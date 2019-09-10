When it comes to sports and outdoor watches, Suunto offers some of the most feature-packed timepieces on the market. No matter what outdoor activities you prefer, Suunto has a durable, user-friendly watch that can provide directions, weather details, fitness tracking, and other information to help you enjoy your outdoor adventures.

Check out our buying guide for all the information necessary to find the best Suunto watch for your next excursion. We've also included some specific product recommendations at the end of this article, including our top choice, the Traverse Alpha, which features rugged stainless steel and nylon construction and GPS positioning to help you find your way when you get off course.

Considerations when choosing Suunto watches

Watch type

Suunto offers three types of watches: sports, premium, and dive computer watches. The type of watch you choose determines the features you can expect, what it looks like, and what activities it's best suited for.

Suunto sports watches offer multisport options as well as sports-specific models. They're well-suited for runners and hikers and often provide GPS, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking features. Suunto sports watches are extremely durable and are great for regular use for outdoor activities.

Suunto premium watches are also meant for outdoor use, but they are designed with style in mind. They feature top-of-the-line materials, so while they have plenty of features for outdoor adventures, they're stylish enough to wear to work and in other social situations.

Suunto dive computer watches are designed with underwater adventuring in mind. They usually feature a 3D compass, dive mode options, and a dive plan feature, and some higher-end models offer a color screen you can actually see well underwater.

Materials

Bezels: Most of the sports and premium watches have a stainless steel bezel for durability and rust resistance. Dive models feature titanium or composite bezels -- they have excellent durability even with regular exposure to chlorinated water or saltwater.

Faces: All Suunto models feature a sapphire crystal or mineral crystal surface watch face. Both materials are highly durable and scratch-resistant, but sapphire crystal is shatterproof and can be treated to be anti-reflective. It also holds up better in extreme temperatures.

Cases: Suunto watches can have a titanium, stainless steel, or composite case. While all of the options are rust-resistant and durable, opt for a titanium case if you plan to wear your watch in the water.

Straps: You can choose from Suunto watches with silicone, titanium, leather, or elastomer straps or bands. Silicone is usually used for sports watch straps because it's lightweight and durable, while premium bands are typically made of titanium or leather for a more stylish appearance. For dive watches, you can choose from titanium, elastomer, or silicone.

Features

Screen

Some lower-end Suunto watches have a simple black-and-white digital display, but higher-end models may feature an LCD color touchscreen. Both are clear and easy to read, but color screens offer greater brightness and contrast which makes them easier to see when you're active.

Bluetooth compatibility

Many Suunto watches offer Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to wirelessly transmit the data collected by your watch to an app on your iPhone or Android.

Digital compass

All Suunto timepieces are equipped with a digital compass that can help you navigate outdoors. It's usually accurate within 5°, so it can be a big help if you get lost outdoors.

GPS

Higher-end Suunto sports watches may have a GPS feature that offers visual navigation help. You can usually access outdoor maps via satellite, which makes it extremely easy to find your way no matter where you are.

Battery

Some Suunto watches run on a replaceable battery that usually has a lifespan of a year. Dive watches with a replaceable battery typically get two years of battery life. Other Suunto timepieces offer a rechargeable battery that can provide up to 14 days of use, depending on what mode you're using the watch in.

Water resistance

The majority of Suunto watches are water-resistant up to 100 meters, meaning they're suitable for use swimming laps. Dive models can offer up to 150 meters of water resistance for deeper swimming.

Fitness tracking

Suunto sports watches are usually equipped to keep track of how many steps you take and the calories you burn. Higher-end sports models may also record data for specific activities, such as running or swimming, to help you keep track of your fitness progress. Some watches with fitness tracking capabilities also have a heart rate monitor and/or can track your sleep habits.

Weather indicator

With a Suunto watch, you'll never get caught off guard by a storm while hiking thanks to the weather indicator feature. Some watches can provide the barometric pressure and local weather trends, but you may prefer a model that also offers the temperature, a storm alarm, and sunrise and sunset times.

Price

Suunto watches usually range from $170 to $1,750. You can expect to pay between $170 and $600 for a sports watch, $400 to $425 for a premium watch, and $450 to $1,750 for a dive computer watch.

FAQ

Q. Does Suunto offer replacement bands for their watches?

A. You can purchase replacement bands made of leather, silicone, or a textile material for many Suunto watches, allowing you to replace a damaged band or change the look of your watch.

Q. Do Suunto watches come with a warranty?

A. Most Suunto watches are protected by a two-year limited warranty that covers any issues that arise due to defects in materials or workmanship.

Suunto watches we recommend

Best of the best: Suunto Traverse Alpha

Our take: A durable timepiece that offers high-quality construction and plenty of rugged features geared toward outdoor adventures.

What we like: Provides GPS tracking and maps, as well as a location-based moon phase calendar. Weather trend alert and storm alarm keep you safe in all types of weather. Red backlight makes it easy to read the watch at night. Offers 14 days of battery life in time mode.

What we dislike: Doesn't always offer the most accurate step tracking.

Best bang for your buck: Suunto Ambit3 Run HR

Our take: A perfect option for runners who want the ability to track performance, sleep, and recovery all right at their wrist.

What we like: Features a high-quality heart rate monitor. Provides GPS navigation. Can connect to your smartphone to transmit data. Tracks activity data over time to get a better feel for your performance. Able to track sleep and recovery, too.

What we dislike: Watch is somewhat bulky.

Choice 3: Suunto Core

Our take: An attractive sports watch with plenty of features well-suited for outdoor activities, including location tracking capabilities.

What we like: Offers sunrise and sunset times for hundreds of locations for safe activity planning. Provides an altimeter that tracks vertical movement, as well as a barometer that provides information on atmospheric pressure. Includes a handy compass to pinpoint your location.

What we dislike: Some users find the watch too large and still have trouble reading the screen.

