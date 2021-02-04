Best sustainable bathroom products

Eco-friendly bathroom products

It's no secret that the way we consume products today isn't sustainable in the long run. Switching to more eco-friendly products is a socially responsible thing to do. If you're looking to switch to sustainable bathroom products, you're in the right place.

Even making some little trades to products made by companies with a sustainable ethos can make a small but important difference. For instance, we love the UpCircle Cinnamon and Ginger Chai Soap Bar for Face and Body because it's made by an eco-conscious company that repurposes ingredients that would otherwise go to waste.

Types of sustainable bathroom products

One of the first factors to consider is what types of sustainable bathroom products are out there and which you want to switch to. In terms of toiletries, you have products such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, facial moisturizer, and body lotion. Switching from liquid soap or shower gel to solid soap is an easy, sustainable choice since it uses less packaging and water.

Shampoo and conditioner bars are also great but not as common. You also have disposable products, such as toothbrushes, which can be switched for sustainable bamboo models or cotton buds, which have some reusable alternatives. Switch to standard toilet paper that's made from either recycled paper or bamboo, which grows quickly and is far more sustainable than lumber.

How to tell if your bathroom products are sustainable

You know you want to switch to sustainable bathroom products, but how are they sustainable? Some might be made using sustainable materials or ingredients, such as repurposed ingredients that would otherwise have gone to landfill or be made of bamboo instead of plastic, for instance. You might choose a product that's more sustainably packaged than standard alternatives, using recycled materials or alternatives to plastic. Some sustainable bathroom products are simply made by companies committed to sustainable practices, such as recycling, purchasing carbon offsets, or producing products in a sustainable manner.

Vegan-friendly and organic bathroom products

Animal agriculture is undeniably bad for the environment, so choosing vegan bathroom products is both more sustainable and good for animal welfare.

Truly organic bathroom products are few and far between, but you can find a handful if you shop around. Since organic farming is gentler on the environment, it's a more sustainable choice.

Sustainable bathroom product prices

Depending on their type and quality, sustainable bathroom products can cost anywhere from less than $5 to over $100.

Best sustainable bathroom products of 2021

Best sustainable shampoo

Best of the best: Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo

Our take: This lightweight oil-based shampoo softens, tames, and detangles hair.

What we like: Vegan formula and not animal tested. Free from parabens, phthalates, and mineral oils. Centered around natural ingredients.

What we dislike: Some users find it doesn't help with frizz as much as it should.

Best bang for your buck: 100% Pure Burdock and Neem Healthy Scalp Shampoo

Our take: A more affordably priced but still high-quality shampoo that's great for people with itchy or sensitive scalps.

What we like: Made entirely from natural ingredients. Packaging is recycled and recyclable and uses soy inks. Eco-conscious manufacturer.

What we dislike: A handful of users found it didn't help their flaky scalps.

Best sustainable conditioner

Best of the best: Pureology Smooth Perfection Conditioner

Our take: With its vegan, cruelty-free formula, this conditioner is a more sustainable choice than some.

What we like: Makes hair smooth and shiny. Free from sulfates, parabens, and mineral oils.

What we dislike: A little pricey for some buyers.

Best bang for your buck: Maui Moisture Thicken and Restore With Bamboo Fibers Conditioner

Our take: An affordable conditioner that uses sustainable bamboo fibers.

What we like: Make brittle hair stronger and shinier. Vegan formula. Made in the U.S.

What we dislike: Although the product isn't animal tested, the parent company is questionable.

Best sustainable soap

Best of the best: UpCircle Cinnamon and Ginger Chai Soap Bar for Face and Body

Our take: Not only does this bar soap save on packaging, but it also repurposes chai spices used to make chai syrup that would otherwise be thrown away.

What we like: Vegan formula. Not tested on animals. Comes in recyclable packaging. The repurposed ingredients reduce waste in other industries.

What we dislike: Users with sensitive skin can find it drying.

Best bang for your buck: Tom's of Maine Orange Blossom With Moroccan Argan Oil Soap

Our take: This triple-milled soap is gentle on the skin and comes at an extremely reasonable price.

What we like: Doesn't contain any artificial fragrances or parabens. Vegan formula and not animal tested. Pleasant fragrance. Company has sustainable business practices.

What we dislike: Contains palm oil (though it is Rainforest Alliance certified).

Best sustainable toothpaste

Best of the best: Hello Activated Charcoal Toothpaste Tablets

Our take: The tablet form of this toothpaste reduces plastic packaging and uses less water.

What we like: Pleasant minty flavor. The activated charcoal helps whiten teeth. Made without sulfates, SLS, or artificial sweeteners. Vegan.

What we dislike: Takes some getting used to compared to standard toothpaste.

Best bang for your buck: Tom's of Maine Whole Care Toothpaste in Peppermint

Our take: An affordable toothpaste from a well-known sustainable brand.

What we like: Whitens teeth, freshens breath, and fights against plaque and cavities. No animal products and not tested on animals.

What we dislike: Not as intensely minty as some other brands.

Best sustainable moisturizer

Best of the best: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion

Our take: A high-end moisturizer that's vegan, not animal tested, and contains key natural ingredients, like Japanese marine algae and aloe vera.

What we like: Fights damage from free radicals to reduce the signs of aging. Oil-free formula is ideal for people who tend to have oily skin.

What we dislike: Too expensive for many budgets.

Best bang for your buck: UpCircle Face Moisturiser With Argan Powder

Our take: Made using finely ground powder from argan shells, which is a by-product of the argan oil industry and would otherwise be thrown out.

What we like: Recyclable packaging. Vegan. Not tested on animals. Made by a company dedicated to sustainable practices.

What we dislike: Texture is on the thin side.

