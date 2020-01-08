The best spotting scope

If you want to look at fine detail, way off in the distance -- whether it's a rifle target or the plumage of a bird -- nothing beats a good spotting scope. Compared to similar-sized binoculars, they provide much greater magnification.

Spotting scopes vary in their specifications, optics, durability, and other features, and your needs will vary based on your preferences and on how you plan to use your spotting scope.

We've put together an informative guide which also features a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite, the Celestron Ultima 80 Spotting Scope, comes from a highly-respected manufacturer and offers excellent performance for a lot less money than you might think.

Considerations when choosing spotting scopes

Specifications

Spotting scopes are primarily described by two numbers: for example, 20x60, or 20-60 x 80. The first number is the magnification, which can be fixed (20 times real life), stepped (20, 40, or 60 times), or variable (anywhere from 20 to 60 times). The second number (after the x) is the size of the object (or objective) lens in millimeters. Lenses generally measure anywhere from 30 millimeters to 80 millimeters. A larger lens lets in more light, so in ideal conditions, it will provide better clarity.

So, why doesn't everybody just go for maximum magnification? Two reasons.

First, as you increase magnification, the Field of View (FoV) -- the amount of image you actually see -- becomes smaller. So you might see individual feathers at 200 yards, but not the whole bird.

Second, lenses have a limit to their focal range. High magnification is great for things a long way away, but closer objects can be blurred. Spotting scopes are designed to maximize detail at distance. For day-to-day observation, binoculars are usually better.

Optics

Huge magnification is pointless without good optics. The two important elements here are the lenses and the interior prisms.

Coatings are added to the lenses to remove color distortions and reduce reflection. There are a number of different ways to describe the number of coatings, but for spotting scopes, you want "fully multi-coated." Even then, there are differences, because the coatings might only be applied to the outside surfaces. The best scopes have them on all surfaces.

Two kinds of prisms are generally used: Porro or BAK. The latter is superior, though costs more.

Fogging of the lenses can be a problem, especially in cold and damp weather. A quick wipe with a lens cloth will fix external fogging, but if condensation gets on the inside, it can be a real problem. Good-quality spotting scopes are "purged" -- the air inside is expelled and replaced by either nitrogen or argon gas -- which don't fog. O-ring seals are fitted to prevent it leaking out.

Features

If you wear glasses, check the eye relief -- how far away from the lens your eye can be while still getting the full view. A minimum of 15 millimeters is recommended.

A tripod may be provided -- but if it isn't, you need to know one can be fitted. If fittings are plastic, the threads could strip, so look for metal where possible.

Occasional knocks are almost inevitable, however careful you are, so armor (usually rubber) is worth looking for. A good carry bag should be included.

A cleaning cloth should be provided. Be careful with it so it doesn't pick up contamination that could scratch the lenses.

Price

The cheapest spotting scopes cost as little as $30, but you might be disappointed with the quality. We recommend spending around $60 to $80 for a good entry-level model. For Between $100 and $200, you'll find excellent general-purpose scopes that will satisfy most users. The best spotting scopes can easily top $500.

FAQ

Q. Are angled spotting scopes better than straight scopes?

A. It comes down to usability. When you're spotting at distance, small movements have a huge impact on image clarity -- so these scopes are usually used with a tripod. So having the eyepiece at an angle provides more comfortable viewing.

Q. What is ED glass?

A. ED stands for Extra-low Dispersion. When viewing things at long distances, even multi-coated optics can show color distortion called chromatic aberration (or blue fringing). ED glass all but eliminates the effect. However, it is expensive, so it is usually only found on high-end scopes.

Spotting scopes we recommend

Best of the best: Celestron's Ultima 80 Spotting Scope

Our take: High-quality mid-range model from one of the industry's top names.

What we like: Zooms from 20x to 60x with full multi-coating to all lens surfaces and a BAK4 prism. Tough, waterproof, and fog proof (nitrogen purged) construction. Digiscope T-mount for DSLR included.

What we dislike: Limited eye relief. Not great for glasses wearers. Tripod is extra.

Best bang for your buck: Roxant's Authentic Blackbird Spotting Scope

Our take: Exceptional value with a range of high-end features at an entry-level price.

What we like: Quality optics with fully multi-coated lenses and BAK4 prism. 12x to 36x zoom. Good rubber armor. Extendable eyepiece for glasses wearers. Decent tripod and carry bag included. Lifetime guarantee.

What we dislike: Not much. Occasional fault reports to be expected with a low-cost, high volume item.

Choice 3: Emarth's Waterproof Spotting Scope

Our take: A comprehensive kit and remarkable flexibility for the money.

What we like: Adjustable magnification of 20x, 40x and 60x. Full multi-coating on external lens surfaces with a BAK4 prism. Nitrogen purged and O-ring sealed. Good eye relief.

What we dislike: Variable build quality. Unlikely to focus at maximum claimed. Fragile tripod.

