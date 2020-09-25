The best stick vacuum of 2020

Stick vacuums are becoming increasingly popular due to their lightweight designs, maneuverability, and ease of use.

Choose the right model, and you won't need anything other than your stick vacuum to keep your floors neatly vacuumed, not to mention your upholstery, drapes, and car.

Picking out the best stick vacuum can seem challenging due to the huge number on the market, but we've done the research to help you out.

We've chosen the best stick vacuums of 2020. Two of our old favorites still stand up to closer inspection, but we also have one new choice on our list.

Best stick vacuums of 2020

1. Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: You get exceptional performance from this cordless stick vacuum -- good enough that you won't need another vacuum for heavy use. It's a returning top pick that still impresses us.

2. VonHaus 2-in-1 Stick and Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: If you're looking for a stick vacuum on a budget, this vacuum is for you. Another of our returning favorites, it performs well for such an affordable model, but you'll likely need a more powerful vacuum for deep cleans.

3. Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum: A new favorite of ours, this vacuum is powerful enough for all your cleaning needs, but less expensive because it's a corded model.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a stick vacuum

One of the first factors to decide on is whether you want a corded or cordless stick vacuum. Cordless models are extremely convenient, and you can use them to clean anywhere. They used to lack the suction power of their corded counterparts, but improved lithium ion battery technology means they can clean just as deeply, though you pay more for a cordless model than you do for a corded stick vacuum of similar quality.

If you choose a cordless model, check the run time. Basic models can only run for 20 minutes before the battery dies, whereas high-end models can run for up to 60 minutes. Depending on the size of your home, 20 to 30 minutes may suffice, but large houses need closer to 60 minutes. Bear in mind that this is the maximum run time and the battery will lose its charge sooner if you're using a boost mode for increased suction or a head with a motor-powered brush.

Stick vacuums can cost as little as $30 for basic options, but you pay at least $100 to $200 if you want a model that you can use as your main vacuum. The best cordless models can cost more than $500.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a stick vacuum as my main vacuum, or is it just for light cleaning?

A. When they were first released, stick vacuums were only suitable for light cleaning in between weekly or fortnightly cleans with more powerful canister or upright vacuums, but times have changed. Sure, some models are still only suitable for light cleaning, but mid-range and high-end models are powerful enough to be your only vacuum. Even decent cordless models have enough suction power to clean deep into carpets.

Q. Are stick vacuums suitable for households with dogs and cats?

A. We all know that living with pets comes with some additional cleaning requirements -- mostly to vacuum up all the extra fur and dander, but also to deal with extra dirt from muddy paws. Not all stick vacuums are up to the task, especially low-end models. If you have dogs or cats at home, we highly recommend buying a specific pet model of stick vacuum. They often cost slightly more than standard models but have increased suction power and features such as tangle-free brush heads.

In-depth reviews for best stick vacuums

Best of the best: Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

What we like: Completely cordless design so you can use it anywhere. Run time of up to 30 minutes (though less with the powered direct drive head). HEPA filter.

What we dislike: If you have a large house, you may find the run time isn't sufficient.

Best bang for your buck: VonHaus 2-in-1 Stick and Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

What we like: Two-in-one model with removable handheld unit that's great for stairs and upholstery. HEPA filter traps allergens. Extendable handle. Low price.

What we dislike: Not the most powerful on the market.

Choice 3: Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum

What we like: Excellent suction power makes it just as good as comparable upright or canister models. Extended reach for overhead cleaning. Converts to a hand vacuum.

What we dislike: We'd like this model even more if it were cordless.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.