The best stainless steel range

A proper range is the foundation for any functional kitchen, especially for those who love cooking and baking. A range should feature the power, versatility, and convenience you need so you can whip up your favorite dishes with ease.

Stainless steel ranges in particular are popular: They are durable, simple to clean, and sport an industrial look. Still, there are many important decisions to make when buying a range.

To learn more, keep reading our guide, which includes a few reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the LG 6.3-Cubic-Foot Electric Smart Range, features some modern innovations to make your time in the kitchen more enjoyable.

Considerations when choosing stainless steel ranges

Gas vs. electric

Ranges are fueled by electricity or gas. Each has their benefits and drawbacks.

Gas: For those seeking more control, and faster heating and cooling times, gas is preferred. However, they require more work installing and cleaning, and though they may be cheaper initially, gas costs over time may make the appliance more expensive.

Electric: These ranges heat evenly and tend to be easier and safer to use. They are more energy efficient and easier to install, too.

Slide-in vs. freestanding

There are two types of range designs, available in both gas or electric models:

Slide-in: These are made to fit seamlessly within your countertop and cabinets in the kitchen. The control panel is in the front and features a flat top. The sides are unfinished as the unit is not meant to stand on its own or at the end of a countertop.

Freestanding: This design features finished sides and a back panel, and it can be moved around the kitchen and used anywhere there is power. It won't fit flush with countertops though, and typically are avoided by those doing kitchen renovations.

Size

Ranges are advertised by oven capacity, with smaller sizes around 5.5 cubic feet and larger options running over 7 cubic feet. Consider who you cook for, how often you cook, and to what degree you're cooking larger, more cumbersome items that require more room.

Features

Finish

Stainless steel ranges may have a brushed or shiny finished, with the former offering a more muted look. You're likely to have the option to invest in an appliance that is fingerprint- and smudge-resistant, too.

Black stainless steel

A growing trend, black stainless steel exteriors combine the durability and easy-cleaning qualities of stainless steel with the sleek, modern look of the color black. Many companies offer kitchen appliances in black stainless steel so that you can acquire a matching set. Note that scratches, however, are much more noticeable and harder to fix.

Smart connectivity

Modern ranges incorporate WiFi to allow remote monitoring and control. In some cases, you can troubleshoot issues and check the status of the range, but more advanced models allow you to preheat, clean, and turn off the appliance via an app.

Cleaning

Many ranges have at least one self-cleaning mode for the oven, saving a chore for the user. Some may have a quick-clean function that takes around five or 10 minutes in addition to a deep-clean option.

Burners

Ranges will typically have four, five, or six burners. Some may have special features, catering to simmering or boiling, while more advanced options may boast a large, oval burner that is ideal for griddles, grills, or odd-shaped pans.

Price

Basic stainless steel ranges cost around $1,200, but advanced models can run up to $2,000. Those featuring larger sizes and smart operation may cost over $3,000.

FAQ

Q. How do I install my stainless steel range?

A. It's best to employ a professional to install your range, especially if you opt for a gas appliance. A gas line needs to be turned off and affixed to the range, and that process can be dangerous to someone inexperienced. The range should also be level and securely in place.

Q. How often should I clean the range?

A. You should clean the interior of your oven at least once every three months when used regularly, though anytime there is a spill, it should be tended to immediately. Leftover residue can smoke and cause damage. Clean the stovetop more frequently, typically with a soft cloth, warm water, and soap, or a ceramic glass cleaner if appropriate.

Stainless steel ranges we recommend

Best of the best: LG 6.3-Cubic-Foot Slide-In Electric Range

Our take: Smart, sizeable electric range offering ease and efficiency in the kitchen.

What we like: Operates with virtual assistants. Features five burners, two self-cleaning modes, and delay-bake and delay-clean options.

What we dislike: Pricey. Average size.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung 5.9-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Electric Range

Our take: Reliable and durable electric range offers ease of use at a low price.

What we like: Five burners, two self-cleaning options, and a simple interface make this a trusted range for a low price. Smoothtop is easy to clean.

What we dislike: Smaller oven; only two racks.

Choice 3: GE 6.8-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Double Oven Gas Range

Our take: Large gas range featuring a double oven for those who cook frequently and precisely.

What we like: Two ovens and six burners, including griddle and power-boil option, provide versatility. Easy to operate and clean.

What we dislike: Lacks smart connectivity.

