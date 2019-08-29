The best stackable washer and dryer

Anyone who has lived in an apartment without laundry facilities knows what it's like to haul numerous loads to a laundromat and proceed to waste away the day there. But apartment life doesn't always have to be that way. Sure, because of the small amount of square footage, it's unlikely that there's room for a conventional washer and dryer. But if those two appliances were able to stack on top of each other, the chance they will fit increases enormously.

Whether you live in an apartment and are tired of toting your laundry everywhere, or if you're looking to save valuable space in a residential home, stackable washers and dryers -- especially our top pick from GE -- fit the bill.

Considerations when choosing stackable washers and dryers

The benefits of owning a stackable washer and dryer include saving space and money while improving the appearance of the home. Stackables are often made to fit into small alcoves or closets, so there's the possibility of hiding the laundry appliances to save valuable space. Stackables may also result in a financial savings: Rather than purchase units separately, in some instances, the washer and dryer are included in one price. Laundry rooms are often messy places, covered in lint with stray socks strewn about. Compacting the appliances increases the aesthetics of the laundry space, and then there's less surface space for clothes to accumulate.

Size and capacity are important to consider when purchasing stackable washers and dryers because they tend to be slightly smaller than their traditional counterparts. The average size of a set of stackables ranges from 74 to 76 inches high, 23 to 28 inches wide, and 27 to 32 inches deep.

Energy type is a significant consideration for the dryer. There are gas or electric dryers. Electric dryers are less expensive initially but often rack up the energy bill in the long run, whereas gas dryers may be more expensive to purchase but can save money in energy costs in the future.

Energy efficiency is a must with modern appliances. Front-loading stackable washers and dryers will be more efficient than traditional laundry appliances. If you'd like to ensure energy efficiency, look for Energy Star-certified models because they use about 25% less energy and 40% less water.

Available settings and cycles may be the deal breaker or maker for some laundry appliances. Explore the different options available before purchasing the laundry set.

Price

When looking to purchase a stackable washer and dryer, be prepared to pay between $1,025 and $2,525 for the pair of them. Because the appliances count as one unit, they are generally less expensive than when purchasing the appliances separately.

FAQ

Q. Does it matter in what order the washer and dryer are stacked?

A. Yes, the washer must be on the bottom because it is the heavier of the two, especially when filled with soaking wet clothes and a tub full of water.

Q. Can I choose to unstack my appliances and put them side by side?

A. Only if they are a full-size washer and dryer that have free-standing capacity. Often the smaller stackable versions will be permanently attached to each other and cannot be unstacked.

Stackable washers and dryers we recommend

Best of the best: GE White Laundry Center 3.8 cu. ft. Washer and 5.9 cu. ft. 240-Volt Vented Electric Dryer

Our take: This washer-dryer duo works for a large family with lots of laundry but little time to do it.

What we like: Features 11 wash cycles as well as automatic temperature control in the dryer, a lint filter, and a timed-dry option.

What we dislike: The washer doesn't have a control-lock lid, which can be trouble with children in the house.

Best bang for your buck: Whirlpool 1.6 cu. ft. Electric Stacked Laundry Center

Our take: Be space and energy efficient with this model that boasts a dryer with a capacity of 3.4 cubic feet and top-loading laundry center.

What we like: Washer has a large capacity, and there's at least five wash and five dry cycles for optimal customization.

What we dislike: Color choice is limited to white.

Choice 3: Splendide RV Trailer Camper Washer

Our take: This stackable pair is essential for anyone with a small living space. Despite its small size, it still gets the job done with 13 wash cycles and four special wash options.

What we like: Includes a self-cleaning pump as well as built-in self diagnostics in case of any issues.

What we dislike: They are designed to be used in a camper or RV, which means they are extra small.

