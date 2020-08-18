The best straight razor

For hundreds of years, a trained barber used an extremely sharp blade known as a straight razor to accomplish a close shave. When the first self-contained "safety razors" became widely available, many men abandoned their barbers and straight razors in favor of an at-home shave. While the safety razor and its multi-blade descendants still dominate the market, straight razors have never fallen off the radar.

Younger shavers are rediscovering the benefits of a straight razor. Beard lines can be cut more precisely with a straight razor, and the blade's sharpness is a plus when a clean, close shave is desired. Many modern barbers still offer straight razor shaves as part of their services.

If you're considering a switch from traditional razors to a straight razor, read our buying guide. We've examined dozens of straight razors and compiled a list of promising contenders. Topping our list is Parker's SRX Heavy-Duty Professional Straight-Edge Barber Razor, a professional-grade razor with a good balance in the hand and a secure blade/handle-locking system.

Considerations when choosing straight razors

Straight razor vs. shavette

When many people think of a barber with a straight razor, they see a shaving tool with a long, sharp blade that's honed against a leather strop. This is a traditional straight razor, with a fixed blade designed to last for years. Professional barbers tend to use straight razors because they're heavy in the hand and very efficient per stroke. Straight razors are often recommended for first-time users because of the control they offer. More control means fewer chances of nicks and cuts. However, a straight razor does require regular sharpening and honing.

A shavette is a version of the straight razor that's noticeably lighter and uses disposable half-blades instead of a full-length blade. It's more often found in homes than in salons. A shavette has the same basic dimensions and design of a straight razor, but the smaller blade doesn't cover as much territory per stroke. One major advantage of a shavette is that the blades can be replaced when they become dull; no sharpening or honing is required.

Construction material

The construction material for virtually all straight razors is carbon steel, but there are still grades of steel to consider. The most basic carbon steel blades have strength and durability, but sharpening can be problematic, as keeping a sharp edge requires a lot of grinding and honing. High carbon steel is a better choice, but the grade can be variable. Some straight razor manufacturers use descriptions such as German steel, Japanese steel, or British steel to imply superior quality, but the country of origin is not necessarily a reflection of the quality of the blade.

The handle of a straight razor can be made from plastic, pearl, stainless steel, or other decorative materials. Some handles have a matte finish, while others have more ornate designs and can be displayed between uses.

Blade design

Straight razors have distinctive design elements from the point to the handle. There are several different point designs to choose from, based largely on user experience and shaving needs. A rounded point (called a Dutch point) is best for beginners, since it reduces the chances of a painful stick during use. Other types of points offer squared-off or pointed edges for more precise beard styling.

The overall shape or "grind" of a straight razor blade is a consideration. Often categorized as hollow, singing, or wedge, the grind determines how much flex the blade has, along with its level of sharpness. A hollow grind is very common with consumer-grade straight razors, although professional barbers may prefer the sharpness of a singing grind, and a few may still have antique straight razors with a wedge grind.

The overall width of a straight razor blade also makes a difference in terms of performance. Widths are commonly denoted by 1/8-inch increments. A wider blade usually lasts longer but can be more difficult to control. A narrow blade is very maneuverable but much more difficult to keep sharp and damage-free. Many first-time users opt for a blade width in the 5/8 to 6/8-inch range.

Price

Some very basic and disposable shavettes can be found for $10 or less, but a quality shavette with replaceable blades can cost between $20 and $40. Full-size straight razors constructed from high carbon steel often retail between $100 and $300, depending on the reputation of the manufacturer and the quality of the blade and handle.

FAQ

Q. Can I use standard face soap or regular shaving cream when using a straight razor?

A. You may get decent results with a gel or foaming shaving cream, but you should consider switching to a shaving kit containing a cup, bristle brush, and shaving soap. The shaving soap is formulated to create more foam and lubrication than standard bar soap.

Q. Do I need to invest in a sharpening strop if I use a straight razor?

A. Running the blade of a straight razor against a leather strop is really the only way to develop a fine, sharp edge. Strops are not generally expensive and are designed to last for many years.

Straight razors we recommend

Best of the best: Parker's SRX Heavy-Duty Professional Straight-Edge Barber Razor

Our take: This professional stainless-steel straight razor/shavette gives a smooth barbershop-quality shave every time.

What we like: Blade and handle lock securely in place. Exposed tip is rounded for fewer cuts. Accepts both single and double-edge half-blades. Disposable blades don't need stropping or sharpening.

What we dislike: Heavy in the hand, and shavette blades are challenging to replace.

Best bang for your buck: Equinox's Professional Straight-Edge Razor

Our take: If you're considering a switch from safety razors to a straight edge, this is an affordable option with a solid design.

What we like: Blades are disposable, no honing needed. Affordable price point for first-time users. Blades are exceptionally sharp. Good ergonomic design for hands and fingers.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to control during shave, handle described as flimsy. Some surface damage reported.

Choice 3: Classic Samurai's CS-102MB Professional Straight-Edge Barber Razor

Our take: The Classic Samurai shavette performs equally well for professionals and first-time users and looks like a work of art when displayed between shaves.

What we like: Sleek matte black appearance. Kit includes 100 single-edge blades. Surgical-grade stainless steel. Good hand control and ergonomic design. Blade holder is very secure.

What we dislike: No instructions on blade changes included. Blade requires frequent rinses.

