When the power goes out unexpectedly and your devices are already at 5%, you're looking at a long, dark night. But that doesn't have to be the case. If you keep a supply of survival candles on hand, you'll never find yourself without a light source.

A survival candle is a slow-burning candle that may only be a few inches tall, but it will burn for many hours. The best survival candles are smokeless and odorless. We love UCO's 9-Hour Candles (20-Pack) because they are an affordable and reliable option. To learn more about these and other survival candles, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing survival candles

Fuel types

There are four main types of fuel that a survival candle burns:

Paraffin

Paraffin wax is the least expensive, quickest-burning fuel. It is derived from petroleum, coal, or shale oil. There is debate over whether burning paraffin is safe or not, but to date, the studies on each side are inconclusive. In short, toxic chemicals are released, but in limits that are below the amount that is currently believed to cause problems in a healthy individual.

Soy

Soy is not perfect, but it does burn cleaner and longer than paraffin. It is also a greener option that comes at a higher cost than paraffin.

Beeswax

Beeswax is a denser, all-natural material that burns longer than both paraffin and soy. It also burns cleaner, producing less soot. While we think this is the best type of solid survival candle, it is also the most expensive.

Liquid paraffin

Of all the survival candle fuel types, liquid paraffin burns the longest. In some cases, these candles are refillable and the wicks can be adjusted to increase or decrease the level of light produced. On the downside, these candles may spill, and they can be expensive.

Features

Portability

The best survival candle is built for travel. Even if you are only stashing them in discreet areas of your home for emergencies, you want a survival candle that will not melt or spill in storage or during transit.

Quantity

While you can buy a single survival candle, if you purchase in bulk, the cost per candle is generally cheaper. If you purchase several, you can store them in strategic places throughout your house, so they are always there whenever you need them.

Burn time

The type of fuel, the size of the wick, and how large the candle is all dictate how long it will burn. Since it can be rather tricky trying to figure it out on your own, most companies list the expected average burn time in their description of the survival candle. The longer the burn time, the higher the price.

Price

For $10 to $20 are survival candles with a burn time of anywhere from 36 to 100 or more hours. At less than $10, you'll find candles with a much shorter burn time, while at over $20, you can get liquid candles that may have an impressive burn time of 100 or more hours each.

FAQ

Q. Does placing a mirror next to a candle really make it brighter?

A. No. According to the First Law of Thermodynamics, energy cannot be created, so placing a mirror next to a candle does not make it "brighter. However, instead of absorbing the light from the candle, the mirror will reflect more of that light so you can see better. In short, adding a mirror makes more efficient use of the light that the candle produces.

Q. Can I burn a citronella candle indoors?

A. If your survival candle contains citronella, an oil that is commonly used as a mosquito repellent, you should not burn it indoors. While it is possibly safe to apply citronella oil to your skin, the medical community has linked inhaling citronella to cases of lung damage.

Survival candles we recommend

Best of the best: UCO 9-Hour Candles (20-Pack)

Our take: Through a careful balance of wick size and wax formula, these candles are designed to last up to nine hours.

What we like: This affordable pack of 20 candles provides up to 180 hours of light. Since these candles have a high-melt temperature, drips are uncommon.

What we dislike: While these candles perform well enough on their own, they are optimized for use in a UCO lantern.

Best bang for your buck: Coghlan’s 36-Hour Survival Candle (6-Ounce)

Our take: A compact and affordable survival candle that has three wicks for a variety of light options.

What we like: Individually, each wick on this candle burns for up to 12 hours. You can burn one, two, or all three at one time. The convenient size of the container allows it to be stored nearly anywhere, so it is always available for emergencies.

What we dislike: The fit of the lid on the container can be a little inconsistent — some say it is hard to remove while others have had the lid come loose during transport.

Choice 3: Emergency Essentials 115-Plus Hours Emergency Candles (6-Pack)

Our take: If you are worried about losing power, keeping this six-pack of Sterno candles on hand can alleviate your concerns.

What we like: Even if burned all night long, each liquid candle will last an entire week. These smokeless, odorless emergency candles come in a plastic container to help prevent spills.

What we dislike: Though it can be adjusted, the exposed wick on these candles is not very tall, making it dim and slightly unstable in breezy conditions.

