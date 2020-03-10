We live in the twenty-first century with a lot of creature comforts, so a walk on the wild side -- literally -- has a bit of a learning curve. A survival book can answer questions you may have before going camping or hiking that relate to first aid, safety, edible plants, and navigation. If you're looking for a survival book that covers extreme situations, there are advanced guides that cover doomsday and post-apocalyptic preparation.

To choose the best survival book for your excursion, give our buying guide a read. Don't forget to check out our top choice, SAS Survival Handbook: The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Anywhere, which covers a plethora of situations and solutions over the course of almost 700 pages.

Considerations when choosing survival books

Hardcover vs. paperback

Hardcover survival books are usually kept at home and read prior to an excursion or event. It would be a bit of a challenge to keep one of these thick, heavy books in your backpack as you trudge through the elements. A paperback guide is a lightweight alternative. Many are intentionally compact in size for easy transport. Keep in mind that a paperback book is more susceptible to wear and tear.

Intended audience

While survival books aim to be accessible for laymen, each is written for a different audience. Some guides are kid-friendly. Others are written for advanced adventurists who are proficient in basic survival skills. To bridge the gap, there are survival books with sections for people of varying experience levels.

Features

Severity of scenarios

Perhaps where survival books vary the most is in their content. This boils down to the severity of scenarios covered. Certain survival books are geared toward practical applications in camping or hiking. Others offer detailed plans in the event of a terror attack, computer blackout, or widespread loss of potable water.

Text-based survival books

Some survival books are more prosaic in nature, so they read more like textbooks than anything. These are geared toward intermediate or advanced readers, as the information can be dense and detailed.

Survival books with visual aids

There are some people, especially novice survivalists, who prefer visual aids by way of pictures, diagrams, or graphics. These books are especially helpful to walk you through certain processes, such as knot tying, plant identification, and first aid.

Price

Paperback survival books cost around $12. These books tend to keep solutions and explanations simple. If you prefer an in-depth guide with images or diagrams, expect to spend closer to $20 for both hardcovers and larger paperback editions. Full-length hardcover survival books written by highly regarded experts can cost as much as $40.

FAQ

Q. What are the backgrounds of authors of survival books?

A. Authors of all walks of life write survival books, including wilderness and wildlife experts, extreme campers, and those who served in special forces. There are also some celebrities and motivational speakers who have penned survival books after spending significant time in disaster scenarios.

Q. Are there any survival books that focus on surviving in specific climates?

A. Yes. You'll need to do your research to find these more specific titles, but they do exist. These books are ideal for advanced outdoor enthusiasts who plan to adventure in unique conditions and have already mastered the basics of survival, safety, and first aid.

Survival books we recommend

Best of the best: SAS Survival Handbook: The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Anywhere

Our take: Expansive guide with tips for beginners as well as seasoned wilderness adventurists.

What we like: Broad range of topics and situations. Organized to help you find information quickly and efficiently.

What we dislike: Some readers feel certain tips could be written in a way that is more accessible to true beginners.

Best bang for your buck: Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival

Our take: Incredibly helpful resource for those still somewhat new to camping.

What we like: Contains diagrams and infographics. Straightforward DIY projects. Written to be approachable.

What we dislike: Plant sections could include more detail or images to aid in identification.

Choice 3: Survival Hacks: Over 200 Ways to Use Everyday Items for Wilderness Survival

Our take: Fun, informative, kid-friendly guide that adults can learn from, too.

What we like: Realistic situations and tips that can be applied in everyday life. Clever naming for hacks makes them easier to learn and remember.

What we dislike: Some hacks are less than ideal in certain outdoor or emergency situations.

