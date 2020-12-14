The best stocking stuffer

As good as Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves are, sometimes the team from the North Pole needs a little extra help. Stocking stuffers are a fun way to get in on the fun, and you get the pleasure of seeing your loved ones enjoy them on Christmas Day.

In this guide, we help you find the perfect stocking stuffers, no matter the age and interests of the recipient. What's more, we feature a handful of our favorite stocking stuffers for you to consider, including the ever-popular Amazon Gift Card.

Considerations when choosing stocking stuffersInterests

If you're stuck on what to buy someone as a stocking stuffer, first consider their interests and hobbies, as they might offer some insight or inspiration. For instance, if you're buying for an individual who plays guitar, they might appreciate some picks, a capo, or a slide. Someone who loves a particular band might appreciate a pin, patch, or other piece of merch from said band. To get some ideas, consider favorite movies, TV shows, sports teams, books, foods and drinks, celebrities, and animals, as well as hobbies such as sports, gaming, or playing music.

Age group

Your choice of stocking stuffers varies widely depending on the age of the recipient. For babies, rattles, teething toys, bath toys, and suitable plush toys are popular items. For kids, slime, Play-Doh or clay, candy, bath bombs, stationery, and card games will be a hit. For teens, consider portable phone chargers, phone cases, enamel pin badges, wireless earbuds, travel-size board games, and toiletries. For adults, try quality food gifts, socks, face masks, gift cards, shower speakers, or hand cream. Of course, these ideas are just a jumping-off point — if you think about the recipient’s likes and dislikes, you might come up with some more personal ideas.

FeaturesUseful vs. fun

Broadly, stocking stuffers are either useful or fun, though some gifts bridge the gap between the two. Useful stocking stuffers are items like notebooks, socks, pens and pencils, and toiletries. Fun gifts include art supplies, toys, games, and novelty items. We think it's best to have a variety of stocking stuffers, some fun and some useful.

Size

When choosing stocking stuffers, you're limited by size, since they need to fit inside a Christmas stocking. The size of the recipient's stocking makes a difference to what fits and what doesn't.

Price

Since stocking stuffers can be virtually anything you can fit in a stocking, they can cost anywhere from less than $1 for a candy bar to $1,000 or more for high-end jewelry. That said, most stocking stuffers are affordable — usually $10 to $20 or less.

FAQQ. What time of day should stockings be opened?

A. There are no rules when it comes to stockings — it's whatever you feel works best for your household. Families with kids sometimes let their children open stockings in their rooms first thing in the morning, just to keep them in bed a little bit longer. Others prefer to open all gifts after breakfast or lunch. The choice is yours.

Q. Do stocking stuffers need wrapping?

A. Some people feel the stocking itself is wrapping enough for stocking stuffers, whereas others like to wrap each gift individually to extend the opening time. It saves time and reduces waste if you don't wrap stocking stuffers, but for many people, unwrapping them is all part of the fun. You can opt for eco-friendly brown paper wrapping if you're concerned about waste, since most standard gift wrap can't be recycled.

Stocking stuffers we recommend

Best of the best: Amazon Gift Card

Our take: A stocking stuffer for the person who's hard to buy for. No, it isn't inventive, but at least the recipient can buy something they really want with it.

What we like: You can choose exactly how much to add to the gift card, so it suits a range of budgets. Various personalization options.

What we dislike: Not the most personal or thoughtful gift.

Best bang for your buck: Geekey Multi-Tool

Our take: This multi-tool fits on a keychain or lanyard so it's always handy, and it has a wide range of uses.

What we like: Uses include wrench, bottle opener, bike spoke key, smoking pipe, screwdriver, and imperial/metric ruler. TSA-friendly for air travel.

What we dislike: Its compact size makes it more useful for some tasks than others.

Choice 3: Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

Our take: The perfect gift for the forgetful coffee lover who often neglects their mug until it gets cold.

What we like: Suitable for heating drinks that have gone cold or keeping hot drinks warm. Simple to use and economical to run.

What we dislike: No auto shut-off, so it's important to remember to manually switch it off.

