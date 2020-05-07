The best swimming earplug

Swimming is one of the best workouts for your body and playing in the water can certainly improve spirits as well. However, it's important to keep your ears protected, especially for serious water enthusiasts who spend a lot of time in it.

Prolonged exposure to water can break down the protective wax barrier in your ear, allowing for bacteria to enter and infections, like swimmer's ear, to arise. Swimming earplugs, like our top pick, Speedo's Ergo, work to prevent chemicals and water from entering your ear.

Ready to learn more? Our buying guide is here with all the details and recommendations you need to make the right choice.

Considerations when choosing swimming earplugs

Type

There are three main types of earplugs, each with their own benefits and drawbacks. The most common are moldable silicone putty earplugs that cater to all users. They take whatever shape is needed and can be reused and reformed consistently. Silicone or plastic plugs, which are premolded, may be cheaper but also may not fit all users. Lastly, for professional swimmers or those with ear problems, custom earplugs can be ordered and purchased at a premium cost, but they will be strong, secure, and reusable.

Lifespan

While plastic and silicone earplugs may not fit all users effectively or comfortably, they are durable and have a long lifespan. Putty, on the other hand, is moldable for a custom fit, but can wear out quickly. They are harder to wash and may fail to maintain stability and consistent form after a few weeks of usage.

Quantity

Consider whether you want to buy a single set or a package of plugs. Buying in bulk usually saves money, though this option will more likely feature the putty variety, which wears down more quickly. Single-pair plugs will often cost more but will be more effective. If you're buying for your family, in particular for kids playing in the pool, bulk purchases are wiser.

Features

Sound-blockage

Some earplugs may work to block sound coming into your ear as well. While some users may prefer this to allow them to concentrate on their swimming or training, it also prevents you from hearing those around you, like coaches or family, who may be trying to get your attention. Earplugs that block sound, however, can be also used for sleeping through noisy nights.

Case

Your earplugs protect your ear, but they should be protected, too. Some more expensive or quality options may come with a case so you can keep your investment safe, clean, and conveniently located. Sturdy cases will keep earplugs from being crushed or misshapen inadvertently.

Cords

Some earplugs come with a cord that connects the pair in order to prevent them from being separated and lost if they fall out of your ears while swimming. This may be useful for kids. However, some swimmers say these are more uncomfortable and cumbersome, as the cord may add drag in the water.

Colors

Add some individuality to your swimming gear with colored plugs. These will be easier to distinguish among users, such as family members, and may be more visible should they get lost in a pool.

Price

The cost of swimming earplugs can vary wildly depending on type and quantity. Silicone putty plugs are among the cheapest, usually under $10, while premolded options may run a bit higher. Customized styles, however, can run to $100 or well over.

FAQ

Q. How do I put in earplugs?

A. It's important to insert the plugs so that they block out any water, but not so far that you cause damage to your ear. Moldable earplugs can be pressed gently into your ear to take shape. Premolded or custom ones should also be inserted gently but should fit comfortably more quickly.

Q. Are swimming earplugs suitable for diving?

A. Depending on how deep you plan to dive, some earplugs may not be suitable. After a certain depth, the pressure may be too much and allow water to creep in while also creating discomfort. Be sure to check each product for proper usage.

Swimming earplugs we recommend

Best of the best: Speedo's Ergo Ear Plugs

Our take: Comfortable, high-quality ear plugs from a reputable company.

What we like: Reusable, long-lasting, premolded ear plugs also block sound. Can be used for sleeping as well. Includes protective storage case.

What we dislike: Relatively expensive, may take practice to use properly.

Best bang for your buck: Putty Buddies' Floating Ear Plugs

Our take: Moldable plugs that are comfortable and effective for both adults and children.

What we like: Accommodates all users. Good price for a set of three. Reusable and buoyant. Color options are handy for families.

What we dislike: Kids may need help learning to insert plugs safely.

Choice 3: Mack's AquaBlock Swimming Earplugs

Our take: Premolded, washable, and reusable silicone plugs at a decent price.

What we like: Easy to insert and comfortable in the ear. Effectively block sound.

What we dislike: May be too small and flimsy for larger ears or prolonged usage.

