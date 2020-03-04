The best split keyboard

Plugging away at your keyboard can be tough on hands, especially because your hands and wrists are at awkward angles. To improve your comfort level while you type, consider a split keyboard.

Split keyboards slice the conventional layout down the center to achieve an ergonomic layout. Keys and wrist rests are also tilted, angled, or curved to create a more supportive design. While there's a bit of a learning curve with split keyboards, once you get used to them, you'll wish you had gotten one sooner.

If you're ready to transform your typing experience with a split keyboard, read our buying guide. Our top pick is the Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000. Its easy-to-reach media buttons take keyboard comfort and convenience to a new level.

Considerations when choosing split keyboards

Fixed split vs. adjustable split keyboards

Fixed split keyboards are a single board, but the keys are divided into two sections. They have a wave-like design, which features contours that are more comfortable for typists.

Adjustable split keyboards cut the keyboard into two separate boards connected by a cable. They don't always have the contouring of fixed split models, but they allow for tremendous positional versatility.

Footprint

Split keyboards tend to be somewhat larger than conventional keyboards. This is usually due to the added length of the board from spacing or extended wrist support. Many split keyboards are also slightly taller, so if you intend to place them on a rolling shelf, measure the clearance first.

OS compatibility

Most split keyboards work with most Windows computers, though some are limited to newer OS. Some keyboards may require drivers and software for installation, which means checking for regular updates. There are also split keyboards that are compatible with Apple iOS or Android.

Features

Wired vs. wireless

You can find a wide variety of wired and wireless split keyboards, so you might be wondering which one is a better choice. Wired keyboards don't require batteries or charging, though they can be somewhat limiting, especially when you want to change your PC setup. For the best of both worlds, choose a split keyboard that can be powered both ways.

Mechanical vs. membrane

Another feature to consider with split keyboards is whether they're mechanical or membrane. The keys on a membrane keyboard connect to rubber pressure pads, whereas keys of mechanical keyboards more closely resemble (and even sound like) those on typewriters. Choosing between the two comes down to preference, so go with the one that's more comfortable to use.

Wrist support

Some split keyboards include extended wrist and palm support. Certain models have the support as part of the whole board, while in others, it's detachable. It's less common to see this feature in adjustable split keyboards, though there are some with a degree of added support.

Specialized keys

Split keyboards usually include specialized keys, so you aren't foregoing any functionality from a conventional keyboard. There are typically multimedia, F keys, and hotkeys, though advanced models feature a variety of programmable keys.

Price

Entry-level split keyboards cost between $25 and $40, but if you're looking for a better ergonomic design, expect to spend closer to $75. Premium split keyboards with a wide range of comfort features and better-planned layouts can cost over $100.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a split keyboard for gaming?

A. You can if you're a casual gamer. It might not be ideal for heavy gaming, though there are some gaming split keyboards on the market. They're a bit harder to find, and because they're specially designed with expanding functionality and programmability, expect to spend well over $100 for them.

Q. Can split keyboards help kids get used to typing?

A. It depends on your kids' comfort level with a keyboard. A split keyboard can help them learn key placement and optimal finger placement. Adjustable split keyboards might also be more comfortable for little hands, as they can place them as close together or as far apart as they like.

Split keyboards we recommend

Best of the best: Microsoft's Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000

Our take: Top-notch design and durability with extended wrist rests.

What we like: Convenient placement of media keys. Keyboard angle boosts comfort levels instantaneously.

What we dislike: Only available as a wired model.

Best bang for your buck: Adesso's Tru-Form Media Contoured Ergonomic Keyboard

Our take: Budget-friendly option with impressive quality for the price.

What we like: Available as wired or wireless. Popular among typists. Includes several Windows keys.

What we dislike: Some keys can be sticky.

Choice 3: Kinesis' Freestyle2 Ergonomic Keyboard for PC

Our take: Unique design that lends itself to great portability.

What we like: Small profile and endless positioning options. No softwares or drivers required, so setup is easy.

What we dislike: Not as contoured as other split keyboards.

