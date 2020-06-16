The best steering wheel lock

"Security redundancy" refers to multiple safeguards that are in place to protect a single asset. As it pertains to vehicles, you have door locks and alarms, but sometimes, you need another layer of protection and theft deterrence. Steering wheel locks add an additional and effective line of defense.

Steering wheel locks can only be unlocked and removed by way of a key or combination. They're made with reinforced metal that is resistant to cutting and hammering. This means thieves have to dedicate more time maneuvering around the steering wheel lock, which can be off-putting -- especially when they're looking for a quick getaway.

If you're thinking about using a steering wheel lock, take a look at our comprehensive buying guide. We'll introduce you to the diverse features of these locks and help get you started with a few short reviews of our favorites. Our top choice, The Club 1103 LX Series Steering Wheel Lock, features a tamper-resistant chrome lock that can only be opened by its laser-encrypted key.

Considerations when choosing steering wheel locks

Appearance as a deterrent

You may notice that steering wheel locks aren't exactly space-savvy devices. Rather, they're purposely fully visible to deter car thieves. To boost their visibility, many steering wheel locks are also painted in bright, noticeable colors like yellow or neon green.

Ease of use

For the most part, steering wheel locks are user-friendly for consumers, but they come with a bit of a learning curve while you get used to their nuances. To make locking and unlocking as easy as possible, it's important to position the lock at the recommended angle. Once you master that, it takes only seconds to lock or unlock it.

Size

While many steering wheel locks offer a universal fit, some are designed to fit certain makes and models of vehicles. To determine whether the lock is compatible with your car or truck, measure the diameter of your steering wheel. Compare it to the lock's specifications, including how far the arm telescopes. The longer the reach, the larger the wheel it can accommodate.

Features

Lock type

Steering wheel locks either require a key or are outfitted with a spinning combination lock. Keys to steering wheel locks are usually specially shaped and laser-encrypted to be tamper-resistant. Those with combinations have no less than four digits, making them harder and more time-consuming to crack.

Construction

The majority of steering wheel locks are made with reinforced steel, titanium, or a steel alloy. These materials are designed to resist cutting, hammering, and chemical deterioration. Many steering wheel locks feature protective plastic or foam coatings (particularly at the hooks and points of contact with the wheel) to minimize scuffs and scratches.

Price

Entry-level steering wheel locks cost between $20 and $30 and have a basic two-hook design. Mid-range models with more advanced features such as tamper-resistant locks cost closer to $50. If you're looking for a special lock to fit a larger steering wheel, be prepared to spend $60 to $100.

FAQ

Q. Should I choose a steering wheel lock with blinking lights?

A. Some consumers say the blinking light is an effective deterrent, especially at night, when it's harder to see brightly colored steering wheel locks. Blinking lights may give the impression that your car has an alarm connected to it as well.

Q. Is there more than one way to attach a steering wheel lock?

A. Some models allow for placement variety, so you may be able to attach them to the front or the back of the steering wheel. This is a feature seen mainly in mid-range or premium locks.

Steering wheel locks we recommend

Best of the best: The Club 1103 LX Series Steering Wheel Lock

Our take: Chrome-plated classic lock featuring improved construction.

What we like: Solid steel hooks are wider to accommodate larger vehicles. Can be installed behind the steering wheel.

What we dislike: Color and paint are somewhat different from product images.

Best bang for your buck: The Club 3000 Twin Hooks Steering Wheel Lock

Our take: Twin-hook design that's more complicated for thieves to tamper with.

What we like: Budget-friendly and available in multiple colors. Resists sawing and hammering.

What we dislike: Occasional issues with peeling paint in some areas.

Choice 3: LC Prime Steering Wheel Lock

Our take: Combination lock design eliminates the need to carry a key around.

What we like: Reinforced alloy construction. Universal fit includes cars, vans, and commercial vehicles.

What we dislike: Combination panel works but can be difficult to spin.

