The best sugar

Sugar is a pantry staple. Whether you’re stirring it into your morning coffee or using it in baking, the quality of sugar you use makes a difference, as does the type. There are almost a dozen different types of sugar, and not all sugar types are suitable for your needs.

To learn about the difference between types such as cane sugar and granulated sugar, read our buying guide, which includes a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is Anthony's Premium Organic Cane Sugar, a high-quality natural sugar with a lovely golden hue.

Considerations when choosing sugars

Types of sugar

Granulated sugar is the most common type of sugar and what most people have on their kitchen table to sweeten their coffee and tea. Refined sugar, as it’s also called, has been processed from either sugar beets or sugarcane. This multipurpose sugar can be used in baking and cooking.

Confectioner’s sugar is also known as powdered sugar. It’s granulated sugar that has been ground into a fine white powder. Usually cornstarch is added to prevent confectioner’s sugar from clumping. It’s primarily used to make frosting, or it’s sprinkled decoratively on top of baked goods.

Cane sugar is a less processed form of sugar that comes from sugarcane. Its granules are coarser than refined sugar. Though it can be used for the same purposes as refined sugar, don’t be alarmed that this more natural sugar is blonde in color.

Brown sugar is brown in color from the process of adding molasses back in after refining. Brown sugar is common in recipes for baked goods but isn’t used for much else. It comes in both light and dark varieties. Dark brown sugar has more molasses added back in than light brown sugar and its flavor is more intense.

Turbinado sugar is also called sugar in the raw or raw cane sugar and is even less processed than cane sugar. It has a darker color from retaining most of its molasses, which naturally occurs in sugar. It features even larger crystals than cane sugar but can be used just like cane or regular sugar.

Muscovado sugar is the least refined type of sugar. It retains all of its molasses in processing, giving it a dark color and sticky texture. Muscovado sugar is mostly used in barbecue sauces, baked goods, and savory dishes. It has the strongest flavor of all sugar types.

Features

Organic

Organic sugars are sourced from plants that haven’t been treated with synthetic pesticides or fertilizers. Although a little pricier, organic options are readily available for health-minded consumers concerned about these harmful chemicals.

Packets

Packets of sugar (mostly refined and raw types) offer individual serving-size packets which are convenient for on the go or if you’re monitoring your sugar intake. However, most sugar comes loose in boxes, resealable bags, or plastic containers.

Cubes

Sugar cubes are used to sweeten beverages and are designed for table use. Often made from refined sugar (although also available in brown sugar), these bite-size cubes offer a measured teaspoon of sugar.

Price

Granulated white sugar is the most affordable type of sugar, which you can find for as little as $1.50 to $3.00 per pound. Muscovado sugar is the most expensive type, at around $10 per pound.

FAQ

Q. Why is my brown sugar clumping in the box after I’ve opened it?

A. Due to its high moisture and molasses content, both light and dark brown sugars are prone to hardening and clumping. It’s best to store brown sugar in a tightly sealed plastic bag. If your brown sugar has hardened, you can place a damp paper towel on top of it and microwave it for around 20 seconds.

Q. What’s the shelf life of sugar?

A. Granulated sugar can last indefinitely on the shelf if stored properly. Keep sugar away from moisture and in a dark, cool place. Store sugar in a sealed plastic or glass container or, alternatively, in a resealable plastic storage bag.

Sugars we recommend

Best of the best: Anthony’s Premium Organic Cane Sugar

Our take: A premium organic cane sugar with versatile uses.

What we like: Can be used to sweeten beverages or in recipes calling for granulated sugar. Non-GMO and certified organic. High quality and great flavor.

What we dislike: Minor reports of particles mixed in with this natural sugar.

Best bang for your buck: Domino Premium Pure Cane Granulated Sugar

Our take: From a brand name that has long ruled the sugar market comes a refined sugar at an unbeatable price.

What we like: Four-pound canister of sugar lasts a long time. Traditional granulation process makes for a dependable white sugar for your pantry or table.

What we dislike: Price may fluctuate, but it still costs less than gourmet brands.

Choice 3: Sugar in the Raw Turbinado Cane Sugar

Our take: An unrefined sugar from the top raw sugar manufacturer that doesn’t break the bank.

What we like: Very affordable. This turbinado sugar is raw and natural as well as non-GMO. Large crystals dissolve well when stirred into hot drinks.

What we dislike: Not organic like other raw sugars.

