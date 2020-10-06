The best steam iron

Nothing puts a damper on a fresh outfit like wrinkles and creases. But there is an easy solution: a steam iron.

Steam irons relax the fibers of garments to release kinks and give the material a flawless look. Garments are slightly damp once ironing is complete, which means they dry with a crisp, creaseless finish. Steam irons aren't just for one type of clothing, either. Rather, they have variable temperature settings to handle fabrics of all weights, ranging from delicate silk blouses to heavy linen curtains.

To help you find the right steam iron, read our buying guide with an overview of features to compare. We're also sharing our favorite models, including our top pick, Rowenta Focus 1700 Micro Steam Iron. This ever-popular steam iron earns high marks for its specialized tip that masterfully smooths out tough-to-reach spots.

Considerations when choosing steam irons

Soleplate

The soleplate refers to the metal plate at the base of the iron that comes into direct contact with materials.

Stainless steel is the most popular material for its easy-to-clean finish. Unfortunately, it's prone to scratching, though this doesn't really affect performance. Anodized aluminum is a less expensive alternative to stainless steel. It offers even heat distribution, but it's not as durable and can be challenging to clean.

Nonstick soleplates have a finish similar to that of cookware. They're lightweight and common in portable models. However, they may chip or peel. Ceramic soleplates are the most expensive given their even heat distribution and smooth finish that glides across garments.

Shape

Steam irons are normally rectangular on one end and tapered at the other. This classic design adds to the device's versatility. Not only are they capable of ironing large areas, the pointed end makes it easy to navigate tighter spaces, such as around collars or beneath sleeves. Some steam irons have more pronounced tips for detailed work.

Steam holes

Pay close attention to the number and pattern of steam holes. Some steam irons have a few hundred tiny holes across the soleplate, while others have a limited number of larger holes. Provided they're evenly spaced, the steam hole designs are more a matter of preference than anything else.

Features

Variable controls

Steam irons are equipped with variable controls, and many models indicate which ones are best for certain materials. It's easy to transition between these settings with the turn of a dial or press of a button. Certain models have digital screens that indicate the settings.

Extra steam

Most steam irons are equipped with an "extra steam" or "fine spray" button to dampen the material as necessary. It's a convenient feature to have, though some steam irons leak or dispense too much water when using these settings. It's not a dealbreaker to most consumers, but it's good to know it's a fairly common occurrence as opposed to a major defect.

Power cords

With the exception of a few travel models, steam irons are generally corded. Most newer models are equipped with a swivel cord base which rotates to allow full range of motion as you iron in different directions. Steam irons may have hooks or recessed areas to wrap or store cords when they're not in use.

Price

Entry-level steam irons cost around $15, but they aren't too powerful. You need to spend closer to $25 to $50 for a steam iron that can handle a wide variety of materials. High-end steam irons may have advanced features for certain garments and run as high as $70 to $100.

FAQ

Q. Do all steam irons have an automatic shutoff feature?

A. Most of them do, but not all of them. If you want peace of mind after every use, it's worth choosing a steam iron with this feature.

Q. Should I get a steam iron that "senses" the material and adjusts accordingly?

A. This technology is found in high-end steam irons, but it has yet to be thoroughly tested.

If it's something that appeals to you, keep in mind you pay a premium for it, as it's still fairly new.

Steam irons we recommend

Best of the best: Rowenta Focus 1700 Micro Steam Iron

Our take: Great pick if you're looking for a reliable model with a super fast heat-up time.

What we like: Even, effective steaming, thanks to a 400-hole design. Contoured precision tip handles detail work beautifully. Easy-to-ready thermostat knob.

What we dislike: On the heavier side at 3 1/2 pounds.

Best bang for your buck: Black + Decker Digital Advantage Steam Iron

Our take: A bargain considering it has seven settings and a digital display, and it's made by a reputable brand.

What we like: Settings are easy to adjust and temperature transitions between them are quick. Swivel cord allows for easy maneuvering.

What we dislike: It may leak if the reservoir is filled to capacity.

Choice 3: Panasonic Multidirectional Steam/Dry Iron

Our take: Given its high heat settings, it's a solid choice if you need a linen-friendly model.

What we like: Ceramic plates maintain heat well for even steaming. Shaped to allow multidirectional ironing.

What we dislike: It's somewhat difficult to see how high the water is in the reservoir.

