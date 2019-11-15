The best squishie

Squishies are the gift that keep on giving. Give them a squeeze and crush them with love, then watch them return to their full size. You can even build your own squishy little world with critters ranging from cats to narwhals. If you'd like to truly grow your collection, be sure to include jumbo squishies, food squishies, and glow-in-the-dark squishies.

Give our buying guide on squishies a read to learn more about these fun stress-relieving toys. We're including our favorite squishies, OPount's Six-Piece Slow-Rising Jumbo Fruit Squishies, which offer fruity fun sure to entertain kids and adults alike.

Considerations when choosing squishies

Popular squishies

Animals: Animal squishies are divided into two categories: those based on real animals and those based on mythical beasts. Cats, penguins, pandas, narwhals, unicorns, and llamas are some of the most popular animals. Animals are especially popular with children, as many of them are painted with friendly faces.

Foods: Food squishies can look simple and cartoonish or appear profoundly realistic. Fruits and comfort foods are both popular choices. Currently, healthy-food squishies are trending; some parents, child therapists, and pediatricians use these squishies as tools to educate kids and help them form positive relationships with food.

Plants and flowers: If you're no green thumb, you're now able to successfully maintain a garden of plant and floral squishies. These squishies can have intricate designs and details, and some are even manufactured to scale. Those that are realistic are often used in staging photos or as props.

Licensed characters: If you or your child have favorite TV or movie characters, there's a good chance you can find a squishy version of them. Marvel, Disney, and Sanrio all produce their own squishies. Now you can hold Iron Man, Minnie Mouse, and Hello Kitty in the palm of your hand.

Sizing up squishies

Squishies come in a wide variety of sizes. Micro squishies are less than half an inch long, and mini squishies are only double that size. Palm-sized squishies are the most popular size, as they are easy to hold and squish for kids and adults. Jumbo squishies can be over 12 inches tall.

Scented squishies

Squishies can be unscented or scented. Unscented squishies are best if you're sensitive to smells. Scented squishies, on the other hand, add an olfactory dimension to your experience. Food squishies -- especially those based on sweet treats -- are often infused with realistic smells. Other non-food squishies can also have pleasant smells.

Rising squishies

Because they're made of pliable foam, squishies can be squeezed and return to their full size. Some return to their full size right away, whereas other squishies rise more slowly. This is considered a desirable feature, so it's no surprise that squishies marked as "slow rising" cost a bit more than regular ones.

Squishing safely

Squishies have a universal appeal, but some are more age-appropriate than others. Squishies are generally recommended for kids over the age of three. Larger squishies are best for young children to avoid potential choking. It's also a good idea to keep squishies out of reach from pets, especially scented styles.

Price

You can begin your squishy collection for as little as $1 per piece. For $2 to $6, you can find medium-size squishies. Jumbo squishies tend to cost $5 to $15 apiece. If you intend to buy squishies as a set, expect to spend between $8 and $30.

FAQ

Q. How do I know which squishies to give someone as a gift?

A. You can play it safe and choose squishies of their favorite animal or food, or one in their favorite color. Another option is to buy the biggest squishy available, which is sure to impress them as the largest one in their collection.

Q. How do I organize all my squishies?

A. Expert squishies collectors recommend placing them in breathable bags or containers to prevent the foam from drying out. You can also take pictures of each squishy and catalog them in a dedicated album on your phone.

Squishies we recommend

Best of the best: OPount's Six-Piece Slow-Rising Jumbo Fruit Squishies

Our take: Kids and adults alike enjoy these jumbo (four to seven inches each) squishies of their favorite fruits.

What we like: Squeeze and watch them rise slowly for fun or stress relief. Bright colors are inviting and uplifting.

What we dislike: Some consumers can detect a faint odor, and others would like to see similar sets for vegetables.

Best bang for your buck: Outee's Mochi 16-Piece Animal Squishies

Our take: Wide variety of small animal squishies to keep in pockets for squishing on the go.

What we like: Squish and rise time is fast and fun. Textures are smooth and easy on tiny hands.

What we dislike: On the smaller side, so they might be easier to lose than larger options.

Choice 3: Acetek's Three-Piece Squishy Toys

Our take: Mighty trio of mythical squishy beasts with cute faces. Quality texture and especially popular with teens and adults.

What we like: Charming narwhal becomes a squishy favorite. Creatures fit in the palm of your hand without being too small.

What we dislike: Toys are fragranced, which makes them inappropriate for children who may put them in their mouths.

