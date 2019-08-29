The best supplement for arthritis pain

While there are many over-the-counter and prescription pain medications for arthritis sufferers, they often act as a band-aid and not a solution to the root of the problem. Osteoarthritis causes the tissues, especially around the joints, to degenerate. It leaves the nerves, muscles, and bones inflamed and painful to touch. Arthritis supplements step in to help repair tissue damage with a host of natural ingredients like vitamins, minerals, MSM, and chondroitin. This short guide will tell you all you need to know about these supplements. Our top pick is the Osteo Bi-Flex NutraJoint Drink Mix, a flavorless powder that can be stirred into any drink.

Considerations when choosing supplements for arthritis pain

Ingredients

To mitigate arthritis pain, supplements contain a number of ingredients, often in combination. Be aware that supplements for arthritis are not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) because they are classified as foods instead of medications. Because of that, manufacturers aren't required to back their claims with scientific studies. However, anecdotal evidence from users attests that many do work.

Glucosamine is naturally produced by the body and is found in our joint fluid and bone marrow. In supplement form it's believed to help repair cartilage damage. If you're diabetic, be careful using this sugar-based ingredient because it can raise blood-sugar levels.

Chondroitin is also found naturally in our joint tissue. Taking it supplementally may encourage regrowth of cartilage and other protective tissues. There are studies that show that chondroitin significantly relieves arthritis pain. Be aware it has blood-thinning properties.

MSM is a sulfur-based ingredient that's found in green plants as well as the human body. It can penetrate inflamed tissue and deliver beneficial sulfur, which helps keep swelling in check. There are also studies that show MSM decreases joint inflammation.

Hyaluronic acid is naturally found in the synovial fluid and lubricates joints. It breaks down as we age. Consuming it may help keep joints mobile and prevent them from grinding painfully against each other. Injections of this substance can also be administered by doctors for pain relief.

Turmeric is a bright yellow spice that's popular in supplement form that's used to combat inflammation and pain associated with it. It may also reduce swelling (edema) and slow joint degeneration.

Vitamin D3 is an essential vitamin in bone health. It increases calcium absorption and strengthens bone tissue. It's often recommended by doctors, in tandem with calcium, for senior adults who are at risk for bone loss.

Calcium is included in some arthritis supplements. Although it won't directly help arthritis pain, it is an essential mineral for maintaining strong bones.

Features

Form

Supplements for arthritis pain come in different forms:

Tablets are a pill form that generally are easier to swallow than capsules.

Capsules are widely used by manufacturers of arthritis supplements.

Powders are a great option for people who have trouble swallowing pills. They can easily be stirred into water or beverages and consumed that way.



Serving size

Many of these supplements require you to take more than one pill per day for the recommended dosage. This is something to consider when factoring the pill count and price of a bottle. Some brands have a serving size of as many as four units per day.

Vegan/vegetarian

If you follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, be sure to select capsules made without gelatin. Also some formulas for arthritis pain contain gelatin as one of their ingredients; it's derived from animal cartilage. There's some evidence that it can relieve joint pain caused by osteoarthritis.

Gluten-free

Many supplements are gluten-free. Many health experts believe gluten, a protein found in wheat and other grains, is inflammatory. Gluten-free supplements tend to be non-GMO as well.

Supplements for arthritis pain prices

Arthritis pain supplements range in price from $15 to $50. We recommend spending between $15 and $25 for a formula containing a blend of ingredients from reputable brands.

FAQ

Q. Are glucosamine chondroitin supplements safe to take?

A. It's best to consult with your doctor before taking supplements for arthritis pain containing these two ingredients. Chondroitin acts as a blood thinner, which negatively interacts with cancer drugs and other blood thinners. Both chondroitin and glucosamine are formed from sugar molecules and can increase blood-sugar levels, which can be dangerous for diabetics.

Q. Are there any allergens in supplements for arthritis pain?

A. Yes. Glucosamine is often derived from shellfish, so if you have a shellfish allergy, read the ingredients list carefully. Also, if you're sensitive to sulfur, MSM is an ingredient you'll want to avoid altogether.

Supplements for arthritis pain we recommend

Best of the best: Osteo Bi-Flex NutraJoint Drink Mix

Our take: A highly mixable powder packed with glucosamine, minerals, and vitamins.

What we like: Unflavored; can be added to any drink. Results not only for arthritis sufferers but also for people with fibromyalgia and other painful inflammation. Supports immune system.

What we dislike: Pricey, but worth it to most users.

Best bang for your buck: Schiff Glucosamine With Vitamin D3 and Hyaluronic Acid

Our take: A budget-friendly glucosamine supplement with bonus ingredients.

What we like: In addition to glucosamine for pain relief, contains hyaluronic acid to relieve stiffness. Fast results. Inexpensive. Contains D3 for strong bones.

What we dislike: Contains common allergens like shellfish and soy.

Choice 3: Doctor's Best Celadrin Joint Support

Our take: This proprietary blend offers the newest natural pain relief for arthritis sufferers.

What we like: Dosage of one capsule per day delivers effective results when taken consistently. Gluten-free and non-GMO.

What we dislike: Capsules not vegetarian friendly.

