The best stylus pen

How many times do you touch your smartphone or tablet screen daily? It's probably in the thousands, especially when you need to type or draw. That's why investing in a stylus pen is a good idea.

Stylus pens are far more precise and versatile than using a finger to manipulate screens. They're also more responsive and accurate, as they detect variations in pressure and temperature as well as quick directional changes. Stylus pens make scrolling and input easy for everyday users -- and when it comes to architects or graphic designers, they're a cutting-edge tool.

Let us introduce you to the world of stylus pens with our comprehensive buying guide. We're including our top choice, the Heiyo Stylus Pen, which can create fine lines for handwriting and graphic design projects.

Considerations when choosing stylus pens

Nature of use

Everyday smartphone and tablet users do well with simple, affordable stylus pens. These don't require any special features and should simply be comfortable and responsive. If you require one for professional use, you may need to make a sizable investment. These pens should have all the bells and whistles to let your creativity flow from the stylus to your projects.

Compatibility

Some tablets and smartphones are pressure sensitive, but this is not always the case. This feature is only necessary in devices that have apps that support it. It's also important to check whether the stylus pen can work with apps you use the most.

Features

Nib

The nib, also called the tip, is what touches the screen. Nibs come in rubber, fabric, or plastic.

Rubber nibs are flexible and make scrolling easy, but they can drag and are too blunt for drawing or precise activity. Plastic nibs don't have any dragging or resistance, which is why they're popular for professional use that calls for fine lines and details. Fabric nibs aren't very common, though they often have the same features and issues as rubber nibs.

Nib size is important if you intend to use stylus pens for art, design, architecture, or anything detail-oriented. Smaller nibs are far more precise, as they feature finer tips that mimic those of pens. Larger nibs might not be ideal for certain work, though they're a solid choice for first-time stylus users who intend to use them casually on smartphones and tablets.

Power

Simple stylus pens don't require charging, whereas Bluetooth-enabled pens do. As a result, you'll have a choice between pens with rechargeable or replaceable batteries. Rechargeable models are more cost-efficiency and often come with dedicated USB chargers. Stylus pens with replaceable batteries tend to be on the larger side, but they're ideal for quick battery replacement and uninterrupted use.

Additional features

If you're looking for a stylus pen with high-tech features, you'll spend more -- but sometimes, the convenience and expanded functionality is well worth the investment.

Pressure-sensitivity capability mimics pen and brushstrokes, which is an essential feature for artists.

Palm-rejection technology learns to recognize unnecessary contact besides the stylus to improve overall precision and responsiveness.

Some stylus pens are equipped with programmable buttons that let you repeat commands or strokes -- this can be a real time-saver.

Price

Basic stylus pens cost $10 and below, but don't expect them to last long. Between $20 and $35 are quality styluses capable of everyday use. For heavy users, including designers and artists, you may need to spend in the realm of $80 to $100.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my stylus pen?

A. Use alcohol pads to wipe down the barrel and nib, but make sure the stylus is totally dry before using it on your screen again.

Q. I can't get used to holding a stylus pen. Is there one out there for me?

A. Try picking up and holding heavier stylus pens that are similar to the weight of regular pens. It's also worth getting a full-length stylus pen as opposed to a compact one, especially if you find it's uncomfortable to hold shorter styles.

Stylus pens we recommend

Best of the best: Heiyo's Stylus Pen

Our take: Comparable to Apple styles and is easy to pair with devices.

What we like: Rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 30 hours of use. Works well if you have small handwriting.

What we dislike: Some designers and artists may need to apply additional pressure for fine details.

Best bang for your buck: MEKO's Universal Stylus

Our take: Value set with two pens and plenty of tip replacements. Comfortable grip.

What we like: Full-service set also equipped with screen cleaning supplies. Works well with iOS and Android products.

What we dislike: Tips will require regular replacement, and dealing with small parts can take some getting used to.

Choice 3: Bargains Depot's Two-in-One Universal Touch Screen Pen

Our take: Dual-tip pens are ideal for both smartphone and tablet use. Available in four colors.

What we like: Replacement tips included. Has the realistic feel of a regular pen, so it's popular among first-time users.

What we dislike: Some reports of difficulty using stylus with screen protectors.

