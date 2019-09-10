The best stainless steel cookware set

Talented cooks might be able to create tasty dishes with any type of cooking vessel or appliance on hand, but nothing can replace a set of high-quality cookware. Stainless steel is a popular cookware material because of its sturdiness and durability, and most stainless steel cookware items feature layers of copper or aluminum to help conduct heat.

While you may buy individual stainless steel pots and pans, a set is an economical way to outfit your kitchen toolbox, and if you choose one that's high quality, you may only need to invest in a set once in your lifetime. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. Our top pick is the professional-quality All-Clad Tri-Ply Bonded 10-Piece Cookware Set, which cooks food evenly and is made to last.

Considerations when choosing stainless steel cookware sets

Versatility

Stainless steel pots and pans are compatible with multiple cooking surfaces in addition to the stovetop. Many stainless steel cookware pieces are compatible with induction cooktops and are safe for use in the oven.

Durability

Stainless steel is a sturdy material and is unlikely to crack or warp, and it's also scratch-proof. True to its name, it's stainless -- sets won't rust like other types of cookware. Quality stainless steel cookware sets feature items that often outlast their owners.

Even heating

The material quickly absorbs heat and cooks foods evenly. The thicker the cookware base, the more evenly it heats and cooks.

Easy maintenance

Stainless steel cookware cleans easily and is often dishwasher-safe. There's no need to season this type of cookware, either.

Maneuverable

Unlike cast-iron cooking vessels, stainless steel cookware is sturdy, but not too awkward or heavy.

Disadvantages

Beware of low-quality stainless steel cookware sets, which won't cook food evenly. Inexpensive or poorly made stainless steel cookware that doesn't feature a bonded base, including copper or aluminum, heats up slowly and unevenly. Instead, you'll want to choose tri-ply or clad cookware sets to avoid disappointment. It's also important to note that because it has poor nonstick abilities, stainless steel cookware is a poor choice for cooking delicate pieces of fish, making omelets, or flipping pancakes.

Features

Handles

Cookware with cool-touch handles prevents accidental burns while you're in a cooking frenzy. Choose cookware sets that include pots and pans with ergonomic handles. Avoid sets that feature screwed-on handles that may loosen over time. Steer clear of handles with crevices where food may become lodged.

Induction-ready

If you have an induction cooktop, be sure to select a cookware set that's compatible with your stove. Cookware should be magnetic in order to facilitate heat transfer.

Pieces included

When selecting a stainless steel cookware set, check that the pieces included match your needs. Remember that lids are included in the total pieces. Standard sets may consist of several pots of different sizes and a single frying pan. Specialty sets might include strainers, steamer inserts, or woks in addition to the basics.

Price

Stainless steel cookware set prices vary considerably. While an inexpensive set may seem like an attractive bargain, this is one type of product that's worth investing in. Spend between $100 to $250 for a quality cookware set that includes a few specialty pieces. For serious cooks, it may be worth spending over $250 for added quality and durability.

FAQ

Q. How should I clean my stainless steel cookware?

A. A bit of warm soapy water should dislodge stubbornly stuck-on food with ease. Many cookware sets are also dishwasher-safe.

Q. Food keeps sticking to my stainless steel cookware. What can I do to avoid this?

A. Stainless steel is not the right choice for cooking delicate foods. To reduce the stickiness of the surface, add oil or butter to your pan.

Stainless steel cookware sets we recommend

Best of the best: All-Clad Tri-Ply Bonded 10-Piece Set

Our take: Professional-quality cookware for the home chef who seeks the best and wants a set to last.

What we like: Incredibly durable. Impressive heat distribution and rapid heating. Oven safe up to 600℉.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set

Our take: More affordable. Features professional-grade construction and performance.

What we like: Tri-ply construction offers superior durability and even heating. Heats quickly without much effort.

What we dislike: Heavy.

Choice 3: Calphalon Classic Stainless Steel 14-Piece Cookware Set

Our take: A large mid-quality set with a variety of useful cookware pieces.

What we like: Nicely weighted pots and pans have convenient measuring marks. Sturdy lids are well-designed and clearly not an afterthought.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to clean.

