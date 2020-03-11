The best stuffed animal

Between their softness and friendly faces, it's no wonder kids love stuffed animals -- their cuteness often even appeals to parents. It's safe to say that everyone, in their own way, loves stuffed animals.

In the world of plush, there are creatures and characters of all kinds. From mythical beasts like unicorns or dragons, to everyday animals like dogs or otters, there's a good chance you can find your new favorite critter.

To add another cuddly buddy to your kid's collection, read our buying guide on stuffed animals. Our top pick is Melissa & Doug's Plush Sea Turtle. Its oversized design makes it a must-have plush for naptime or sleepovers.

Considerations when choosing stuffed animals

Age appropriateness

Stuffed animals appeal to kids of all ages, but some are specifically designed for certain ages. They're clearly marked with intended ages on their tags and cite any potential safety or choking hazards from parts.

Plushies for babies and toddlers have low-pile plush and sewn-on details like eyes or hair. Those for ages three and up tend to have fluffy fur and can have more movable parts. Stuffed animals for ages six and older typically have hard plastic details like eyes or noses.

Size

Stuffed animals come in a variety of sizes, from tiny pocket-sized pals to jumbo creatures that double as pillows. Small and medium stuffed animals tend to be anywhere from 3 to 14 inches tall, and large ones are closer to 18 to 25 inches tall. Jumbo or oversized stuffed animals can be as tall as humans, ranging from two to six feet in height.

Popular types of stuffed animals

The stuffed animal universe is diverse, and there's no shortage of new creatures popping up. Popular types include animals, creatures, people, or even inanimate objects. Basically, if you can imagine it, there are probably quite a few stuffed animal versions of what you envision.

Features

Materials

Stuffed animals consist of two main parts, their plush and their stuffing. Generally speaking, the more you spend on the stuffed animal, the better quality the plush and stuffing.

Plush refers to the shell or outer layer covering the creature. It's often made of polyester, chenille, or cotton and can have varying piles based on the creature or character design. The stuffing is the filling, which is usually composed of polyester fibers. It can be densely packed in some areas, like the head, and loosely packed around the body or arms for easy snuggling.

Interactive features

Stuffed animals with interactive features are popular to engage babies and toddlers, though they're manufactured for kids of all ages. To initiate sound, music, or lights in these plushies, simply squeeze them in the designated areas. Some interactive stuffed animals come with more than one language setting.

Movable parts

There are some stuffed animals with movable parts. These typically consist of arms, legs, paws, and heads that move at the joints. Convertible stuffed animals also fall under this category, as their movable parts consist of Velcro or zippers that can transform plushies into different creatures or pillows.

Price

Most smaller stuffed animals cost between $5 and $25, so if you're looking for ones over 18 inches tall, expect to spend between $25 and $60. Many stuffed animals in this category are interactive plushies for babies or toddlers. Collectible stuffed animals cost the most and can range anywhere from $60 to $200 apiece.

FAQ

Q. Is it worth getting a simple stuffed animal for fun or an interactive plushy with educational value?

A. Both are fine, and in fact, your kid can have fun and learn with both types of stuffed animals. Simple plushies are great for open-ended, imaginative play. Interactive plushies can engage your kid on various sensory levels.

Q. Are stuffed animals too juvenile for older kids?

A. Not at all. Stuffed animals might not be play items for older kids, but they become beloved collectibles. They can build their collection with a similar theme or a certain brand.

Stuffed animals we recommend

Best of the best: Melissa & Doug's Plush Sea Turtle

Our take: Lifelike design and soft details make this oversized turtle a beloved cuddle buddy.

What we like: Nearly 3 feet long. Soft and movable flippers and tail. Bright, engaging colors.

What we dislike: You need to spot clean the turtle as it's not machine-washable.

Best bang for your buck: Baby Einstein's Octoplush

Our take: Adorable octopus in a charming sailor hat who sings and talks to babies.

What we like: Each tentacle produces a different sound or melody. Three language settings.

What we dislike: Best for babies and toddlers, not so much older kids.

Choice 3: Gund's Curious George Stuffed Animal

Our take: Fine craftsmanship in a classic character that parents and kids love.

What we like: Soft, simple design with a cute t-shirt. No hard parts. Limbs are easy for little hands to grasp.

What we dislike: On the smaller side at only 12 inches tall.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.