The best stress ball

We've all had tense moments that require personal de-escalation before our emotions get the best of us, which is why stress balls are great to have in the home, workplace, or car.

Stress balls offer a modest amount of crush resistance, so you need to shift your focus to squeeze it. Since it engages your mind as well as your body, you're taking a multisensory approach to soothing yourself. Experts say the repetitive squeezing can actually lower your heart rate.

To learn more, take a look at our buying guide, which includes reviews at the end of our favorites. Our top pick, the Serenilite Hand-Therapy Stress Ball, is a popular choice for use in therapeutic environments given its premium quality.

Considerations when choosing stress balls

Size

The average stress ball is approximately 2.5 inches in diameter. Promotional stress balls, like those purchased as party favors, are usually a bit smaller and closer to the 2-inch mark. There are also therapeutic-grade stress balls, which are used in occupational and physical therapy. These come in several sizes and can be up to 4 inches in diameter or more.

Firmness

Quality stress balls strike an ideal balance of squeezability and resistance. This ensures you don't become bored with a weaker stress ball or easily frustrated by one that's too firm to manipulate. This is where material choice also plays a role, as clay-filled stress balls tend to be far more resistant than their pliable polyurethane counterparts.

Durability

The construction of the stress ball determines its durability. Exterior materials should hold up to considerable friction from squeezing and shouldn't peel off or deteriorate from use. As for the filling, which can be clay, polyurethane, or gel, it's important to make sure there are no weak points from seams or seals that might result in bursting or pieces breaking off.

Features

Shape

Stress balls are available in more shapes than just balls. They've now been turned into squeezable fruits, vegetables, animals, sports equipment, and musical instruments. These fun shapes are popular for children's stress balls, and adults can certainly enjoy them, too.

Designs

There are stress balls featuring prints or motivational messages. This feature is geared toward fun more than anything, as they don't affect the overall functionality of the ball. There are also stress balls with "squeeze suggestions" or challenges which indicate where to place your fingers or how long to squeeze the ball.

Texture

Some stress balls have different textures to further engage you. It's common to see polyurethane varieties with ridges or bumps. There are also therapeutic stress balls, which are covered in fabric to provide a secure grip while progressing through exercises.

Price

Basic polyurethane stress balls cost around $10 for a dozen, though they tend to be on the smaller side. Of course, the price drops considerably if you intend to buy them in bulk. Therapeutic-grade stress balls, which are covered in fabric and come in different sizes, can cost up to $20 for a three-pack.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my polyurethane stress ball?

A. Rinse the stress ball under cool water and gently rub it with mild, bleach-free detergent or soap. Once all the soap is rinsed off, dry it gently with a clean towel and let it air dry fully before your next squeeze session.

Q. Will a stress ball help loosen up my hands after typing?

A. Many typists use stress balls to give their hands a break, especially when they experience cramping. Instead of just squeezing the ball with one hand, you can roll it between your palms and apply pressure to give your hands and fingers for a bit of a massage and stretch at the same time.

Stress balls we recommend

Best of the best: Serenilite's Hand-Therapy Stress Ball

Our take: Quality construction that holds up through a lot of squeezing.

What we like: Also popular for hand and dexterity therapy. Doubles as a bouncy ball. Available in several colors, shapes, and sizes.

What we dislike: On the smaller size compared to other stress balls.

Best bang for your buck: Pure Origins' "Keep Calm" Funny Motivational Stress Balls

Our take: Uplifting four-pack featuring fun colors and motivational quotes.

What we like: Size is universally easy for adults and kids to grip. Made from non-toxic materials.

What we dislike: Occasional printing mishaps, but doesn't affect function.

Choice 3: Wall2Wall's Mini Sports Ball Squeeze Foam for Stress

Our take: Sports-themed stress balls made from high-quality foam.

What we like: As a value pack, they are a popular choice for party favors. Available as soccer balls, footballs, and baseballs.

What we dislike: Shape works for some people but might be difficult for others to grip.

