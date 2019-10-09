The best storage shed

Outdoor storage sheds aren't just a convenience -- they're a necessity. Even if you have a garage, the tools and other equipment that you store in an outdoor storage shed are sometimes not safe to keep inside the house.

When looking for the ideal storage shed, you want a durable structure that matches your home and is large enough to fit all of your tools and outdoor items.

To learn what you should look for in quality storage sheds, keep reading our buying guide. Lifetime's Eight-Foot-Wide Outdoor Storage Shed is our favorite for its classic exterior and ample storage space.

Considerations when choosing storage sheds

There are three main factors to consider when purchasing a storage shed: size, security, and the materials used in construction.

Size

Size is the biggest concern. If your storage shed isn't large enough to hold everything you need it to hold, it won't be of any use to you.

Security

A storage shed must be well-built so it can not only withstand the wind and the weather but also can't be easily broken into. Any access points, such as lids, doors, or windows, need to lock securely to keep unwanted visitors from gaining access to your possessions.

Materials

The more affordable outdoor storage sheds are often made of vinyl or resin, which is resistant to weather and insects but may be flimsy.

Metal is priced lower than wood and it is lightweight, durable, and easy to assemble, but many do not find the material very attractive.

Wood is the most expensive and often the preferred option because it can be easily customized, but it is prone to rot and insect damage and it requires the most maintenance.

Features

Light

Skylights and windows are generally the only light source featured in storage sheds. If you plan on using your shed as a workspace, it is important to purchase a model that allows natural light to enter.

Accessories

Some storage sheds are just empty shells, while others have shelving, hooks, and a workbench. If these features are important to you, look for a model that includes everything you need.

Ramp

If you have a larger shed where you will be storing heavier equipment, such as snowblowers and riding lawn mowers, you should consider a storage shed with a ramp so you can easily roll your vehicles into and out of storage.

Style

Storage sheds can be very plain or remarkably ornate. The style won't affect the functionality, but since you will be seeing it regularly, don't be afraid to spend a little extra to get a storage shed that matches your style.

Price

You may find a storage tent for under $100, but for the most part, smaller, low-end storage sheds that are sized more like cabinets will run you between $125 and $300. From $300 to $800, you can find a wide variety of medium-size sheds. For over $1,000, you can get a larger, high-quality shed that is suitable for storing a riding mower or doubling as a makeshift workroom.

FAQ

Q. How do I know how large my shed needs to be?

A. If you have trouble estimating the space you will need, line up all your tools and equipment that you will be storing as they would be positioned in your shed. Then, measure how much space they actually take up so you know exactly how large your storage shed will need to be.

Q. What can I do to make my storage shed better match the décor of my yard?

A. If you purchased a storage shed that can be painted, this is the easiest way to make your shed match your home. Additionally, you can plant flowers and do some landscaping around the shed, so it fits in with your yard.

Storage sheds we recommend

Best of the best: Lifetime's Eight-Foot-Wide Outdoor Storage Shed

Our take: A sizable outdoor storage shed that is as functional as it is stylish.

What we like: This impressive structure is manufactured using high-density polyethylene plastic and powder-coated steel. It features four skylights, two screened vents, and a shatterproof window, along with locking double doors.

What we dislike: Assembly can be difficult and frustrating.

Best bang for your buck: Keter's Store-It-Out MIDI Outdoor Resin Horizontal Storage Shed

Our take: An attractive yet affordable storage shed that is designed to store two 32-gallon trash cans.

What we like: This is a conveniently sized, versatile resin storage unit that features double doors and an easy-open hydraulic lid. The shed is designed to resemble wood and it has built-in supports in case you'd like to add a shelf.

What we dislike: The walls are a bit flimsier than is desirable and may bow or have open seams that do not keep the inside contents completely dry in the rain.

Choice 3: Rubbermaid's Plastic Small Outdoor Storage Shed

Our take: A tall, shallow shed that functions much like an outdoor cabinet for your tools.

What we like: This storage shed is perfect for stashing your long-handled gardening tools. It is manufactured using heavy-duty, weather-resistant plastic and features an impact-resistant floor.

What we dislike: The assembly instructions are a little confusing, and assembly requires two people.

