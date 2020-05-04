The best surfboard traction pad

If you want to conquer the surf and ride the waves, you need to stay atop your board and keep a firm grip. One of the best ways to do that is with a surfboard traction pad. Whether one is best for you is not a decision to take lightly. Once affixed to a board, a traction pad is difficult to remove. However, the right surfboard traction pad, like our top pick from Dakine, offers the necessary foot support, grip, balance, and versatility to give you the foundation you need to ride the waves. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes a few short reviews of our favorites at the end.

Considerations when choosing surfboard traction pads

Permanence

A surfboard traction pad is not entirely permanent, but it's pretty close. Due to the special strong adhesives (likely 3M) used in affixing it to the board, the pad can be difficult to remove and may damage the board in the process. However, surfboard traction pads replace the need to regularly wax your board, which may be appealing to some users, as they're always ready to go when you are.

Number of pieces

Traction pads come in any number of pieces from one to five. The most common option is three. The more pieces offered, the more versatility you have in positioning them on the board. More pieces call for more work to affix but cater to different-sized boards, as you can space them apart. Positioning a single, large pad on a board takes particular care and caution and should be used with an appropriately sized board.

Texture

Naturally, you want to make sure your feet are comfortable on the pad. More intricately designed traction pads offer increased friction, though some patterns may feel awkward. Keep in mind that it's not just your feet coming into contact with the pad. Depending on what you're wearing, the skin of your knees, thighs, stomach, chest, and arms may brush against it as well.

Application

Applying the pad to your board takes time, patience, and preparation. Set up the pad as far back as possible on your board to where your back foot goes. Make sure there's at least an inch of space available on all sides of the pad. Create a clean space to undertake this process and keep your board free of any dust or wax beforehand. It's recommended to create an outline on the board before you stick the pad on.

Features

Colors

Just like the surfboard itself, traction pads come in a wide range of styles, designs, colors, and graphics. Some companies may even create matching options for your board and pad. Pick one that shows off your personality and attitude.

Tail kick

Some pads feature a raised portion where your back foot is called a tail kick. This not only offers added comfort and protection for your foot, but it can also be of use to more advanced surfers attempting deep digs and cuts.

Center arch

Similar to a tail kick, your pad may feature a raised portion in the center. This arch is intended to offer more support and comfort for your foot. For this to work successfully, the elevation needs to fit comfortably in the arch of your foot. If you have flat feet, forego this feature.

Price

Most quality surfboard traction pads cost between $25 and $35. Those with limited features may drop below that range, while more versatile and comfortable pads, as well as those from trusted companies, may go higher.

FAQ

Q. How does using a surfboard traction pad compare to waxing?

A. Waxing is a temporary solution -- you apply it before going out and have to reapply each time you go out or comb it to keep it fresh. You may need to try out different types of wax to find the best one. They also may not support your foot and arch as comfortably. That said, it's really a personal preference.

Q. What kind of maintenance is required for traction pads?

A. After use, make sure to rinse your board with fresh water to remove any salt. Let it dry and place it in a surfboard bag to prevent dents and scratches, especially when in transit. Store it in a dry and cool location and keep it out of the sun for extended periods of time when not in use.

Surfboard traction pads we recommend

Best of the best: Dakine's Launch Surf Traction Pad

Our take: Superior grip and maximum support make this a sought-after pad by amateurs and professionals alike.

What we like: Features slight center foot arch for comfort and tail kick for protection. Handful of design options available.

What we dislike: One of the priciest options available.

Best bang for your buck: Ho Stevie!'s Premium Surfboard Traction Pad

Our take: Durable, supportive three-piece traction pad from popular surfing company.

What we like: Offered in various color and design schemes, including an attractive aqua with white palm trees.

What we dislike: Full-size pad may be too large for younger surfers; not compatible with soft-top boards.

Choice 3: OCEANBROAD's Surfboard EVA Traction Pad

Our take: Comfortable three-piece traction pad with tail kick that fits all boards.

What we like: Low price. Tail kick offers added support and foot protection.

What we dislike: Only the tail kick comes in different colors; the pad itself is black.

