The best sushi making kit

Many people love the delicious taste of sushi but don't love how expensive it can be to order it in a restaurant. That's where the convenience of a home sushi making kit comes into play. Making your own delectable sushi rolls at home can become as addictive as eating those healthy little bites of rice and seafood.

If you're going to make your own sushi, you need the right tools. Read our useful buying guide to help you choose the right sushi making kit for your needs. We even include reviews of a few of our favorites. Our top pick, SushiQuik Super Easy Sushi-Making Kit, is a great all-in-one kit that will have you feeling like a professional sushi chef in no time.

Considerations when choosing sushi making kits

Type

Traditional sushi making kits usually only include a few basic components. They most often come with a rolling mat and a rice paddle. They tend to be reasonably priced and don't take up a lot of space. It can take a bit of time to learn how to use them properly.

Nontraditional kits may incorporate other tools for rolling sushi aside from a traditional mat. Some include containers or molds for shaping the sushi. Some also include training mats to use as a guide while spreading out the rice. These kits can be more expensive than traditional versions.

Kit size and contents

While the size of the actual rolling mat is similar in most kits, the items included can vary quite a bit. If you're looking for a kit that allows for multiple people to roll sushi at once, you need one that includes as many mats. Some kits include a few of the edible ingredients you need, such as sushi rice. This makes your trip to the store less complicated when it's time to buy your seafood. For those who want to purchase a kit as a gift, select one that includes as many tools and ingredients as possible.

Materials

The most traditional material for a sushi rolling mat is bamboo. However, many kits now include more modern materials which can be more convenient to use and to clean. Plastic accessories are sturdy, and they're easier to clean than most natural materials. If you choose a traditional bamboo mat, be sure to get a mold-resistant model. Never put it in the dishwasher and be sure to dry it thoroughly after every wash.

Difficulty level

Regardless of your sushi making experience (or lack thereof), there is a kit available for your needs. If you want to get a slightly more advanced kit but don't feel that you have the experience to handle it yet, you can always take a sushi making class or watch instructional videos online to bridge the gap.

Features

Sushi shape

Some sushi making kits include molds or sushi shapes for making your sushi into fun objects like squares or hearts. If you want to express yourself and have some fun at the same time, look for a sushi making kit that includes a number of different molds.

Dishwasher-safe

Traditional sushi making kits that include bamboo rolling mats are not dishwasher-safe. If you want a dishwasher-safe kit, get a non-traditional kit that includes mats and accessories made from plastic.

Extra accessories

Some kits include additional pieces such as sushi knives, nigiri molds, soy sauce holders, or other items that enhance your sushi making -- and sushi eating -- experience.

Price

Most sushi making kits cost between $20 and $50. For around $20, sushi making kits include limited accessories and may not be highly durable. If you spend $30, expect to get a kit that includes extras like sushi knives or molds. A $50 sushi kit is a premium product that likely includes serving accessories and/or ingredients.

FAQ

Q. Can I make sushi with any fish?

A. No. You should only use sushi-grade fish if you'll be eating it raw. If sushi-grade fish isn't available, opt for cooked seafood like crab or shrimp.

Q. What's the right kind of rice to use for making sushi?

A. Short to medium grain rice is best to create a sticky texture that will hold. Medium-grain Calrose rice or short-grain Japonica rice are the best options.

Sushi making kits we recommend

Best of the best: SushiQuik's Super Easy Sushi-Making Kit

Our take: Easy to use and easy to clean. Great for the entire family.

What we like: Includes training frame and roll cutter. End caps double as soy sauce trays. Measures the perfect amount of rice.

What we dislike: Doesn't include a detailed recipe book.

Best bang for your buck: BambooWorx's Sushi-Making Kit

Our take: A good-quality kit at an affordable price.

What we like: Non-splintering bamboo. Includes two rolling mats. A basic kit for first-time users.

What we dislike: Not dishwasher-safe.

Choice 3: iSottcom's Sushi Kit for Beginners and Kids

Our take: The perfect kit for learning about making sushi alongside little ones.

What we like: Handmade design. Easy to use. Extremely simple instructions make learning easy. Includes ebook with recipes.

What we dislike: Doesn't include a rice spreader.

