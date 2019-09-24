Steamer pots are hugely versatile, helping you to prepare everything from fresh broccoli to bao buns. If you're a keen cook, a quality steamer pot is a must-have for your kitchen. There's plenty to consider when buying one, including the size, material, and type of lid included.

If you're searching for the best steamer pot, this guide will give you all the basic information you need to make an informed choice, plus a handful of recommendations at the end. Our top pick is the All-Clad Stainless Steel Steamer, a solid option in a generous size.

Considerations when choosing steamer pots

Material

Stainless steel is a strong, rust-resistant, and non-reactive metal that's a hugely popular choice for steamer pots. Particularly desirable is 18/10 stainless steel, which contains 18% chromium and 10% nickel, giving it added strength, shine, and stain resistance. The downside to stainless steel is that heat transfer isn't great, so stainless steel pots may have aluminum cores for quicker and more even heating.

Aluminum heats up quickly and evenly, as noted above. However, since it's reactive, raw aluminum isn't the best material for a steamer pot (though you can find some cheap, raw aluminum options). Instead, aluminum may be coated in a nonstick material or you can find hard anodized aluminum steamer pots, which have gone through a hardening process that also makes them non-reactive.

Size

The size of a steamer pot is usually given in quarts. You'll likely see two numbers listed: the capacity of the pot itself and the capacity of the steamer basket. Steamer baskets tend to hold about half a quart less than the pot does, but this number varies. It's a good idea to find out the diameter of the steamer basket as well. This knowledge will help you when cooking foods that need to be arranged in a single layer rather than piled up on top of one another.

Tiers

The majority of steamer pots have just two tiers: one pot and one basket. However, you can find three-tier and even four-tier steamer pots, with two and three steamer baskets, respectively. This is ideal if you often cook large batches of food or you like to steam different foods separately from one another.

Features

Lid

All steamer pots include a lid, as it's essential to the steaming process. However, some lids are made from solid metal and others from glass. The benefit to glass lids is that you can see through them to keep an eye on how your food is cooking.

Handles

Steamer pots usually have short loop handles rather than the longer handles that you'd find on most standard pots.

Oven-safe

Many steamer pots are oven-safe, though you must be mindful of the maximum oven temperature they can withstand.

Price

You can find a steamer pot that costs less than $15. You can also spend more than $100 on a steamer pot. An average mid-range option should cost somewhere between $40 and $80.

FAQ

Q. Can I use the bottom part of my steamer pot as a regular pot?

A. The bottom part of a steamer pot is essentially a standard saucepan and can be used as such. They usually have short handles on each side that can get hot to the touch, making these pots more difficult to pick up. Plus, some steamer pots are made from reactive materials or may not have as high-quality construction as regular, non-steamer pots.

Q. Should I choose a steamer pot or an electric food steamer?

A. Electric food steamers are less versatile and take longer to cook food than steamer pots, but some people prefer the convenience, as an electric one won't use up a spot on your cooktop.

Steamer pots we recommend

Best of the best: All-Clad's Stainless Steel Steamer

Our take: Made from quality 18/10 stainless steel with an aluminum base for quicker, more even heating.

What we like: Extremely durable. Safe for use in the oven or broiler up to 600°F. Works on induction stoves. Spacious steamer basket.

What we dislike: Stainless steel lid means you can check cooking progress without letting steam out.

Best bang for your buck: Culina's Steamer Cookware

Our take: Similar to some of the top steamer pots out there, but with a slightly smaller price tag.

What we like: Crafted from attractive mirror-finish 18/10 stainless steel. Aluminum core for even heating. Durable riveted handles. Large five-quart pot with four-and-a-half-quart basket.

What we dislike: Quality is variable.

Choice 3: Rachael Ray's Cucina Hard Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Multi-Pot

Our take: A compact and affordable steamer pot ideal for cooking for small groups.

What we like: Versatile nonstick pot interior and stainless steel basket. Comes in attractive colors. Durable easy-grip handles. Oven-safe to 400°F.

What we dislike: Doesn't work on induction cooktops.

