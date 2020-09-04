The best stiletto

Whether they're paired with a formal dress or a pair of jeans, stilettos are the piece that completes the look. With their sexy, slender heels and signature silhouette, it's no wonder they're a much-loved style.

These pointy wonders are available in countless colors and designs. From glittery peep-toe pairs to classic patent leather, it's safe to say there's a stiletto for every occasion. The question is, which stilettos belong in your shoe collection?

To help make your choice a simple one, we've put together this buying guide. We're also sharing some recommendations at the end, including our favorite, the Betsey Johnson Sage Dress Stiletto Sandal. Made to dazzle and delight, these stilettos remain a top choice for parties.

Considerations when choosing stilettos

What are stilettos?

Stilettos are available in many designs, but they all share the same signature attributes. The most recognizable is the slender, tapered heel that measures 3.5 inches or higher. Given its height, there's a well-defined arch that places the feet at an angle.

Comfort level

Many wearers agree that stilettos aren't exactly worn for comfort. It's not unusual for stilettos to cause sore feet, calluses, or blisters. Some people are able to tolerate stilettos better than others, especially if they're used to wearing high heels on a regular basis.

Anatomy of a stiletto

Heel: Stiletto heels are usually made of dense plastic, wood, or leather. The very bottom of the heel has what is called a heel tip, a tiny rubber or plastic attachment that levels the stiletto with the outsole. To some extent, the heel tip absorbs a modest amount of shock and helps wearers maintain their balance.

Toe: Most stilettos have pointed, exaggerated toes that elongate the overall profile of the shoe. This design feature creates an optical illusion that also elongates and slims legs. While stiletto traditionalists agree that the toes (or toe boxes) should always be covered, other wearers have embraced open-toe or peep-toe designs.

Upper: If the stilettos have a closed toe, the material that covers the entire toe box is referred to as the upper. Popular materials for uppers include leather, synthetic leather, denim, or cotton. Leather uppers are preferred because they're porous, and given their ventilation, they're less likely to make feet sweat. Synthetic uppers tend to trap heat and cause sweating, which may result in blisters.

Outsole: The outermost part of shoes which come into contact with the ground are referred to as outsoles. In stilettos, outsoles are generally made from rubber, leather, or a blend of synthetic materials. It's common for outsoles to have textured lines or patterns. These details are more functional than decorative, as they boost grip and provide traction.

Insole: Some stilettos are designed with comfort-oriented insoles that feature memory foam, memory gel, or some type of cushioning. For the most part, these details are scant and barely noticeable, as thicker padding or cushioning would detract from the airy, slender design of the stiletto.

Price

Entry-level stilettos made with synthetic materials and decent construction cost $40 and below. Stilettos in the $50 to $200 bracket are designed with premium materials and provide a great fit. Designer stilettos featuring the finest construction may run as high as $300 to $1,000.

FAQ

Q. I'm new to stilettos. Which pairs are best for me?

A. Many first-time wearers feel more secure wearing stilettos with ankle straps. This alleviates the concern that the shoe may come off the foot. The strap also helps your foot maintain the correct position, which aids in creating a balanced stride.

Q. How should I store stilettos in my closet?

A. It's not recommended to place them on a shoe tree, inside a hanging shoe rack, or on the floor of the closet. Unfortunately, these may cause the stiletto to be crushed or lose its shape. Instead, keep them inside their original box on a shelf.

Stilettos we recommend

Best of the best: Betsey Johnson Sage Dress Stiletto Sandal

Our take: This party-ready pair of sparkly stilettos are well-made and will last through plenty of wear.

What we like: Rhinestones and glitter are secured. Turquoise outsoles add a trendy touch to this elegant pair.

What we dislike: Given the angle and stiffness, some wearers said they were difficult to wear.

Best bang for your buck: Jessica Simpson Claudette D'Orsay Stiletto

Our take: Affordable pair of classic patent stilettos with an exposed arch for a feminine cut.

What we like: Textured outsole adds grip and traction. Constructed with a memory foam midsole to remain comfortable during prolonged wear.

What we dislike: These stilettos feel a bit tight and are cut somewhat narrow in the toe box.

Choice 3: Dream Pairs Oppointed Women's Stiletto

Our take: This strappy pair is dressy and edgy at the same time while being versatile enough to match most outfits.

What we like: Oversized ankle strap and buckle looks great and stays put. Available in 20 colors, including different finishes.

What we dislike: Insoles are thin, so they might wear out easily.

