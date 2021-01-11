The best sweatshirt for women

Sweatshirts have made a comeback as athleisure wear and loungewear have exploded in popularity. Casual and cozy, sweatshirts can be worn while working out or working from home. Traditional sweatshirts feature a crewneck and are cut to be boxy and roomy. New styles for women now build upon that classic design.

We’ve compiled all you need to know about women’s sweatshirts in this buying guide, including their different styles and features. At the end, you’ll find our top three picks, such as the classic Champion Women's Powerblend Boyfriend Sweatshirt, which comes in a wide range of colors.

Considerations when choosing sweatshirts for women

Material

Traditionally, sweatshirts are made of cotton. While 100% cotton sweatshirts are still popular, cotton blends are more common. With added polyester, spandex, or rayon, cotton blends are softer, more durable, and don’t shrink as much in the wash. They’re also colorfast. Both cotton and cotton blends are breathable and lightweight.

Crewneck vs. hoodie

Crewneck sweatshirts have a classic, timeless look, but hoodies are also a highly popular style. Hoodies feature a drawstring hood and often pockets, and they’re warmer than crewnecks and offer coverage for the head. However, the hood can be bulky and get in the way if you’re not using it. For a more streamlined look, go for a crewneck. For a more casual look, opt for a hoodie.

Thickness

Sweatshirts can be worn year-round. However, a thicker, fleece-lined sweatshirt is better for winter months, whereas a lightweight sweatshirt is ideal for warmer weather. Medium-weight sweatshirts are perfect for in-between weather. Because of their boxy cut, sweatshirts can easily be layered over tanks and tops and under jackets and coats.

Size

Sweatshirts are meant to be boxy and loose. Many women size up when buying a sweatshirt because they find a roomier fit to be more flattering and comfortable. We recommend sizing up because of the tendency of sweatshirt material to shrink. Some manufacturers offer oversized styles, called “boyfriend” sweatshirts.

Features

Neckline

Crewneck is the most common and classic neckline of sweatshirts. This neckline is modest and sometimes ribbed. V-necks plunge down farther in a V-shape, giving your neck area a little space to breathe. Scoop necks are a low-cut neckline in a wide U-shape for ample room around the neck.

Length

Regular sweatshirts fall at the waist. While there are plenty of styles in this length, many women prefer more flattering lengths like cropped, hip-length, or tunic cuts. Cropped hemlines hang just above the belly button for a sporty look. Hip-length sweatshirts fall around the bottom and offer some coverage there. Tunics feature a hemline that reaches mid to lower thigh for the longest coverage.

Sleeves

Classically, sweatshirts have ribbed cuffs that hit the wrists. It’s fashionable to have sleeves rolled up in casual cuffs. Some wearers prefer longer sleeves to pull off this look so that they still get ample coverage on their forearms.

Price

Expect to pay between $7 and $25 for a basic sweatshirt. For quality construction, you’ll need to shell out between $30 and $100.

FAQ

Q. What kind of bottoms should I wear with my sweatshirt?

A. If you’re leaving the house in your sweatshirt, you can style it with yoga pants, matching sweatpants, jeans, or leggings. Some sweatshirts can be loosely tucked into jeans for a casual yet more dressed up look. Cropped sweatshirts look best with high-waisted jeans or yoga pants. Tunic sweatshirts work best over leggings.

Q. Can I put my sweatshirt in the wash?

A. Yes. One of the perks of sweatshirts is that they’re machine washable. We recommend washing your sweatshirt in cold water and tumble drying it on a low setting to reduce shrinkage and fading. If your sweatshirt has a logo decal, turn it inside out before throwing it in the wash.

Sweatshirts for women we recommend

Best of the best: Champion Women’s Powerblend Boyfriend Sweatshirt

Our take: An all-time favorite from the brand synonymous with cozy sweatshirts.

What we like: Simple style is a classic closet staple. Over a dozen solid colors to choose from, some featuring the popular brand name. Pre-shrunk, soft cotton blend.

What we dislike: Runs small.

Best bang for your buck: Hanes Women’s V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt

Our take: A versatile, basic sweatshirt at a reasonable price.

What we like: Affordable. Comes in an array of bright and neutral colors. Midweight, 50/50 polyester/cotton blend. Comfortable fit for all body types.

What we dislike: May fade and stretch over time.

Choice 3: SweatyRocks Striped Crop-Top Sweatshirt

Our take: A cropped sweatshirt with a wide neck that’s both comfortable and stylish.

What we like: Comes in nine color choices, including tie-dye options. Cropped style isn’t overly short. Cute, sporty stripes on sleeves. Machine washable.

What we dislike: Tends to run on the small side; check measurements carefully.

