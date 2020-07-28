The best subwoofer of 2020

Deep, booming sound that vibrates movie theatres and shakes concert halls is achieved by the highest-quality sound systems. However, you can still come close and enjoy deep bass at home with a proper subwoofer.

While soundbars and other speakers typically embrace higher frequencies, subwoofers target the lowest frequencies. A subwoofer can offer balance to your sound system, especially if you embrace heavier music or intense action movies.

The quality of the subwoofer is determined by a few key components. As audio technology constantly evolves, we're taking another look at subwoofers to update you about what's important today. On our short list for 2020, you'll find two new favorite models as well as a long-standing best pick.

Best subwoofers of 2020

1. Polk Audio's PSW111 8-Inch Powered Subwoofer: This powerful speaker in a small size is the ideal addition to any home theater setup for deep, booming bass. Polk has been on our list before, but this model is a new pick.

2. Power Acoustik's MOFO-154X 15-Inch Pro Subwoofer: While it doesn't come with an enclosure, we still love this subwoofer for its power and price.

3. MTX's Magnum Dual 10-Inch Subwoofer & Amp: This new entry is for those looking to add deep, voluminous bass to their car without any hassle.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

How to pick the best subwoofer

The two most important factors when shopping for a subwoofer are the driver size and the power rating.

The driver size pertains to the diameter of the subwoofer. A larger diameter delivers a clearer sound at higher volumes. Driver size may range anywhere from 6 inches all the way to 15. Consider the space you have available for the driver and note that a larger size typically comes with a higher price tag.

Power rating concerns wattage -- the more power, the more volume the subwoofer can achieve. While most subwoofers range between 500 and 1,000 watts, some may run up to 4,000.

In addition, it's worth identifying the type of enclosure containing the subwoofer. A common type is called a sealed enclosure, where the subwoofer sits at the front of a box. The sound is crisp and clear, but it sacrifices a bit of the deep bass and requires a quality amplifier.

Conversely, you can opt for a ported enclosure, where you achieve the deeper bass that sealed options lack, but as a result, clarity is sacrificed. Lastly are bandpass enclosures, but they're fairly uncommon as they're used for specific sound goals. In this design, a vent in an attached box drives the bass for the deepest sound possible.

You can find quality subwoofers of varying sizes and power for anywhere between $100 and $300. For serious audiophiles, however, you may want to search the market for the highest-quality options, which range in the hundreds up to $1,000.

Tips for the best sound

Play with positioning. Try out a few different spots in your space to see what sounds the best. While it's common to place a subwoofer in the corner of a room or against the wall, this can lead to a decrease in quality and clarity. For those who enjoy movies with deep bass, try placing the subwoofer opposite your TV and behind you, if possible.

Opt for ported enclosures for big sound. Typically, these options are appropriate if you're seeking a big, booming sound. A higher sensitivity rating increases the volume as well. What's more, you can boost the max volume with an amplifier.

Integrate with other speakers. Consider what you're listening to and what other speakers you have or may want to get. You can focus strictly on achieving deep bass with a subwoofer if you have a soundbar or other speakers designed for clear dialogue and impressive audio at higher frequencies.

Use a wired connection. Some subwoofers may connect to your sound system wirelessly. While this offers convenience, the sound quality is more consistent when using a wired connection free of potential interference.

Double up. You can employ more than one subwoofer in your sound system, and many do, especially if you have a larger room to disperse sound. A pair of subwoofers offers more balance and clarity.

Dust regularly. Avoid particles getting caught in your speaker. Regularly dust and clean the area around it so it doesn't become contaminated, especially if it has a vent.

In-depth reviews for best subwoofers

Best of the best: Polk Audio's PSW111 8-Inch Powered Subwoofer

What we like: Don't be fooled by its size: this compact subwoofer delivers a deep yet crisp sound to accompany your favorite movies. Integrates easily with other speakers for an impressive system.

What we dislike: Lacks the sheer power some may desire.

Best bang for your buck: Power Acoustik's MOFO-154X 15-Inch Pro Subwoofer

What we like: Well-priced option considering the high power. Provides a deep, clear bass sound with 3,000 watts of power. Made with quality components.

What we dislike: Doesn't include an enclosure.

Choice 3: MTX's Magnum Dual 10-Inch Subwoofer & Amp

What we like: Achieve deep bass for your vehicle with this vented dual subwoofer and amplifier combo. Decent power at 800 watts.

What we dislike: Questionable clarity at times.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.