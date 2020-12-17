The best sweatpant for men

Now more than ever, a pair (or two) of stylish sweatpants is a staple in a man's wardrobe. Sweatpants that feature a comfortable fit but are also fashionable enough to be worn in public are ideal. However, not just any sweatpants fit the bill; you need to be a knowledgeable consumer to find the best pair.

We like that our top pick, Under Armour's Hustle Fleece Pants, are both comfortable and stylish, making them a versatile piece of apparel. If you would like to learn more about these sweatpants or the features to look for in other quality styles, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing sweatpants for men

Sizing

Because of the casual fit, you only tend to get general sizing descriptions such as small, medium, large, X-large, and XX-large when shopping for mens' sweatpants. These descriptions do not include the inseam, which will vary from brand to brand. Pay attention to consumer reviews. If there are a number of individuals pointing out that the legs are too long or too short, you'll have a good idea of how a pair of sweatpants will fit.

Materials

The most common materials for sweatpants are cotton, cotton blend, and polyester. Cotton is durable and softens over time, but is prone to shrinking. Cotton blend is like cotton on steroids, it offers the same benefits but does not shrink and holds up better in general. Polyester doesn't breathe as well as cotton or cotton blends, but it is lighter and fairly durable.

Features

Waistband

The waistband is what allows a pair of sweats to stay up. Some have elastic while others have a drawstring. Many brands include both. If you are between sizes, elastic can be an awkward fit (too tight or too loose). The drawstring or drawstring with elastic is a better option for fit, but often gives the pants a baggier look.

Cuffs

If there are elastic cuffs on your sweatpants, they will have a more fitted and stylish look. Some individuals, however, do not like the feel of cuffs and prefer a more relaxed fit with open bottoms.

Pockets

The pockets in sweatpants are often found on the side seams. Some styles also feature a back pocket while others have no pockets at all. Many individuals never use the pockets in their sweatpants because items placed in them can pull the pants down or they may fall out. If you prefer pockets, make sure the sweatpants that you are considering have this feature.

Aesthetics

The design, color, and addition of a logo are aesthetic options that help the user reveal a little bit of personal style. A neutral color with a discreet designer logo makes a completely different statement than does a neon lime pair of sweatpants. Choose the look that best expresses who you are.

Price

A pair of budget-friendly sweatpants will cost less than $25. These will likely be cotton or cotton blend. Designer sweatpants that are primarily a fashion statement start at around $75. In between are the higher-quality name-brand sweatpants that are suitable for working out or, in some instances, casual wear.

FAQ

Q. My sweatpants keep falling down from the weight of my phone. What can I do?

A. Unfortunately, this can be a common problem with sweatpants. If you are using them for casual wear, consider donning a jacket with zippered pockets to hold your phone. If you are wearing them for working out, an armband might be a better option.

Q. I work out every day. Is it worth it to buy multiple pairs of sweatpants?

A. If you put your sweatpants through heavy-duty use, it is wise to purchase two or three pairs. Not only does that allow you to be more flexible with your washing schedule, it can extend the wearable life of your sweatpants.

Sweatpants for men we recommend

Best of the best: Under Armour's Hustle Fleece Pants

Our take: A sleek pair of sweatpants that is stylish enough to be worn outside of the home or gym.

What we like: These straight leg sweatpants have pockets, an elastic waistband, and a drawstring closure. The sweatpants have a comfortable fit, and they are available in a variety of colors.

What we dislike: This style runs a little longer in the legs.

Best bang for your buck: Southpole Active Basic Jogger Fleece Pants

Our take: A comfortable pair of affordable sweatpants that are available in more than 30 colors and pocket configurations.

What we like: This line of sportswear features ribbed ankles and an elastic waist with a drawstring closure. They are fitted enough to be worn outside the gym, and are available in big and tall sizes.

What we dislike: As with other softer sweatpants, care must be taken when washing to ensure the longest life.

Choice 3: Leapparel 3D Joggers Pants

Our take: If you like standing out, the wild designs featured on these sweatpants will appeal to your aesthetic sensibilities.

What we like: These bold sweatpants are manufactured using cotton, polyester, and spandex so they feel smooth on your legs. The outrageous stylings make them ideal for teens or those wishing to reveal a vibrant personality.

What we dislike: These sweatpants have a snugger fit than other brands.

