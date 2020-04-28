Many of us take our ability to breathe for granted, but if you have chronic lung disease or other respiratory issues, breathing can become a serious challenge. It's important for those with respiratory conditions to monitor their lung function and ensure that their respiratory system is working properly. With a spirometer, you can measure a variety of lung functions -- some models can determine your full lung capacity, while others measure peak flow rates. Some can even be used as part of a treatment or exercise program to help strengthen your lungs.

Confused by all the options? With our buying guide, you have all the tips you need to find the best spirometer for your needs. We've also included some product recommendations, such as our top pick from Microlife, which has American Thoracic Society approval and works for both children and adults.

Considerations when choosing spirometers

Function

Spirometers can be used to measure a variety of lung functions or as a way to build the muscles required for breathing, so it's essential to know why and how your doctor wants you to use a spirometer. If your doctor wants to use an incentive spirometer to strengthen your breathing muscles, you don't want to buy a model that only measures lung function. Consult your doctor to see what type of spirometer is best suited to your needs.

Analog vs. digital

An analog spirometer features moving parts that change position when you breathe into the device. In most cases, an analog spirometer is used to determine peak flow rates. When you breathe into the device's mouthpiece, its indicator moves upward and stays at the high point to provide a reading. You can find some analog incentive spirometers that help strengthen your breathing muscles. They feature colored balls that move upward to a certain level if you inhale properly. Analog spirometers don't need electricity to operate, but they don't automatically record your data.

Digital spirometers feature a digital screen that displays your data, so you don't have to eyeball the measurement levels to get your reading. They can also record data, so you don't have to do it manually. Higher-end digital models usually feature Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to use an app that stores your data and can even send a report to your doctor. A digital spirometer requires batteries to operate.

Features

Mouthpieces

If more than one person in your family needs to use a spirometer, look for a model that comes with multiple mouthpieces. This way, every member of the family has their own mouthpiece and you don't have to worry about spreading germs. You can also find models with disposable mouthpieces, if you prefer.

Nose clips

You get more accurate data from a breathing test if your nose is closed during it. Some spirometers include nose clips so you don't have to purchase them separately.

Memory

Some digital spirometers have a memory that can store limited data over time. This feature can help track your progress, but make sure to choose a model with a large enough memory for your needs.

Bluetooth

Digital spirometers sometimes feature Bluetooth connectivity, so you're able to transfer your data to your smartphone. This feature can make it easier to keep track of your progress.

Ease of cleaning

Because you have to blow into a spirometer, it's easy for bacteria to collect inside. Look for a model that's easy to clean.

Price

Spirometers typically cost between $10 and $40. A basic analog spirometer usually goes for $10 to $20. Lower-end digital models generally cost between $20 and $40, while advanced digital models with built-in memory and Bluetooth connectivity usually cost $40 and up.

FAQ

Q. Is a spirometer only used to detect lung or breathing issues?

A. While spirometers are most often used to diagnose and treat respiratory conditions like asthma, emphysema, COPD, and pulmonary fibrosis, athletes often use one as part of their training to improve performance.

Q. How safe is a spirometer to use?

A. Using a spirometer is usually perfectly safe. It does require deep breathing, which can lower carbon dioxide levels in the blood and cause lightheadedness and even fainting. Always check with your doctor before using one.

Spirometers we recommend

Best of the best: Microlife's PF100 Peak Flow Meter for Spirometry with FEV1

Our take: A high-quality spirometer that's earned approval from the American Thoracic Society and can monitor peak flow and FEV1.

What we like: Can identify asthma and its warning signs. Suitable for both kids and adults. Features a stop light risk indicator. Includes three washable mouthpieces.

What we dislike: Some users report glitches that prevent the device from working properly every time.

Best bang for your buck: The Breather's Handheld Inspiratory/Expiratory Trainer

Our take: An effective spirometer to help strengthen both inhalation and exhalation.

What we like: Provides a good grip even if you have a weak hand. Works well for treating asthma and other respiratory issues. Can also be used by singers and athletes to strengthen breathing muscles.

What we dislike: Device may not be as durable as other models.

Choice 3: MIR's Smart ONE Personal Pocket Spirometer

Our take: A spirometer that's small enough to fit in a pocket, can measure peak flow, and offers Bluetooth connectivity.

What we like: Device is compact and pocket-sized for taking on the go. Measures peak flow and FEV1. Can connect to MIR's Smart One app to track data over time.

What we dislike: Pricier than other models, but it does offer Bluetooth.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.