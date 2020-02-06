The best suspension trainer

Resistance is one of the best tools for personal training. That's why suspension trainers have become so popular. Suspension trainers were originally developed by the U.S. Navy Seals to keep them in top physical form, regardless of where they were. Suspension trainers are made from strong nylon straps that allow you to test your strength against the resistance created by the straps, pushing you to your physical limits. Suspension trainers are one of the most efficient and affordable ways to get yourself in top physical shape.

If you're in the market for a new suspension trainer, then read on. The following buying guide and reviews will help you make the right choice. Our pick for best of the best, the TRX Training Pro 3 Suspension Training Kit, is durable, easy to use, and made by the originator of consumer suspension trainers.

Considerations when choosing suspension trainers

Weight capacity

The most important thing in choosing a suspension trainer is weight capacity. Even the least expensive suspension trainers can usually handle up to 400 pounds, but check the manufacturer's specifications to be sure before making a final purchase.

Mounting

Suspension trainers are generally designed to be portable. As such, they're usually made to be either wrapped around a horizontal bar, fastened to a door, or even wrapped around a tree limb. Some suspension trainers also include a mount for installing them permanently on a wall or ceiling, though this is not the most popular way to use a suspension trainer.

Anchor points

Some suspension trainers incorporate a single anchor point, while others use multiple anchor points. Single-point anchors can be somewhat limiting since both handles must attach to a central location. On the other hand, suspension trainers that have one anchor point for each strap are customizable, allowing you to include dips, pull-ups, and other exercises in your routine. Keep in mind, though, that setting up a suspension trainer with multiple anchor points will require a little extra effort to install.

Materials

The most durable suspension trainers are made from rugged nylon straps with metal buckles. Carabiners are the best way to quickly secure your kit. Handles should be easy to grip and comfortable. Your straps should include integrated foot loops, allowing for a wide ranging choice of exercises.

Portability

Most suspension trainers are, by nature, rather portable. However, some are more portable than others. Lightweight kits that include a carrying bag are the best for taking with you on the go.

Features

Extension straps

Extension straps are useful if you need to mount your trainer at a higher than normal anchor point. If you have a single-anchor-point kit, then you'll need a single extension strap, while a double-anchor-point trainer will require two extension straps.

Workout guide

Some suspension trainers come with their own workout guide. There are hundreds of different exercises that can be performed on suspension trainers, and having a free workout guide to show you some of them is a nice added feature.

Price

Most suspension trainers cost between $30 and $200. $30 suspension trainers are entry-level models that don't include any type of mounting equipment. For $60, you can buy a kit that includes mounting equipment and maybe a single extension strap. $200 can get you a TRX suspension trainer with a full equipment bundle including mounting equipment and a travel bag.

FAQ

Q. Is suspension training OK for newcomers to working out?

A. Absolutely. As long as you follow accepted guidelines for working out, you can cater your exercise routine to your level of expertise. Although suspension training can be extremely challenging, beginners can get just as much out of a suspension training workout as experts.

Q. What are the pros of suspension training as part of my overall workout?

A. Suspension training develops the core, improves coordination and balance, burns fat, increases heart rate, and builds strength. Making it even more worthwhile is the fact that suspension training is totally portable and low impact.

Suspension trainers we recommend

Best of the best: TRX's Training Pro 3 Suspension Training Kit

Our take: A rugged option that will give you great workouts for a long time.

What we like: Complete gear set. Rubber handles are easy to grip. Locking carabiner, three anchoring solutions, and straps make this training kit versatile.

What we dislike: Much more expensive than most other kits.

Best bang for your buck: NOSSK's Twin Pro Suspension Fitness Trainer

Our take: A surprisingly durable suspension trainer at an extremely reasonable price.

What we like: Can hold up to 400 pounds. Travel bag and instruction booklet included. Limited lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: Straps not as thick as other models.

Choice 3: Lifeline's Jungle Gym XT

Our take: A good mid-range option for taking your workouts to the next level.

What we like: Split-anchor design gives you more exercise options. Works a lot of muscle groups. Comfortable grips. Straps are quick and easy to adjust.

What we dislike: Some users reported slipping cam buckles.

