The best student loan refinancing

Refinancing can be a financial strategy that changes your life, especially when it involves something as onerous as a student loan. However, if you're not careful and don’t understand the terms and fees, you could find yourself in a less desirable position than where you started.

Student loan refinancing should be tailored to your budgetary needs and should help relieve your monthly burden while moving you forward in your financial goals. Credible Student Loan Refinance is quick and comprehensive, often delivering results in as little as one business day. To learn more about student loan refinancing options, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing student loan refinancing

Steps to refinancing

There are three preliminary steps you need to take when you’re considering refinancing your student loan.

1. Determine if refinancing is right for you

Refinancing a student loan isn't the best option for everyone. Before jumping into the refinancing process, take a moment to decide if it will put you in a better place. For instance, if you refinance a federal loan, you lose access to a number of beneficial government programs. Additionally, if your credit and finances aren't strong, you might inadvertently be putting yourself in a weaker financial position when you try to refinance.

2. Research lenders

This is the all-important fact-finding stage. Do the legwork, find lender options, and make a list of all features and rates.

3. Compare

Take the data you've gathered and set it up in such a way so you can compare what different companies have to offer. When all the details are side by side, it becomes much easier to make a decision.

Features

Rates

Interest rates are a good indicator of how much you'll be paying over the term of your loan. In general, a lower rate is better. However, be careful of adjustable rates, because these tend to start lower but can change over time. If the rate goes up, it can quickly turn an excellent loan into a burden. Unless there’s a specific reason why you need an adjustable rate, it’s usually wiser to shop for a fixed rate.

Payment options

Look for a loan that offers some flexibility if you fall on hard times. For instance, some lenders may allow you to pause payments if you lose your job, but the interest will likely continue to accumulate. On the other hand, if you move to a better financial position in life, you'll want a loan that can be paid in full before the loan matures without substantial penalties.

Price

Determining the total cost of your loan can be difficult. The final tally depends on a wide range of variables including lender fees, interest rates, length of the loan, and more. A loan estimate is a form that breaks all of this down for you so you can see exactly how much your loan will cost.

FAQ

Q. Can I refinance with the same company?

A. There’s a possibility that you may be able to renegotiate your loan terms with your current lender. However, this often works better if you’re consolidating.

Q. Is it really worth it to refinance for just a couple of percentage points?

A. Yes. Depending on your current terms and amount financed, it’s possible to reduce your overall payments by several thousand dollars just by refinancing at 2% lower than your current rate.

Student loan refinancing we recommend

Best of the best: Credible Student Loan Refinance

Our take: A student loan refinancing program with an application that can be filled out in less than 10 minutes.

What we like: Credible compares student loan refinancing rates of up to 10 lenders to get you the best rate. The service is quick, often offering loan details in as little as one business day.

What we dislike: Some users say the process of going back and forth between Credible and the actual lender can get a little confusing.

Best bang for your buck: Upstart Student Loan Refinance

Our take: A company that offers three- and five-year loans from $1,000 to $50,000.

What we like: The funding turnaround for 99% of the loans is just one business day. There’s no penalty fee for paying off the loan early.

What we dislike: This company's focus is on smaller loans, so it might not work for everyone.

Choice 3: SoFi Student Loan Refinance

Our take: This app-based approach offers a more comprehensive strategy to manage your student debt.

What we like: When you sign up for a loan, you become a member, which gives you access to complimentary financial advice. There are no application fees and approvals may be available within minutes.

What we dislike: If needed, a cosigner must sign an agreement before seeing the rates.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.