Best streaming device accessories

When it comes to optimizing your home streaming setup, you'll need more than just a streaming device. We consulted our electronics expert to get their advice on cultivating the best possible viewing experience, and these are the products he recommends for all cord cutters.

Whether you watch with an Apple TV, a Roku, or an Amazon Fire Stick, these accessories will streamline your viewing experience and enhance your video and audio quality.

(And if you want to learn more about what streaming device is best for you, check out our comprehensive guide.)

Stream seamlessly with a better wireless router

If your whole family will be streaming, that's going to take a lot of bandwidth. You won't want a typical out-of-the-box router that will slow you down with less-than-optimum speeds. The 4K resolution on your TV is useless if your router can't load the video quality, and there's nothing worse than reaching a critical moment in a show or movie only for your connection to be interrupted.

That's why investing in a premium, top-of-the-line wireless router, like this ASUS Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Gaming Router, is worth it. If you're going to pay for streaming services, do them justice by using a powerful high-speed router, and say goodbye to buffering. This product is great for large families with big data demands.

Invest in a high-quality soundbar

If you want an immersive streaming experience, don't rely on the thin, built-in speakers on your television. A soundbar makes a substantial difference in your TV's sound quality, and it has a subtle look that will blend in with your home's decor.

The Bose Solo 5 connects seamlessly so there's never any lag between the onscreen motion and the dialogue audio, and it can pair with your TV and universal remote simultaneously while also offering Bluetooth connectivity. Streaming isn't all about the video quality; make sure your sound keeps up with your high definition screen.

Stay in control with a universal remote

Anyone with a state-of-the-art home streaming setup will have multiple devices to control, which is made possible, affordable, and simple with the Inteset Universal Remote. Instead of keeping a messy bin of various remotes on your coffee table, simplify by synchronizing all devices to a single controller. That way, all that stands between you and your favorite TV show is one remote.

Create your ideal streaming space

Having an aesthetically pleasing place to relax after work and binge your favorite shows is a must. That's why it's critical to take into account the layout of all your accessories when you're designing your personal streaming suite.

One small investment that will go a long way is an HDMI extension cable, as this will give you the freedom to keep your streaming device somewhere other than buried behind the TV. This -- plus a cable management box -- will give you a better shot at maintaining a handsome entertainment center design.

Subscribe to the right streaming service

There are already a lot of streaming services available, and with Disney and Apple set to release their own platforms soon, even more big names will be in the mix. If you aren't sure which streaming service is right for you, check out this article that details everything you need to know.

If you want to stick with the most popular options, we highly recommend Netflix for its highly-rated original content.

Sports lovers should consider adding an ESPN+ subscription. It features a lot of games, unlocks premium content on the website, and the company is looking to make it a bigger priority going forward, which means investing now could mean saving later when the content options are expanded.

If your tastes are more conventional, CBS All-Access and other broadcast-network a'la carte apps will help you bridge the gap as you become more immersed in the world of being a cord cutter.

