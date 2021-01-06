The best sweatpant for women

Whether you’re working from home or looking for comfy pants to lounge around the house in, sweatpants are no longer your bulky, unflattering gym-class issue of yesteryear. These days, women’s sweatpants come in a variety of styles that you won’t be embarrassed to run an errand or two in.

Style is just one of the many considerations when selecting a pair of women’s sweatpants. We’ve got you covered in this buying guide with what you need to know before making a purchase, including our top recommendations, like these jogger-style sweatpants by Adidas.

Considerations when choosing sweatpants for women

Style

Classic sweatpants sport elastic at both the waist and ankle. They can have a drawstring waist as well as ribbed ankle hems. All classic styles have a loose cut so your legs have plenty of room to move. Cotton or cotton blends are the classic “sweatpant” material of this style.

Jogger sweatpants are a trending, fresher style of sweatpants with a tapered ankle. The seat area is also more figure-hugging than classic sweatpants. This style is popular for its flattering cut and more polished but still sporty look. Cotton blends are typical of this style.

Trouser sweatpants are similar to classic sweatpants but feature an open hem at the ankle, similar to a pair of trousers. Women who want more airflow and an even looser fit than classic styles opt for trouser sweatpants. However, they’re not always as flattering as other styles.

Cropped sweatpants are cut at the mid-calf for a cropped style. They usually have elastic or ribbed cuff hems. This style is great for warmer weather lounging or workouts. Cropped sweatpants aren’t as popular as the other styles and are harder to find.

Material

Sweatpants are typically made from either 100% cotton or cotton blends. These materials are breathable, soft, and comfortable. Cotton blends may include spandex, polyester, or Lycra for added flexibility and durability. These synthetic fibers are also less prone to shrink in the wash, are colorfast, and don’t stretch as much as all-cotton sweatpants.

Size

Sweatpants are sized from XX-small to XX-large. Be aware that a size small in one brand may not be the same as a small in another, so read online reviews and check the size guide to determine if the pants fit true to size.

It’s often a good idea to size up not just for added comfort, but also because cotton and cotton blends shrink in the wash. For joggers, it’s better to stick to your regular size because they’re a more fitted style, especially around the hips.

Features

Waistband

Select a waistband that’s most comfortable for you. Elastic waistbands are the easiest to slip on and off but may stretch over time. Many people prefer elastic waistbands that include drawstrings that you can tighten and tie for added security and a customized fit. Another option is a wide-hemmed waistband, often ribbed, that can range from three to five inches. These don’t feature drawstrings.

Pockets

Many women prefer sweatpants with pockets, which are easy to find. However, because sweatpants aren’t very structured, putting something like keys or a phone in these pockets can cause unflattering sagging. As such, pockets on sweatpants may be more decorative than functional.

Price

Sweatpants for women range in price anywhere from $10 to $100. Basic sweatpants cost from $10 to $25, while trendier and athleisure styles start at $30.

FAQ

Q. What’s the best way to wash my sweatpants?

A. We recommend washing cotton and cotton-blend sweatpants in cold water to prevent them from fading or shrinking. Tumble dry low unless otherwise specified on the care tag.

Q. What kind of top should I wear with my sweatpants?

A. Some brands offer matching sweatshirts with their sweatpants, which is a popular style among fashion influencers. Fitted T-shirts or ribbed tanks are also paired with looser-fitting sweatpants to flatter the waistline.

Sweatpants for women we recommend

Best of the best: Adidas Women’s Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Joggers

Our take: A sporty jogger sweatpant that fits true to size in a flattering cut.

What we like: From a popular name brand, the three stripes down the leg offer a classic athletic look. Elastic and drawstring waistband. Won’t shrink. Tapered ankle is slimming.

What we dislike: While durable, 100% polyester isn’t a very breathable material.

Best bang for your buck: Hanes Women’s EcoSmart Sweatpants

Our take: An affordable cotton-blend sweatpant with a casual, laid-back look.

What we like: Trouser leg open hem is perfect for lounging. Attractive variety of colors. One pair costs under $20. Comes in petite 29-inch inseam sizes for shorter women.

What we dislike: Regular inseam is too long for some users. Others need to size down.

Choice 3: Champion Women’s Jogger

Our take: From the classic sweatpant brand, these trendy joggers will keep you warm and cozy.

What we like: Soft fleece interior keeps you warm in colder months. Ribbed waistband features a drawstring. Has pockets. Wide selection of colors to choose from.

What we dislike: Can start to pill after several washes.

