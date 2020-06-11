The best steering wheel spinner

Driving is a skill that takes time to master. Tricky maneuvers require skill as well, and no matter how experienced a driver you are, they can still be challenging. For that reason, some drivers install steering wheel spinners to help them navigate tight spaces and awkward turns more efficiently.

Steering wheel spinners consist of a round knob or flat disc that you can manipulate to turn your wheel. It takes a little time to get the hang of using a spinner and its footprint, but they're certainly handy once you do.

If you're wondering whether you'd benefit from a steering wheel spinner, give our guide a read. It includes tips to help you find the right one as well as a few of our favorites, such as our top choice, the Black Label Silicone Black Platinum Spinner, which has a textured surface that offers a comfortable, nonslip grip.

Considerations when choosing steering wheel spinners

Laws regarding steering wheel spinners

There are two schools of thought when it comes to steering wheel spinners: some individuals feel they're unsafe and promote poor driving behaviors, whereas other people see them as assistive devices. As far as legality goes, refer to your state laws regarding spinners, though they're legal in many states.

Steering wheel size

Finding a steering wheel spinner compatible with your vehicle boils down to the grip or mount. Since steering wheels vary in circumference, either find a model-specific spinner or an adjustable one with a universal spinner design. Universal designs often have nuts and bolts that can be tightened, so you'll likely need a wrench for installation.

Placement

Many drivers choose to install a spinner somewhere between the 11 o'clock and 1 o'clock positions. With that said, there's no specific area where spinners must be installed, so it's a matter of preference.

One thing to keep in mind with spinner placement is the tilt of your steering wheel. If you install the spinner toward the bottom and the wheel is tilted too far down, it may end up catching on jackets or garments.

Features

Popular material choices

Modern iterations of steering wheel spinners are made with a combination of metal, plastic, silicone, or rubber components. If you prefer a classic or throwback design, there are steering wheel spinners made of metal or wood. These complement classic cars and retro vehicles and may match the interior much better than modern styles.

Textured grips

The knobs or discs of modern steering wheel spinners often have silicone or rubber grips for improved handling. Certain designs are textured and feature ribbing or nubs. Other designs, especially disc spinners, have indentations or contoured surfaces that provide a comfortable platform to rest your palm.

Price

Steering wheel spinners start at $6 to $12 and mostly include plain designs with plastic components. Those with more comfort details such as ergonomic or silicone grips cost closer to $20. If you'd like a retro or antique-inspired steering wheel spinner made of metal, you may spend up to $30 on it.

FAQ

Q. How difficult is it to install a steering wheel spinner?

A. Given its design and unique placement, it's a bit of an awkward process. You may end up contorting your body in various positions to attach the screws and bolts of the mount. Even so, it's more of a cumbersome process than a difficult one, so you won't need to take it to a mechanic or dealership for installation.

Q. Will a steering wheel spinner damage my steering wheel?

A. There's a good chance it will leave a permanent indentation, and spinner manufacturers are pretty up-front about this. It might not be a big deal if you're not concerned with aesthetics, especially since damage can be present behind the wheel. On the other hand, you might not want to subject your car to damage if it's a classic or a leased vehicle.

Steering wheel spinners we recommend

Best of the best: Black Label's Silicone Black Platinum Spinner

Our take: Modern design with grippy detail in an easy-to-attach model.

What we like: Rubber-coated mounting ring prevents wheel damage. Comfortable silicone surface for palms.

What we dislike: May be a bit too small for the wheels of some trucks or SUVs.

Best bang for your buck: Zento Deals' Classic Black Steering Wheel Spinner

Our take: Classic spinner design with adjustable mount width offering universal fit.

What we like: Simple black finish with no logos. Appropriate for use with landscaping or farm vehicles.

What we dislike: Heavy use and pressure could warp the metal ring.

Choice 3: United Pacific's Steering Wheel Spinner

Our take: Sleek and stylish antique-inspired spinner in silver, popular for retro vehicles or classic cars.

What we like: Aluminum construction and zinc mounting plate. Smooth, seamless design.

What we dislike: Can be a bit small for boat or truck wheels.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.