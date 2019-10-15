The best stainless steel cleaner

Stainless steel in the kitchen is popular. Cleaning all that steel is not so popular. Whether you have an abundance of fingerprints, water spots, streaks, or just dull stainless steel surfaces that need a good shine, there's a cleaner, a polish, or a two-in-one product that'll make the job easier. Some products work their magic on grungy outdoor grills, too. You'll note that results will vary depending on the manufacturer of the appliance. Don't give up until you find the right one. Our top choice, Therapy's Premium Stainless Steel Cleaner, is an all-in-one cleaner and protectant made with nontoxic plant-based ingredients.

Considerations when choosing stainless steel cleaners

There are four main types of commercial stainless steel cleaners. Only one of them also works on stainless cookware.

Powdered cleansers mix with water to become pastes that are ideal for cleaning stainless steel sinks, and if they're food-grade, will also clean stainless steel cookware. The cleansers are nonabrasive and rinse off easily. However, they aren't as convenient to use on refrigerators and other appliances with vertical surfaces because it's tough to wipe off the paste.

Creams can be buffed on and left for a few minutes, then wiped off to reveal a shine. Creams are usually only used on appliances. With creams, a little goes a very long way.

Sprays are the most common type of stainless steel appliance cleaner. They come in aerosol or nonaerosol formulas. They are easy to use and wipe up, especially with the extra microfiber towel that may come as an added bonus.

Wipes are portable and easy to use, but pricey. The convenience may be worth the extra cost if you can bring wipes outdoors for cleaning your outdoor kitchen or grill.

Features

Commercial cleaners do a great job at cleaning stainless steel, but the strong ingredients may irritate your eyes and nose or give you or your family headaches. There are stainless steel cleaners with more natural plant-based ingredients that work well.

Black stainless steel was created to win the war against fingerprints and smudges. But it can still become sticky and caked with food particles. Most black stainless steel appliances have a protective coating of polymer on the surface that creates the matte black finish. It's not advisable to use just any stainless steel cleaner on black stainless steel because of the matte finish. A soft cloth and warm water are suggested to clean black stainless steel. Or, look on the label to make sure that the stainless cleaner of your choice is okay to use on black stainless steel. Cleaner not meant for black stainless steel may mar or scratch away the finish on your black stainless steel appliances.

Price

Stainless steel cleaners are affordable enough to test the best cleaners for your needs. The basic breakdown is a typical 12-ounce cleaner and polishing product will cost between $4 and $10. You'll find larger cans or spray bottles of 16 to 17 ounces or two- and three-packs in the $13 to $18 range. If you love a product, look for packs of four and six units in the $20 to $28 range.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a stainless steel appliance cleaner on my pots and pans, too?

A. Sometimes. If you find a food-grade stainless steel cleaner, it's fine to use on cooking surfaces. You may find that feature in a cleaner that you make into a paste, or, you can use a paste of water and baking soda to clean your pots and pans. Most stainless steel cleaners are definitely not okay to use on cookware. Don't assume anything until you carefully read the labels and directions.

Q. What does it mean that I need to clean stainless steel with the grain?

A. Stainless steel, like wood, has a grain to it. Stainless steel is solid, but the grain marks are actually tiny striations or finishing lines created in the steel product. It's easier to see or feel these striations on brushed stainless steel finishes. If you clean by wiping the wrong way or against the grain, you can cause scratches on the surface. By cleaning against the grain, you may also push grime and dirt into micro-crevices, which will reduce your appliance's shine.

Stainless steel cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: Therapy's Premium Stainless Steel Cleaner

Our take: A little goes a long way to make stainless steel shine and glow with this cleaner.

What we like: Packaged with a microfiber towel, pleasant fragrance, seems to resist fingerprints (and paw prints) and polishes out some finer scratches. Great at cleaning hard water spots and mineral deposits from stainless steel sinks.

What we dislike: Sometimes creates streaks during cleaning.

Best bang for your buck: Cameo's Aluminum and Stainless Steel Cleaner

Our take: Value-priced powder cleanser that turns into creamy paste to clean off buildup and polish stainless pots and pans as well as sinks and appliances.

What we like: Rinses easy, doesn't need much water to make an effective paste, and can be used on other surfaces, such as chrome, aluminum, and even glass windows.

What we dislike: Since it's an aggressive scouring powder, if you rub it against the direction of the grain of brushed stainless steel, it may leave some surface scratches.

Choice 3: Weiman's Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish

Our take: A highly regarded phosphate-free spray that gets the job done with little to no elbow grease needed.

What we like: Comes with a double-duty microfiber towel: One side scrubs, the other one buffs. Works well on black stainless steel, grills, and even trash cans in addition to the usual stainless items in the kitchen.

What we dislike: Won't remove rust spots, but that's because it's a non-abrasive cleaner.

Marilyn Zelinsky-Syarto is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.