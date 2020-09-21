The best suitcase of 202

When you travel, you need to make sure you have the right suitcase in tow for your journey.

However, choosing the right suitcase can be challenging, especially when it comes to finding one that covers all your needs. Whether you're looking for a system of organization or convenient built-in TSA locks, there's a suitcase out there for you.

To help you find the right one, we've put together this buying guide. We're also sharing our updated short list, which includes two long-standing favorites plus a new arrival that's a highly popular carry-on.

Best suitcases of 2020

1. Delsey Paris' Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage: With its durable and rugged design, it comes as no surprise that this Delsey tops our list once again.

2. Travel Select's Amsterdam Expandable Rolling Upright Luggage: This mid-size pick remains a favorite for its convenient 25% expandability.

3. Kenneth Cole Reaction's Out of Bounds Hardshell Spinner Luggage: We were impressed enough by the organization in this carry-on to add it to our list.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a suitcase

Because of airline baggage restrictions, it's important to acquaint yourself with different sizes of suitcases.

Carry-on suitcases measure 9 x 14 x 22 inches or smaller. They're designed to fit in overhead compartments. The dimensions of checked baggage may vary considerably. To keep comparisons simple, they're expressed in terms of height. Mid-size suitcases are between 24 and 26 inches tall, while larger suitcases include any that are 28 inches or taller.

Once you determine the size you need, consider the best materials for your suitcase.

Softsided luggage is made with woven materials, with nylon being the most popular. These designs are often more affordable than hardsided luggage. Because the material has a bit of

give, it's easy to squeeze softsided suitcases into tight spots. Quality designs are highly durable and tear-resistant, while others are flimsy and prone to ripping.

Hardsided luggage has grown in popularity in recent years. These suitcases are made with ABS or polycarbonate, which makes them incredibly light yet durable. Their rigid design means they won't crush your belongings, including fragile items. One pitfall of hardshell suitcases is that their materials can sustain scuffs and scratches.

There are quite a few features to compare in suitcases, including level of organization, security, and expandability. Basic suitcases limit organization to a few compartments, while well-developed ones have countless zipper areas, pockets, and even hidden slots. Many suitcases are equipped with built-in TSA locks for secure accessibility. Not only are these TSA-approved (which reduces the likelihood of your suitcase being cut open), they save the expense of buying locks separately. Expandability is a highly desirable attribute, with some suitcases expanding by as much as 30%.

If you're on a budget, you can find some soft-sided suitcases for $60 and below that will get you through a couple trips. Many well-made suitcases with better construction cost $100 to $300, while high-end suitcases used by frequent travelers can run between $500 and $1,500.

FAQ

Q. Is it better to buy one suitcase or a set?

A. While buying a single suitcase isn't the most cost-effective option, it's the best way to select a design that covers all your needs. On the other hand, if you're traveling for an extended trip, it's worth saving a bit of money on additional suitcases you'll need between carry-ons and checked baggage.

Q. Are all suitcases equipped with wheels at this point?

A. Most designs now have wheels as well as telescoping handles for easy trolleying. Even so, not all wheels are the same. Smaller wheels with limited rotation are seen in lower-quality suitcases, while 360-degree spinner wheels are seen on more expensive suitcases.

In-depth reviews for best suitcases

Best of the best: Delsey Paris' Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

What we like: Made from ultra-durable polycarbonate that is dent- and scuff-resistant. Accommodating design expands by two inches. Equipped with built-in TSA locks. Lightweight and easy to maneuver.

What we dislike: It's a pricey option that doesn't suit every budget.

Best bang for your buck: Travel Select's Amsterdam Expandable Rolling Upright Luggage

What we like: Gets the job done on a budget and has a decent amount of organization. Expands by 30%. Thick spinner wheels are durable.

What we dislike: Material sustains wear easily and stitches may pop after a couple trips.

Choice 3: Kenneth Cole Reaction's Out-of-Bounds Hardshell Spinner Luggage

What we like: A crowd favorite, this tough hardshell ABS design is suited for frequent travel. Available in a variety of colors. The 360-degree spinner wheels are easy to trolley across terminals. Quality telescoping handle.

What we dislike: Wheels could be a bit more durable.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.