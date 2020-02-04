The best stretch mark cream

Stretch marks are faint, pale lines that develop on the skin and are often associated with pregnancy, growth spurts, and weight gain. They're incredibly common and appear all over the body wherever skin has expanded rapidly. Those interested in preventing and reducing the appearance of stretch marks can use specially formulated creams to help them fade away.

No matter the cause, you can find a cream to meet your needs. Read our buying guide to learn more about ingredients and uses. Our favorite, Deux Derme's Stretch Mark Intensive Removal Cream, has a thick consistency and delivers effective results.

Considerations when choosing stretch mark creams

How do stretch marks form?

Whether you develop stretch marks is influenced in large part by genetics. Those with fair, sunburn-prone skin are more likely to develop stretch marks, but a significant percentage of women and men develop striae at some point in their lives. Here are a few things that may cause stretch marks to appear on the skin:

Pregnancy. A rapidly expanding belly encourages the development of stretch marks. Younger pregnant women are more likely to develop stretch marks compared to older women.

Damaged skin. Areas where the skin is thin and areas that experience frequent irritation may develop stretch marks. Repeated application of topical corticosteroids increases the risk of developing stretch marks because the medication causes the skin to lose its elasticity.

Rapid weight gain. When the skin stretches out quickly, marks appear on the skin.



In the initial stages, stretch marks appear as raised welts or streaks with a reddish, purplish, or brownish pigment. Over time, the raised marks lose pigment and flatten out. Using stretch mark cream helps reduce scarring and limits redness in the affected area.

Safety considerations

Not all stretch mark creams are safe to use while pregnant or breastfeeding. Inspect product labels and avoid potentially harmful ingredients such as:

Parabens

Salicylic acid

Retinol

Aluminum chloride

Essential oils

Benzoyl peroxide

Hydroquinone



If you're unsure about the health ramifications of a product on your baby, talk to a healthcare professional before including a cream in your skincare regimen. Products with retinol are incredibly effective in combating stretch marks, but they should not be used by those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

In addition to reducing the appearance of stretch marks, creams with added ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin E, and peptides are ideal for limiting redness and healing damaged skin.

Features

Formula

Do you prefer a thicker, buttery consistency or a thin, easily absorbed oil? Choose from stretch mark creams, oils, lotions, or butters.

Product size

Large tubs of creams and body butters offer the best value, and you won't need to buy a new container every few weeks. Stretch mark creams are also available in travel sizes

Fragrance

Many stretch mark creams have a mild scent. We recommend searching for a fragrance-free option if you're sensitive to strong smells or you're pregnant.

Price

You can pay between $8 to over $50 for a stretch mark cream. High-priced stretch mark creams typically include additional active ingredients such as retinol.

FAQ

Q. How long do stretch marks take to fade away?

A. The rate at which stretch marks fade depends on the cream used, the frequency with which it's applied, and whether the stretch marks are new or old. Creams with retinol are the most effective in reducing the appearance of stretch marks, but they're not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals. Stretch marks don't usually fade away completely, but using stretch mark creams and keeping skin hydrated limits their appearance. The only way to completely rid the skin of stretch marks is through surgical intervention.

Q. Do stretch mark creams serve any additional functions?

A. In addition to limiting the appearance of stretch marks, creams of this sort also limit redness, reduce scarring, and moisturize the skin.

Stretch mark creams we recommend

Best of the best: Deux Derme's Stretch Mark Intensive Removal Cream

Our take: A high-end stretch mark cream that delivers effective results.

What we like: Thick, creamy formula moisturizes the skin and dries surprisingly quickly. Scent is mild and not at all overpowering. Suitable for new and old stretch marks.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Bella B's Tummy Honey Cream

Our take: An affordable organic formula marketed toward pregnant and postpartum women.

What we like: Created with organic ingredients. Features cocoa and shea butters for moisturizing. Easily absorbed. Works well on scars, too. Pleasant light honey scent.

What we dislike: Doesn't work well on old scars or stretch marks

Choice 3: COS Naturals' Stretch Marks and Scars Cream

Our take: A stretch mark cream that fades new and old striae on the skin.

What we like: Great fragrance. Quickly absorbed by the skin. Doubles as a moisturizer. Prevents and fades stretch marks. Light consistency is perfect for those who dislike heavy creams.

What we dislike: Not fragrance-free.

