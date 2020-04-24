The best stainless steel cast iron cleaner

Cast iron cooking has resurged in popularity, and rightfully so. Whether you're cooking filet mignon or baking a frittata in the oven, you're in store for a delicious, evenly-cooked meal. Once your pan has cooled, it's time for cleaning -- but that can be a challenging task. You need a special steel cast iron cleaner.

These sheets of chain mail definitely look medieval, but they're plenty effective at cleaning today's cast iron pans. Given their rugged texture, stainless steel cast iron cleaners can dislodge caked-on food particles and grease. It's easy to clean these scrubbers as well, since they're dishwasher-safe and hang to dry.

Extend the life of your cast iron pan by investing in a stainless steel cleaner. Our buying guide shares all the details you need to know, including a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, The Ringer Cast Iron Cleaner, is lauded as a kitchen-sink hero with its patented chain mail design.

Considerations when choosing stainless steel cast iron cleaners

Stainless steel cast iron cleaner vs. other cleaning products

Cast iron pans are much different in construction and texture than other pots and pans. Regular dish soap can actually damage and deteriorate their seasoning. As far as sponges go, cellulose scrubbers aren't too effective since cast iron pans are porous. While some people use steel wool, it quickly wears out and can leave behind caked-on particles.

Stainless steel cleaners, namely in the form of chain mail scrubbers, are far more effective at cleaning cast iron. Simply scrub away with warm water and watch food residue stream off the pan into the sink. Once your pan is clean, scrub down the chain mail or put it in the dishwasher.

Features

Soldering

Links that are machine-soldered are considered more durable due to manufacturing consistency. While handmade stainless steel cast iron cleaners are often made with exceptional craftsmanship, they're more susceptible to broken links. It's not a detail listed on every product description, so you may need to contact the manufacturer directly for details.

Shape

Stainless steel cast iron scrubbers are usually shaped like rectangles and measure 8 x 6 inches. Round scrubbers are also popular and range in diameter from four to eight inches. Regardless of the shape, stainless steel cast iron cleaners can either be used flat and dragged around the pan, or folded for a deeper scrubbing.

Stainless steel grades

The grade of the stainless steel affects how durable the scrubber is. Food-grade stainless steel is grade 304, though 316 and 316L are also highly rated. As far as the difference between 316 and 316L, the "L" refers to lower carbon. This has to do with the manufacturing process, as the lower carbon means less chemical cleaning is necessary for production, resulting in a lower price for the consumer.

Price

Entry-level stainless steel cast iron cleaners cost less than $10; however, they're small and modestly durable. Mid-range cleaners cost closer to $15 and are constructed with higher-grade stainless steel. If you're a cast iron aficionado, invest in a chef-quality cleaner closer to $25.

FAQ

Q. Should I buy a stainless steel cast iron cleaner with a loop?

A. The loop won't affect the scrubber's performance or durability, but it can affect its method of storage. If you have hooks in your kitchen to hang utensils, it's a convenient feature. If you intend to store the scrubber in a drawer, the loop doesn't really matter.

Q. Should the cast iron pan be hot or cool when I'm cleaning it?

A. For safety reasons, it's best to let your cast iron pan cool down for at least an hour or longer until it's comfortable to touch without getting burned. It can also give food particles a chance to dry out, making them more brittle. This makes them somewhat easier to dislodge.

Stainless steel cast iron cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: The Ringer's Cast Iron Cleaner

Our take: Extra-large heavy-duty stainless steel scrubber well-liked by cast iron loyalists.

What we like: Removes grit without stripping seasoning. Features a loop for hanging between uses.

What we dislike: Too much pressure during scrubbing can take off the seasoning.

Best bang for your buck: Ationgle's Cast Iron Cleaner

Our take: Affordable option for a basic stainless steel scrubber.

What we like: Dishwasher-safe. Tight chain mail link design is very durable.

What we dislike: Removing grease from scrubber can be challenging.

Choice 3: LauKingdom's Cast Iron Cleaner

Our take: Top-quality scrubber made with 316L stainless steel.

What we like: Small-weave links are excellent at dislodging gunk. Backed by a satisfaction guarantee.

What we dislike: Links can break off after some time.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.