, such as pinch-free corners and rounded edges.

What you need to know before buying a swing set

As parents, one of the top concerns about swing sets is safety. Many gravitate toward models that meet ASTM standards, which means the manufacturer has subjected the swing set to rigorous safety testing, and it has passed or exceeded expectations.

Unfortunately, ASTM testing is voluntary, so not every manufacturer decides to proceed with it. It's not to say that untested swing sets aren't safe; many parents feel ASTM-approved swing sets go over and above in terms of their safety.

Another feature important to compare between swing sets is materials, which mostly consist of wood or metal. Many parents like the natural appeal of wooden swing sets, as well as their resistance to rust. The pitfall of these designs is that they require some maintenance. This can include restaining, weatherproofing, and, in some cases, keeping wood-boring insects at bay.

Metal swing sets remain popular because they resemble traditional playground equipment. They're also fairly low-maintenance, as they're usually rust-, UV-, and weather-resistant with powder coatings. Some parents stay away from metal swing sets because powder coatings can fade or sustain chips, creating an eyesore in the backyard. Metal swing sets are also lighter than wooden ones, so they're more prone to wobbling and may require routine hardware tightening.

Once you've narrowed your scope to swing sets that meet your safety and design standards, it's time to examine different models. Swing set is a catch-all term that refers to outdoor play centers with one or more swings. The most basic, budget-conscious sets consist of just a set of swings, though that can be a standard swing, toddler swing, or a disc swing.

Middle-of-the-road swing sets incorporate other pieces of popular playground equipment, such as monkey bars, slides, trapeze bars, or handlebars. They also have swings, and it's not unusual for there to be more than one type of them. The most complex (and priciest) swing sets take play to the next level. These build on equipment in mid-range models and may include multiple decks, rope ladders, rock-climbing walls, or gliders.

A swing set is a sizable purchase, and budget-friendly basic sets come in at around $400. Full-fledged swing set activity centers can cost as much as $2,500.

FAQ

Q. How many kids can play on a swing set at a time?

A. Refer to the user manual for that information, as each swing set features different weight and occupant capacities. Smaller models usually support two or three kids at a time, while larger ones can host as many as five to nine.

Q. Can I buy additional equipment to expand my swing set?

A. In some, yes, but not many. Certain manufacturers design swing sets in such a way that you can build on with additional arms to accommodate swings or slides. With most other swing sets, what you see is what you get.

In-depth recommendations for best swing sets

Best of the best: Backyard Discovery's Skyfort II All-Cedar Swing Set

What we like: Attractive cedar design blends in well with backyards. Kids love the bilevel clubhouse-themed design. Supports up to nine kids playing on it at a time.

What we dislike: Expensive and requires considerable time to assemble. Otherwise, plan on spending decent money for a pro to put it together.

Best bang for your buck: Fitness Reality Kids' Ultimate 8-Station Swing Set

What we like: Up to nine kids can play on this budget-friendly structure at once. Includes activities such as a basketball hoop, a soccer-goal net, a slide, and a monkey bar.

What we dislike: Strictly intended for young children who weigh 80 pounds or less.

Choice 3: Lifetime's Monkey Bar Adventure Swing Set

What we like: Bright colors are stimulating and engaging. The wavy slide is a big hit, as it's extra long at 9 feet. Design covers all the playground basics, like monkey bars, a fireman's pole, and three swings.

What we dislike: Some consumers encountered quality issues with the included hardware during installation.

