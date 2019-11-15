The best step ladder

Every household needs a step ladder. If you don't own one, you probably stand on a chair regularly to grab hard-to-reach items in your home. This is inefficient as well as unsafe. Step ladders are small ladders with a few steps that you safely climb in order to reach items or spots that are too high to get to on your own.

If you're ready to invest in a good step ladder, keep reading. We've created this helpful buying guide to assist you in choosing, and we've even included reviews of a few favorites. Our top pick, Little Giant Ladders' 250-Pound Capacity Alta-One Ladder, is so versatile, you'll want to keep it within reach at all times.

Considerations when choosing step ladders

Size

Though most step ladders are relatively small, you still have a variety of size options from which to choose. While the most common household variation is six feet tall, you can find ladders as tall as 21 feet that have a lower platform that's useful for reaching a ceiling, etc. Keep in mind that the larger a step ladder is, the more difficult it may be to store.

Material

Wooden step ladders are not as common as they used to be. Other materials tend to be stronger, more durable, and less expensive.

Steel step ladders are inexpensive and durable. While hollow steel ladders are relatively lightweight, solid steel models can be extremely heavy. Although they usually have a protective coating, they can rust and corrode if that coating is chipped off in any way.

Aluminum step ladders are generally more lightweight than steel models. While not as strong as steel, aluminum ladders can still hold a fair amount of weight. The joints and hinges of aluminum step ladders are usually made from steel to reinforce their stability.

Fiberglass step ladders are solid and have a manageable weight. They're usually heavier than aluminum ladders but lighter than steel. What's more, fiberglass doesn't conduct electricity, which is a nice safety feature, especially if you'll be working with electrical currents.

Duty rating

Duty rating is the total weight that can be sustained by the ladder at any given time -- the weight of the user as well as any tools or other items they may have on the ladder. Most small step ladders have a duty rating of at least 200 pounds, which is usually enough. However, if you need a step ladder for commercial use, you may need one with a higher duty rating.

Stability

If you want a highly stable step ladder, find one that has a fair amount of width between the legs -- this keeps the ladder from rocking back and forth. Rubber or plastic feet also help to keep your step ladder from sliding or slipping on the floor.

Durability

Rail thickness as well as hinge and joint construction are the best indicators of a step ladder's durability. If you want a ladder that will last a long time, pay close attention to these factors.

Mobility

The ease with which a step ladder folds and its overall weight go far in determining its mobility. If you need a step ladder that's easy to fold, carry, and stow, consider the weight and mechanics of each ladder when shopping.

Features

Multi-use folding feature

Some step ladders can fold into different types of ladders. A few have three or more hinges, allowing them to be used as step ladders, full-sized standard ladders, and even as scaffolding.

Price

Most step ladders cost between $20 and $200. $20 step ladders are basic three-step models with a moderate duty rating. For $100, you can get a steel ladder with a 300-pound duty rating. If you spend $200 or more, expect to get an aircraft-grade aluminum ladder with at least four steps.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to do any maintenance on my step ladder?

A. Not really. It is advisable that you keep your step ladder clean and dry. You might want to oil the hinges occasionally to keep them moving smoothly. Check the rungs and braces before each use to make sure they're solid.

Q. Can a fiberglass step ladder shatter if put under too much pressure?

A. Though it's possible, it's highly unlikely. Fiberglass step ladders are designed and built to sustain large amounts of pressure at one time. For a fiberglass step ladder to shatter, it would have to be smashed with a large, heavy item, perhaps multiple times.

Step ladders we recommend

Best of the best: Little Giant Ladders' Alta-One Ladder (250-Pound Duty Rating)

Our take: When at the top of this ladder, you know you've got the top of the line.

What we like: Lightweight, stable, and versatile, as it can also be used as an extension ladder or scaffold.

What we dislike: Expensive, though worth the extra money for what you get.

Best bang for your buck: Little Giant Ladders' Flip-N-Lite Platform Step Ladder (300-Pound Duty Rating)

Our take: An easy-to-use step ladder at an easy-to-manage price.

What we like: Taller than most basic step ladders at six feet. Can hold as much as 300 pounds.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to store inside the home because of the size.

Choice 3: Cosco's Three-Step Max Steel Work Platform (225-Pound Duty Rating)

Our take: An extremely durable option that will last for years to come.

What we like: Slip-proof steps. Easy to store.

What we dislike: Only holds up to 225 pounds, which may not be enough for some users.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.