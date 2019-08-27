The best splatter screen

Splatter screens are the kitchen tool you never realized you needed so much until the day your bacon grease jumped up from the pan and almost hit you in the eye. These handy screens, which go over your pans while you cook, also make cleaning easier because they prevent the grease and oil from reaching your cooktop, counters, floor, and walls. Our quick buying guide will help you narrow down the best splatter screens. It also includes our favorite, an oversized stainless steel shield from RSVP International, which fits just about every size pan, including woks.

Considerations when choosing a splatter screen

Material

Splatter screens have either a wire mesh, or perforated guard and rim made from aluminum, stainless steel, or silicone. Aluminum, as well as silicone, should be hand-washed. Stainless steel is warp-free and likely dishwasher-safe. Aluminum is known to develop rust spots, and stainless steel is rust-free. Silicone splatter screens won't slide off your cookware, and they can be used as counter trivets.

Shape

Flat and round splatter screens are most common. You can also find square and rectangular splatter screens to fit your skillets. You'll also find round domed screens with handles on top (just like a regular pan cover), that give you more room on top of your pot or pan.

Diameter

Splatter screens come in various sizes to cover 8-, 10-, 11-, and 12-inch pans. An oversized screen measures about 15 inches in diameter. If you have various sizes of skillets, pots, and pans, you might consider purchasing a set of three different-size screens. An oversized version will fit most cookware, though it may be challenging to balance on an eight-inch pan.

Features

Stabilizing rings: If you prefer to have one screen that fits multiple-size pots and pans, look for a splatter guard with built in rings on the screen. The rings are designed to hug the cookware's edge to better center, balance, and secure the screen on top of the pot or pan.

Handles: The handle on a splatter screen is important for safe and comfortable use. Silicone handles are comfortable, nonslip, and handle exposure to high heat. Foldable handles are great for compact storage. Some splatter screens have heat-resistant knob handles on top of the guard. Look for silicone guards that slip over plastic handles of splatter screens.

Splatter screen prices

The least expensive splatter screens, which come with plastic handles and aluminum mesh screens, are $10 or less. Between $10 and $15, you'll find finer mesh screens of stainless steel, many with concentric circles that let you use one item for multiple-size pots and pans. Between $15 and $20, you'll see more silicone screens, split foldable screens, and sets of three (small, medium, and large mesh screens).

FAQ

Q. How do you use a splatter screen as a steamer, too?

A. You don't need a steamer basket for vegetables, just use a splatter screen. Fill a large pot or pan with water to boil, set the screen on top, and place the vegetables on top of the screen. It's that easy. As an added benefit, splatter screens can also be used as strainers.

Q. How do I choose between a steel mesh or silicone splatter guard?

A. Mesh screens allow air and heat to easily escape the pan while containing grease, but they can become hot. A silicone guard may keep more heat in the pot or pan, though it's cool to the touch. Silicone screens also have larger holes than mesh screens. It's a matter of preference.

Q. Can I use a splatter screen in the oven?

A. Though it's tempting to use a splatter screen in the oven to reduce messes, most models, especially those with handles, are made for stovetop use only. Instead, look for pizza or baking screens, especially made for greater oven heat.

Splatter screens we recommend

Best of the best: RSVP International Endurance Double-Fine Mesh 18/8 Stainless Steel Splatter Screen

Our take: Corrosion-free 18/8 stainless steel means this oversized screen is long-lasting.

What we like: The biggest draw of this basic screen is its 15-inch size to fit larger cookware. Double-mesh screen keeps more grease from escaping.

What we dislike: A part of the handle may melt if it accidentally touches a hot frying pan.

Best bang for your buck: BergKoch Grease Splatter Screen for Frying Pan

Our take: Many small design details make this stainless steel splatter screen a multifunctional kitchen tool.

What we like: The top side's V-shaped wire has unique "feet" that lets you rest it on a counter without touching the surface and doubles as a cooling rack. The wire, which faces you when cooking, balances the screen on pans of various sizes. A lifetime warranty can't be beat.

What we dislike: The handle material and design could be better.

Choice 3: Frywall Splatter Screen Alternative

Our take: A screenless funnel-shaped silicone splatter guard that lets you sauté the right way with access to your pan.

What we like: The walls contain the grease. It stores folded or rolled up. It's dishwasher safe, and it comes in three sizes for 8-, 10-, and 12-inch pans.

What we dislike: Wall may be too high for some users making it difficult to stir food.

